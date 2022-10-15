ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Whale migration patterns put priority on safety programs

ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nwz6B_0iZOIH4900

As a researcher at the Marine Mammal Center, Bill Keener has been watching San Francisco Bay for decades. But he says lately, there's been a lot more to keep an eye on.

"Well, the Humpbacks are in this, the strait area and the Golden Gate Bridge, but the Gray whales tend to go farther and even past Alcatraz, Keener explains.

He says the number of visits into the Bay by certain whale species have increased significantly.

Although, it's difficult to isolate a single cause, researchers suspect the pressure on their food sources from climate change could be having an impact. Keener says the humpbacks are often following anchovy, a phenomenon sometimes known as habitat compression. While Gray whales, which typically migrate between Mexico and Alaska, may be facing other pressures.

"Some of them, we noticed, were starving, they were actually so hungry. They were coming into the bay and looking for food. There's not much in the bay for them. Normally, they feed way up north and Alaska. But they were pausing here in the Bay for days at a time," he says.

A recent study by NOAA found the overall gray whale populations along the coast dropping significantly. And in the last decade researchers have been documenting a variety of threats to whales tied to everything from food migration to human behavior.

In response, agencies including NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have put a priority on keeping the visiting whales safer. Especially in the crowded shipping channels that run along our coastline.

Danielle Lipski is research coordinator with NOAA and the Greater Farallones Cordell Bank National Marine Sanctuaries. The group has been monitoring whale populations with the help of a buoy based system, that literally allows them to eves-drop, then retrieve the recordings.

"When they're vocalizing whales in the area, and we can hear them, we listen to them. And so what this has illuminated for us is that there are whales in the region for a lot longer than we thought. Humpback whales are pretty much here year round. And the season for blue whales and fin whales is also longer than we thought," explains Lipski.

She says that data is combined with ocean surveys to inform the agency's Ship Strike program - which asks shipping companies to slow down in areas where multiple species of whales are vulnerable.

"So this year, partially based on that information, we extended our voluntary speed reduction request to be longer in the year, so we extended until December this year. And next year, starting in 2023, we're going to be looking to extending that even further, she says.

And that surveillance is getting an added layer as well. Several weeks ago we watched a demonstration of a new monitoring system called Whale Safe, deployed in a collaboration by the Marine Mammal Center and Benioff Ocean Science Laboratory. It's able to transmit real-time updates, including the speeds of nearby ships.

Back in the Marin Headlands, Bill Keener is concerned both about the safety of the whales, and better understanding the potential changes to their complex ecosystem.

Learning whether the shifting patterns in feeding and migration are temporary, or a longer term effect of climate change or other factors.

"Well, I think everything's changing out in the ocean. And so before 2016, we didn't see humpbacks coming into feed. So I think things could go up and down over the years so that we might get more in some years and lessons and other years," Keener believes.

Unpredictable changes, that could ultimately force humans to adapt our behavior along with the whales.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

Gray whale population off West Coast continues to decline

SEATTLE -- U.S. researchers say the number of gray whales off western North America has continued to fall over the last two years, a decline that resembles previous population swings over the past several decades.According to an assessment by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries released Friday, the most recent count put the population at 16,650 whales — down 38% from its peak in 2015-16. The whales also produced the fewest calves since scientists began counting the births in 1994.An increase in the number of whales washing up on West Coast beaches prompted the fisheries agency to declare an...
ANIMALS
WTVM

Humpback whale breaches surface of the water near father and son

(CNN) A father and son fishing off the coast of New Jersey got a big surprise this week when a hungry humpback whale emerged from the water in front of them. Zach Piller and his dad were fishing for bass and tuna when suddenly the massive whale breached the surface and crashed back into the water right next to them.
ANIMALS
Gizmodo

The 'Deadliest Catch' Disappears: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Vanished

Snow crab fishing season in Alaska’s Bering Sea has been canceled for the first time in history. Bristol Bay’s red king crab fishery will also be closed, for the second year in a row. Both decisions follow shellfish surveys that revealed startling population collapses. Between 2019 and 2021,...
ALASKA STATE
CNET

Drone Footage Shows Killer Whales Hunting and Eating Great White Sharks

Frequent readers of CNET Science will remember Port and Starboard, the duo of killer whales from a story we published in June, which detailed research showing great white sharks were being hunted by the whales off the coast of South Africa. New aerial footage, released on Monday, shows one member of the murderous pair -- Starboard -- actually making a kill.
WILDLIFE
Boston 25 News WFXT

477 whales die in 'heartbreaking' New Zealand strandings

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — Some 477 pilot whales have died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches over recent days, officials say. None of the stranded whales could be refloated and all either died naturally or were euthanized in a “heartbreaking” loss, said Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit group which helps rescue whales.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Maine lawmakers snap over lobster fishing's impact on whales

As federal regulators look to impose limits on fishing lines that can entangle an endangered whale species, a bipartisan group of Maine lawmakers is rallying to block rules they say could tank the state's lucrative lobster industry. And as part of the effort, they're threatening to take federal funding away...
MAINE STATE
natureworldnews.com

New Species of Tree Frog with Unique Shrill Calls Discovered in Costa Rica

A naturalist from Costa Rica who was exploring the new shrill calls he heard discovered a new species of tree frog. The tiny, mostly green tapir valley tree frog, or Tlalocohyla celeste, has red spots and blue armpits. The frog was first described in a recent paper published in the journal Zootaxa.
WILDLIFE
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
68K+
Followers
9K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy