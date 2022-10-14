ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Most Buffalo Related Halloween Treats

If you plan on doing some Buffalo-style trick-or-treating this Halloween season, be on the lookout for these things. Since Halloween is right around the corner, if you're like most Buffalonians, you've already mapped out your trick-or-treating plan. You know you're going to stop by the right neighborhoods that have the...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York

Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]

A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open

Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

The royal roots of Bennett High

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not, there's a bit of jolly old England right here in the Queen City. In fact, the place the queen called home, was the inspiration for one of Buffalo's high schools. Bennett alumni David Harrington, Dawn Harris and Neal Harris, have some fond...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?

When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This November

From turkey with stuffing to reunions with old friends, November is a time for comfortable things and the live music calendar for this month is no exception. If you’re looking for good vibes, you can’t go wrong with flipturn (Nov. 4), Dopapod (Nov. 16) or Sa-Roc (Nov. 17). If you’re a Gen Xer looking to run into old friends, the Snapcase (Nov. 4) and Lowest of the Low (Nov. 25) shows are can’t miss events. If you’re in the mood for something different, look no further than Buffalo Iron Works: On Nov. 10, Nefesh Mountain bring fresh bluegrass sounds, while Too Many Zooz bring NYC brass band vibes to the venue on Nov. 12.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Where to Eat & Drink Near the Hamburg Fairgrounds

Headed to the Hamburg Fairgrounds? With the Erie county Fair in August and the Festival of Lights in December, and all the other fun events throughout the year, there’s so much to do and see here. If you find yourself looking for a place to eat and drink around the area, we know just the places to go. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite, or something more upscale, there’s something for just about every appetite within minutes of the Fairgrounds.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween

The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
AMHERST, NY
buffalorising.com

9th Annual Bartenders Ball

Each year, Buffalo’s best, notorious, and most celebrated bartenders are recognized for their efforts, at the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, located at the Buffalo Bar and Grille. These are the bartenders that have made us laugh, listened to our stories, made sure that we didn’t get into too much trouble, and rolled up their sleeves to make our favorite cocktails. Now, their names will forever be emblazoned upon the walls of the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, as their favorite customers cheer them on during the 9th Annual Bartenders Ball.
BUFFALO, NY
