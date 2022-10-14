Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
These Are The Most Buffalo Related Halloween Treats
If you plan on doing some Buffalo-style trick-or-treating this Halloween season, be on the lookout for these things. Since Halloween is right around the corner, if you're like most Buffalonians, you've already mapped out your trick-or-treating plan. You know you're going to stop by the right neighborhoods that have the...
Four Famous Places To Get Pasta In Western New York
Today is National Pasta Day and while Buffalo is known for its wings and sponge candy there are some amazing places to celebrate all things pasta today. If you are looking for a great place to dig into an amazing plate of pasta there are four places that are must head to for a great dish of pasta.
Buffalo’s Hertel Ave Gets a New Name [Photos]
A major street in the City of Buffalo just got a new name, and people are loving it. It's not every day a major, well-known road in a city gets a new name. Often, when they do, it's for historical or cultural reasons. That makes sense, too. Cities do and should celebrate their icons and significant people. After all, in Buffalo McKinley Parkway isn't a random name. It's named after President McKinley.
Here’s Where the Buffalo Bartending Hall of Fame is
Everyone has that special bartender that makes the bar. They make you want to go back. They can make or break a bar, too. We all have someone who has worked behind the bar that is our absolute favorite. Tonight is the night to celebrate those people!. Where is the...
Here’s When the Chick-fil-A in Hamburg Should Open
Buffalo is a city which is big on supporting its local restaurants. This is a region that adores locally-owned businesses and those are the places which serve up the best chicken wings, beef on weck, spaghetti parm, French onion soup, craft beer and so much more. Western New York still...
The royal roots of Bennett High
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Believe it or not, there's a bit of jolly old England right here in the Queen City. In fact, the place the queen called home, was the inspiration for one of Buffalo's high schools. Bennett alumni David Harrington, Dawn Harris and Neal Harris, have some fond...
Earliest Date You Can Expect Inches Of Snow In Buffalo, New York
How many reports have you seen showing that there “may or may not” be snow in the forecast this week?. Tons, right? It’s like everyone in Western New York keeps attempting to predict when it will come, but what does that really mean?. Lately, you may have...
What Time Is Trick Or Treating This Year 2022?
When is trick or treating this year!? For the most part, your town has very standard trick-or-treating times yearly. But, you should know when to expect the kids to come to ring the doorbell and know when it is time to stop ringing them, too. Halloween this year lands on...
WIVB
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
stepoutbuffalo.com
10 Must See Concerts in Buffalo & WNY This November
From turkey with stuffing to reunions with old friends, November is a time for comfortable things and the live music calendar for this month is no exception. If you’re looking for good vibes, you can’t go wrong with flipturn (Nov. 4), Dopapod (Nov. 16) or Sa-Roc (Nov. 17). If you’re a Gen Xer looking to run into old friends, the Snapcase (Nov. 4) and Lowest of the Low (Nov. 25) shows are can’t miss events. If you’re in the mood for something different, look no further than Buffalo Iron Works: On Nov. 10, Nefesh Mountain bring fresh bluegrass sounds, while Too Many Zooz bring NYC brass band vibes to the venue on Nov. 12.
Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo and Western New York Bartender Hall of Fame inducted 16 new members at a lively ceremony Monday night at The Buffalo Bar and Grill. Inductees were recognized for their decades of service and always memorable hospitality. The annual event had more inductees than usual...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Where to Eat & Drink Near the Hamburg Fairgrounds
Headed to the Hamburg Fairgrounds? With the Erie county Fair in August and the Festival of Lights in December, and all the other fun events throughout the year, there’s so much to do and see here. If you find yourself looking for a place to eat and drink around the area, we know just the places to go. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite, or something more upscale, there’s something for just about every appetite within minutes of the Fairgrounds.
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Little Valley
Winning tickets can be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
Rock legends Journey to perform in Buffalo March 16 with special guest TOTO
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their Freedom Tour 2023 to Buffalo in March. They will perform at the KeyBank Center on March 16, 2023, along with special guest TOTO. Journey is promoting their 50th Anniversary celebration of their Freedom Tour. “We are all thankful and...
Snow Is On The Ground Across Western New York [PICTURES]
The winter season officially started today as the first snowflakes of the season fell across Western New York. A major cold snap has come across Western New York and with that, the snow has come to the Southern Tier. This morning, Jamestown, Springville, and Olean all woke to snow covering the landscape.
Up To 8 Inches of Snow This Week Possible in Western New York
The weather was pretty decent this past weekend across Western New York and the City of Buffalo. Other than that wind, which was a story on Saturday, but the rain mostly held off and we saw temperatures near 60 degrees. Monday, however, was a drastic turnaround in the weather and...
“Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at Tops
Cold Springs native of Buffalo completed the “Long Live The Jefferson 10” mural in memory of ten victims killed at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
This Western New York Town Just Won Halloween
The Halloween season has started earlier this year than years before. It was mid-August when the stores were selling candy, costumes and everything pumpkin spice! Farms were also part of the early action as they were selling pumpkins at roadside stands before the calendar switched to fall. If you were...
Fall Festival of fun at Canalside in Buffalo
It's a celebration of the season here in Western New York. It's fun, but also educational for you and your children.
buffalorising.com
9th Annual Bartenders Ball
Each year, Buffalo’s best, notorious, and most celebrated bartenders are recognized for their efforts, at the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, located at the Buffalo Bar and Grille. These are the bartenders that have made us laugh, listened to our stories, made sure that we didn’t get into too much trouble, and rolled up their sleeves to make our favorite cocktails. Now, their names will forever be emblazoned upon the walls of the Buffalo/WNY Bartenders Hall of Fame, as their favorite customers cheer them on during the 9th Annual Bartenders Ball.
Sports Radio 1360 AM
Binghamton, NY
899
Followers
2K+
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT
CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1360binghamton.com
Comments / 4