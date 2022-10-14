Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs free agent target: Anthony Rizzo
You know, I wasn’t going to write this article. I figured the Anthony Rizzo ship had sailed, and he seemed both happy and productive in Yankee Stadium. Then Gordon Wittenmyer upset that nice little proverbial applecart by writing this article, which posits the idea that perhaps a Cubs/Rizzo reunion might be a useful idea.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Arizona Fall League: Mesa Solar Sox Week 2 update
It’s Monday, which means it’s time to check in on the Boys of Fall playing with the Mesa Solar Sox. As a quick reminder, the Mesa Solar Sox are the Cubs’ affiliate in the Arizona Fall League and they play their home games at Sloan Park, the Spring Training home of the Cubs. They share the team with prospects from the Athletics, Marlins, Rays and Yankees this year.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
IPHR, other trivia from a remarkable Saturday
J.T. Realmuto's inside-the-park home run in the Phillies' series-ending 8-3 win over the Braves on Saturday was the 18th IPHR in the post season -- the first ever by a catcher and the first by any National League batter in 96 years. The last was Tommy Thevenow of the Cardinals,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs, MLB post-season walk-offs
On Saturday, with 2 out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning, Oscar Gonzalez of the Guardians grounded a ball into left field that drove home 2 runs to beat the Yankees, 6-5. It was the second walk-off by the 24-year-old rookie right fielder in 8...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
The New Voice of The World Series...On Radio
As we all know, Jon "Boog" Sciambi is the principal TV voice of Cubs' baseball on Marquee Sports Network, and will continue to be for many years to come with analyst Jim Deshaies. "Boog" is also the principal voice of ESPN Radio's national radio broadcast of "Sunday Night Baseball", calling the games with his Marquee teammate Doug Glanville.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
3 runs on 3 homers in 3 innings
In Game 2 of their National League Division Series against the Padres last Wednesday, the host Dodgers hit 3 home runs: 1 in the first inning, 1 in the second and 1 in the third. All came with the bases empty. Those were the Dodgers' only runs, as they lost,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs' cycles in an inning, Part 1
When a baseball fan hears the term "cycle," he thinks first of a batter who makes at least 1 of each kind of hit -- single, double, triple and home run -- in the same. It has been done 339 times since 1876, including 5 times in the season just ended, but only 11 times by a Cub, none of them since Mark Grace on May 9, 1993.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cubs historical sleuthing: A man called ‘Bubbles’
The young catcher in the photo above is Eugene “Bubbles” Hargrave. We know this from the inscription on the full photo, which I’ve cropped above. Here it is:. Hargrave played in 41 games for the Cubs as a backup catcher in 1913, 1914 and 1915. We know this photo is from 1914 because that’s the only year of those three where the Cubs wore that particular style of cap.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Baseball history unpacked, October 17
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along. We also include Cubs’ player birthdays and a bit of world history, for context.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
BCB After Dark: Import or domestic?
Welcome back to BCB After Dark: the secret happening for night owls, early-risers, new parents and Cubs fans abroad. We hope you had a good weekend and that the start of your week is going well. We’re glad to see you join us here tonight. Please let us check your umbrella and rain gear if you’re coming from the (not) game tonight. There’s no cover charge. Free appetizers for anyone who can show a ticket stub from the (not) playoff game in the Bronx. Bring your own beverage.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Outside The Confines: Who’s your Padre?
Just as I predicted, we’re going to have a Padres/Phillies National League Championship Series. I’m sure I wrote that around here somewhere. If you can’t find it, maybe you’re not looking hard enough. Or it got deleted by a glitch in Chorus. I’m sure I meant to write it at least.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Cub Tracks has the winning formula
Welcome to today’s edition of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor. No matter how much one might try, some bias is bound to show up,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
MLB’s 2023 qualifying offer has been set, and thoughts on arbitration-eligible Cubs
Last year, the qualifying offer for MLB free agents — the number that would trigger draft-pick compensation if the FA signed with another team — was $18.4 million. For 2023, that number has jumped by $1.25 million, to $19.65 million, per the Associated Press. We learned last week...
Goosed by success, Padres embrace bird of different feather
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Remember the San Diego Chicken? Well, the long-ago iconic mascot of the Padres has some competition. There’s a new bird in town. The Rally Goose. The Padres and their fans adopted the goose as a good-luck charm after a real one landed in the Dodger Stadium outfield during their upset of Los Angeles in the NL Division Series. The goose appeared on the giant videoboard in the eighth inning of the NL Championship Series opener Tuesday night, but he couldn’t revive the Padres. They lost 2-0.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series: Guardians vs. Yankees Game 5, 6:07 CT
At least there’s one winner-take-all game in this year’s division series round, which also means we have baseball on a day that would have been without a game had Cleveland won last night. Fun fact:. This series couldn’t be much more even. The Yankees have scored 15 runs,...
Bleed Cubbie Blue
A Cubs fan’s guide to the National League Championship Series
In the Division Series version of this guide I highlighted that the postseason had a real David vs. Goliath vibe to it with the super teams and their 100+ win seasons entering the playoff picture to face off against a slew of Wild Card teams. At least in the National League, the underdogs have prevailed with the 87-win Phillies thwarting the 101-win Braves and the 89-win Padres finally besting their divisional foe, the 111-win Dodgers. It remains to be seen if the Yankees or Guardians will join the Astros in the ALCS after a rain out in the Bronx last night, but there is a lot to delve into in these match ups, so I decided to give each series their own post.
Comments / 0