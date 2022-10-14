Read full article on original website
Related
What is UNC Getting in New Commitment Zayden High?
Inside Carolina scouting expert Sean Moran details the game of the Texas forward that committed to the Tar Heels.
247Sports
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is down to three schools with a decision looming
Four-star point guard Ty-Laur Johnson is nearing a decision. The 6-foot-1, 160 pound playmaker from Newark New Jersey has named Mississippi State, Memphis, and NC State as his final three schools with a decision potentially to come in the near future. “I got two more visits left to Memphis and...
247Sports
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
Bucks cut former three-year Duke big man
Despite his 21-point outing in 34 minutes of action during a preseason game on Tuesday, former three-year Duke basketball center Marques Bolden is no longer a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks, who now have only one Blue Devil under contract in returning starter Grayson Allen, waived the ...
247Sports
Alabama coaching staff, Bill O'Brien questioned after loss at Tennessee
Alabama's coaching staff, including offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and defensive coordinator Pete Golding, received questions throughout Saturday's upset loss at Tennessee. It was the first time in more than 100 years an opposing team hung 52 points on the Crimson Tide. Alabama appeared set up for the game-winning field goal with 15 seconds left, but Will Reichard's 50-yard field goal try sailed wide right, giving the Vols enough time over two plays to move 45 yards into range to try their own.
College Football Coach Placed On Leave Following Tantrum
A college football coach has been placed on leave following a tantrum that reportedly injured some fans. Fresno State announced this weekend that a football coach has been placed on leave following his press box outburst. "The coach, who has not been named by the school, apparently shattered a pane...
Panthers WR Coach Joe Dailey Has to Be Held Back From Robbie Anderson
Conflict on the Panthers sideline.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Officiating criticized in key moments, Nick Saban reacts
Officials ruled that Alabama interfered with Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant on the play near the goal line and the Vols would end up tying the game at 49 on the play after Hendon Hooker found Jalin Hyatt for his fifth touchdown on a 13-score. “I’ll kind of tell you...
Veteran Big Ten Quarterback Is Reportedly Transferring
A veteran Big Ten quarterback is reportedly transferring following his team's Week 7 game. Jack Tuttle, who played in several games for Indiana last year, is reportedly in the transfer portal. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel first reported the news on Monday morning. "Indiana QB Jack Tuttle is in...
247Sports
Kurelic: Will Smith what I saw, heard ; on OSU offer to Notre Dame commit; battle for top O-tackle; more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I was at the Dublin (Ohio) Coffman at Upper Arlington game to see...
iheart.com
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
NBC Sports
Rams asked Cam Akers to stay home Thursday and Friday
The Rams and running back Cam Akers are careening toward a divorce. It’s still unclear what sparked the rift. However, it resulted in the Rams asking Akers to stay home twice this week. Per a league source, the Rams asked Akers to not come to the facility on Thursday...
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Need To Bring Back This 4x NBA All-Star
DeMarcus Cousins played for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets last season, and I believe the Bucks need to bring him back.
247Sports
College football rankings: Tennessee takes charge in AP Top 25 after beating Alabama
College football turned the AP Top 25 rankings upside down again thanks to a masterful Saturday for fans. From the Tennessee game-winning field goal against Alabama to double overtime for Oklahoma State vs. TCU to a thriller between Utah and USC, football did not disappoint. As teams like the Vols and Horned Frogs celebrate, Alabama, Oklahoma State, USC and Penn State await their new rankings after tough losses.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
247Sports
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
247Sports
Nick Saban weighs in on Vols hit on Bryce Young that wasn't targeting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – During Saturday’s Alabama-Tennessee game in Knoxville, fans tuning in to watch the rivalry game were again faced with the age-old question: what is targeting?. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young appeared to take a shot to the head from Vols defensive lineman Omari Thomas and was...
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings updated after exciting Week 7 of college football
Week 7 of college football was filled with action, and the excitement didn’t let up from the start of Saturday’s games to the very end. After all of the results in Week 7, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with significant changes in the rankings.
One school bound to eventually join Pac-12, while no more exits from the conference are expected
The confidence in the future of the Pac-12 continues to surge
Comments / 0