drgnews.com
Buchanan Elementary School project in Pierre starting to take shape above ground
Progress on the expansion project at Buchanan Elementary School in Pierre is starting to be more noticeable. School District Superintendent Dr. Kelly Glodt says most of the work done so far has been underground. Glodt says the walls for the gym have gone up. The $8.3 million project is scheduled...
drgnews.com
GOED Board of Economic Development approves REDI and RPP fund distribution
The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board of Economic Development approved multiple funding applications at its monthly meeting (Oct. 12, 2022). The following Revolving Economic Development and Initiative (REDI) action was taken:. A $2,500,000 loan was approved for Watertown Development Company for a new manufacturing facility. A...
drgnews.com
Fee schedules, property transfer on short list of agenda items tonight for Pierre City Council
The Pierre City Commission meets today (Oct. 18, 2022) at 5:30pm at City Hall (2301 Patron Parkway, Suite 1) in Pierre. City Hall Property Transfer to PEDCO and Memorandum of Understanding. Pierre City Commission meetings are open to the public and include time for public comments. Agenda. City Commission Meeting.
drgnews.com
South Dakota corn, soybean, sorghum harvest continue on pace with 5-year average
For the week ending October 16, 2022, there were 6.3 days suitable for fieldwork in South Dakota, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 39% very short, 41% short, 19% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 35% very short, 44% short, 20% adequate, and 1% surplus.
drgnews.com
SD Discovery Center achieves planetarium campaign goal
The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reached its goal of raising $30,000 by Oct. 15, 2022, to bring back 3D space exploration. Executive Director Dr. Rhea Waldman says the dollars raised through the #StarStruckSD campaign enable the Discovery Center to purchase a new portable planetarium and dome system that can be used to explore Earth, our solar system and deep space through immersive 3D shows. She says the success of the Star Struck fundraising campaign came down to donors and a big gift from Jan Martin.
drgnews.com
Fort Pierre holding public hearing on vacation home rental ordinances this evening
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. Public hearing on ordinances 1050 & 1051 Regarding Vacation Homes. 2nd reading of ordinances 1050 & 1051 Regarding Vacation Homes. The public...
drgnews.com
Governor Volleyball Sweeps Huron On Road
HURON – No rally was needed this time for Pierre Governor Volleyball. Pierre needed a comeback from two sets down to defeat Huron at home earlier this month, but on Tuesday, the Governors swept an error-prone Tiger team at Huron Area, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19. Lily Sanchez had one of...
drgnews.com
Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision
The Stanley County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council have approved new, five-year ambulance service contracts with current provider AMR. The Hughes County Commission has reviewed the contract, but wants some clarification before final approval. The Pierre City Commission has yet to formally discuss a new agreement. Earlier this year,...
drgnews.com
Governors’ Derry, Barry Named To All-State Soccer Teams
Two Pierre Governor soccer players were named on All-State teams by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association. Rylan Derry was named to the AA boys first team. Derry scored 19 goals, a school record, with seven assists, eclipsing the record set last year of 17 by Cole Peterson.
drgnews.com
SD Media High School Volleyball Polls – October 17, 2022
Miller entered the Class A ranking, a highlight of this week’s South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Miller, who won its own event by topping Aberdeen Roncalli Saturday, is fifth in the Class A poll. Pierre received votes, but not enough to make the AA poll....
drgnews.com
Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund has raised less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid to win North Dakota’s congressional seat as an independent. Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30, 2022, show Mund has raised about $78,000 since announcing in August, compared to almost $1.9 million for GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong. Mund has most of that left to spend in the final three weeks of the race. But Armstrong has more than $700,000 in cash on hand. Mund is a Harvard Law School graduate who has attracted interest for her support of abortion rights and self-proclaimed outsider status. Democrat Mark Haugen, an abortion opponent, dropped out of the race soon after she entered, citing pressure from his own party.
drgnews.com
“Oahe Zap” Chosen As Name For New Pierre Collegiate-Level Baseball Team
PIERRE – Pierre’s new collegiate-level baseball team will be known as the Oahe Zap. Co-owners Jackson Bruce, Bob Habeger and Jamy Habeger presented the name and logo at a press conference Monday at Hyde Stadium. Bruce, who served as the first general manager of the Pierre Trappers, explained...
drgnews.com
Section of McKinley Avenue in Pierre to close today
McKinley Avenue in Pierre between Cleveland Avenue and Reen Street will close to through traffic today (Oct. 17, 2022) for underground utility work. The project is expected to be complete in early November. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The city maintains 80 miles of street, more than 100...
