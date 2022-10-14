BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund has raised less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid to win North Dakota’s congressional seat as an independent. Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30, 2022, show Mund has raised about $78,000 since announcing in August, compared to almost $1.9 million for GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong. Mund has most of that left to spend in the final three weeks of the race. But Armstrong has more than $700,000 in cash on hand. Mund is a Harvard Law School graduate who has attracted interest for her support of abortion rights and self-proclaimed outsider status. Democrat Mark Haugen, an abortion opponent, dropped out of the race soon after she entered, citing pressure from his own party.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO