Pierre, SD

GOED Board of Economic Development approves REDI and RPP fund distribution

The South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development Board of Economic Development approved multiple funding applications at its monthly meeting (Oct. 12, 2022). The following Revolving Economic Development and Initiative (REDI) action was taken:. A $2,500,000 loan was approved for Watertown Development Company for a new manufacturing facility. A...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
SD Discovery Center achieves planetarium campaign goal

The South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre has reached its goal of raising $30,000 by Oct. 15, 2022, to bring back 3D space exploration. Executive Director Dr. Rhea Waldman says the dollars raised through the #StarStruckSD campaign enable the Discovery Center to purchase a new portable planetarium and dome system that can be used to explore Earth, our solar system and deep space through immersive 3D shows. She says the success of the Star Struck fundraising campaign came down to donors and a big gift from Jan Martin.
PIERRE, SD
Governor Volleyball Sweeps Huron On Road

HURON – No rally was needed this time for Pierre Governor Volleyball. Pierre needed a comeback from two sets down to defeat Huron at home earlier this month, but on Tuesday, the Governors swept an error-prone Tiger team at Huron Area, 25-14, 25-19, 25-19. Lily Sanchez had one of...
PIERRE, SD
Stanley County Commission, Fort Pierre City Council approve new contracts with AMR ambulance service; Hughes County and Pierre have yet to make a decision

The Stanley County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council have approved new, five-year ambulance service contracts with current provider AMR. The Hughes County Commission has reviewed the contract, but wants some clarification before final approval. The Pierre City Commission has yet to formally discuss a new agreement. Earlier this year,...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
Governors’ Derry, Barry Named To All-State Soccer Teams

Two Pierre Governor soccer players were named on All-State teams by the South Dakota High School Soccer Coaches Association. Rylan Derry was named to the AA boys first team. Derry scored 19 goals, a school record, with seven assists, eclipsing the record set last year of 17 by Cole Peterson.
PIERRE, SD
SD Media High School Volleyball Polls – October 17, 2022

Miller entered the Class A ranking, a highlight of this week’s South Dakota Media High School Volleyball Polls, released Monday. Miller, who won its own event by topping Aberdeen Roncalli Saturday, is fifth in the Class A poll. Pierre received votes, but not enough to make the AA poll....
MILLER, SD
Armstrong far ahead of Mund in House campaign fundraising

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Former Miss America Cara Mund has raised less than $100,000 in her late-starting bid to win North Dakota’s congressional seat as an independent. Federal campaign finance reports through Sept. 30, 2022, show Mund has raised about $78,000 since announcing in August, compared to almost $1.9 million for GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong. Mund has most of that left to spend in the final three weeks of the race. But Armstrong has more than $700,000 in cash on hand. Mund is a Harvard Law School graduate who has attracted interest for her support of abortion rights and self-proclaimed outsider status. Democrat Mark Haugen, an abortion opponent, dropped out of the race soon after she entered, citing pressure from his own party.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Section of McKinley Avenue in Pierre to close today

McKinley Avenue in Pierre between Cleveland Avenue and Reen Street will close to through traffic today (Oct. 17, 2022) for underground utility work. The project is expected to be complete in early November. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes. The city maintains 80 miles of street, more than 100...
PIERRE, SD

