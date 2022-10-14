ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

'We are overcome with grief': Parents of suspected Raleigh shooter release statement

The parents of a 15-year-old mass shooting suspect are breaking their silence Tuesday for the first time since the violence that shook a community and the state last Thursday. The mass shooting began in a Raleigh neighborhood, where two people were killed, according to police. The teenage gunman then moved to the Neuse River Greenway, where he killed three more, police said.
RALEIGH, NC
Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
OKMULGEE, OK
Wisconsin Republican Michels walks back abortion pledge

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican running for governor in Wisconsin suggested Tuesday that he did not support enforcing the swing state's near-total ban on abortions, saying “I will never arrest a doctor” before his campaign walked back his comment. Tim Michels is locked in a tight...
WISCONSIN STATE
Neighbor remembers Nicole Connors as a 'great lady'

RALEIGH, N.C. — It’s hard to put years of friendship into words when you no longer have that person in your life. A neighbor of one of the Hedingham shooting victims gave it her best shot. Robyn Miller said she has lived in the Hedingham neighborhood for 23...
RALEIGH, NC
Bath official warns against ignoring the ‘missing middle’ in Maine housing policy

The number of local landlords is dropping in Bath, a worrisome sign that corporate entities are buying up Maine properties, the head of Bath Housing said Monday. In 2015, Bath Housing worked with 77 local landlords, a number that has dropped to fewer than 45 now, Debora Keller, Bath Housing executive director told a state housing commission.
BATH, ME
California man charged in 3 slayings linked to serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Northern California man with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of killing six men...
STOCKTON, CA
A closer look at Gov. Kathy Hochul's career and record

Gov. Kathy Hochul made history almost by accident, becoming New York’s first female governor when Andrew Cuomo resigned last year in the cloud of a sexual harassment scandal. Hochul now is trying to be elected governor in a tumultuous time for New York. Long before she took the oath...
NEW YORK STATE
Maine's fall foliage season survives recent storm

The slow-moving storm that swept through Maine last weekend may have brought a lot of wind and rain, but Maine’s leading foliage expert said this week that it wasn’t enough to put an early end to the Pine Tree State’s leaf-peeping season. “It did knock down some...
MAINE STATE
With winter approaching, NYSDOT hiring for road maintenance

Snow season is just a few weeks away in Upstate New York. The New York State Department of Transportation says trucks are already out in Wyoming County this week after residents saw a dusting of snow. The DOT is already preparing for when winter hits the rest of Western New...
WYOMING COUNTY, NY

