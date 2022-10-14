ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Arizona-Washington storylines: On the Wildcats’ OL building blocks, Jayden de Laura’s return and expanded RB roles

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
ncwlife.com
 4 days ago
ncwlife.com

5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-39 loss to Washington

Here are five key takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-39 loss at Washington on Saturday. Because of travel and deadlines, we weren’t able to re-watch the game in time to write this piece, so it’s a slight variation on the usual format. 1. SACKLESS IN SEATTLE. Hunter...
TUCSON, AZ
ncwlife.com

Huskies win while Cougars fall to Beavers in college football Saturday

The only high note for Northwest sports fans Saturday was that the Huskies won. Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 516-yards and 4-touchdowns to lead Washington over Arizona 49-39 at Husky Stadium. Oregon State rushed for 203-yards and Jack Colletto ran for two short touchdowns in handing Washington State its third...
PULLMAN, WA
ncwlife.com

Feds: Oro Valley couple tried to extort ex-cat Josh Pastner

An Oro Valley couple face federal charges on suspicion of trying to extort former Arizona Wildcats basketball player Josh Pastner, officials said Tuesday. Ronald Bell and Jennifer Pendley were indicted Aug. 24 on charges of conspiracy to transmit a threat interstate, conspiracy to extort property and attempted extortion , according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office in Georgia.
ORO VALLEY, AZ
ncwlife.com

Climber rescued off Mount Stuart

An injured climber had to be rescued Sunday off the West Ridge of Mount Stuart. Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management said about 9 a.m. the 28-year-old Seattle man fell about 10 to 12 feet, suffering a possible broken arm and was unable to climb back down. An...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
ncwlife.com

Road rage reportedly led to fatal shooting on Stevens Pass

A Marysville woman was killed Saturday in what police believe was a road-rage shooting on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass. The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Raelyn Davis, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was killed by gunfire. Davis was riding west in a 2014 Kia Sorrento...
MARYSVILLE, WA

