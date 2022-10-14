Arizona-Washington storylines: On the Wildcats’ OL building blocks, Jayden de Laura’s return and expanded RB roles

The objective for the Arizona Wildcats during their bye is simple. “Get better,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said Monday. Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) is in better shape than a year ago through seven games (0-7, 0-4). But the Wildcats have lost two in a row, and Fisch is seeking improvement in all areas – not just on defense, where the UA has struggled the most.

