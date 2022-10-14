Arizona-Washington storylines: On the Wildcats’ OL building blocks, Jayden de Laura’s return and expanded RB roles

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Watch: The best things Jedd Fisch said as the Arizona Wildcats enter bye week
Entering the bye week, Arizona currently sits at 3-4 following its 49-39 loss to Washington in Seattle on Saturday. After the bye, the Wildcats will host No. 12 USC for homecoming, followed by road trips to No. 15 Utah and No. 9 UCLA. UA head coach addressed the Wildcats' bye...
Wildcats seek improvement ‘in every aspect’ during bye; ‘T-Mac’ snags another honor
The objective for the Arizona Wildcats during their bye is simple. “Get better,” UA coach Jedd Fisch said Monday. Arizona (3-4, 1-3 Pac-12) is in better shape than a year ago through seven games (0-7, 0-4). But the Wildcats have lost two in a row, and Fisch is seeking improvement in all areas – not just on defense, where the UA has struggled the most.
5 takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-39 loss to Washington
Here are five key takeaways from the Arizona Wildcats’ 49-39 loss at Washington on Saturday. Because of travel and deadlines, we weren’t able to re-watch the game in time to write this piece, so it’s a slight variation on the usual format. 1. SACKLESS IN SEATTLE. Hunter...
Huskies win while Cougars fall to Beavers in college football Saturday
The only high note for Northwest sports fans Saturday was that the Huskies won. Michael Penix, Jr. threw for 516-yards and 4-touchdowns to lead Washington over Arizona 49-39 at Husky Stadium. Oregon State rushed for 203-yards and Jack Colletto ran for two short touchdowns in handing Washington State its third...
Feds: Oro Valley couple tried to extort ex-cat Josh Pastner
An Oro Valley couple face federal charges on suspicion of trying to extort former Arizona Wildcats basketball player Josh Pastner, officials said Tuesday. Ronald Bell and Jennifer Pendley were indicted Aug. 24 on charges of conspiracy to transmit a threat interstate, conspiracy to extort property and attempted extortion , according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney Office in Georgia.
Climber rescued off Mount Stuart
An injured climber had to be rescued Sunday off the West Ridge of Mount Stuart. Sgt. Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County Emergency Management said about 9 a.m. the 28-year-old Seattle man fell about 10 to 12 feet, suffering a possible broken arm and was unable to climb back down. An...
Road rage reportedly led to fatal shooting on Stevens Pass
A Marysville woman was killed Saturday in what police believe was a road-rage shooting on Highway 2 near Stevens Pass. The Washington State Patrol says 24-year-old Raelyn Davis, a passenger in one of the two vehicles involved, was killed by gunfire. Davis was riding west in a 2014 Kia Sorrento...
King County scraps homeless shelter expansion following backlash from Chinatown
(The Center Square) – King County has decided to scrap the expansion of an existing 24/7 homeless shelter in South Downtown after Chinatown residents voiced their concerns over the location. Back in March, King County announced a $66.5 million plan to expand the 269-unit shelter that has been running...
