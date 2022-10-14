Read full article on original website
bestcolleges.com
Requirements for a Career in Education
Associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in education all lead to different careers. To teach in a public K-12 school, you must earn a state-issued teaching license. Education careers are in high demand and growing at a rate that matches the national average. Did you know that many students choose...
ZDNet
Only a third of higher education students report having a great university experience
Only a third of students report having a great university experience, this according to the 2022 Connected Customer Report from Salesforce, highlighting insights into the global higher education trends from over 2,600 students and staff. The third edition of this report reveals a new sense of urgency in improving how students feel about their experience. Here is the executive summary of the report and the four key high-level findings:
healthpodcastnetwork.com
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?
How Does a Chief Nursing Informatics Officer Optimize Care for Patients, Providers and Staff?. October 13, 2022: UCSF Medical Center is at the forefront of digital transformation in healthcare. What tools should you have in place to make digital transformation possible? What are the foundational elements? Kay Burke, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer reveals what a nursing background can bring into this role of innovation. How can we make our many fragmented workflows more integrated or automated? What are the specific challenges that UCSF is addressing? How is UCSF thinking about technology and data in support of care?
College Professors, Tell Us The Ways In Which Students Are Clueless About Being A University Educator
If you are a college professor, there are likely many facets of your job that you've noticed students are totally oblivious to. For example, they might assume that the only hours you work are the ones in which you're teaching classes. Or that being a professor is a position that...
geteducated.com
Online Ph.D. in Computer Science Programs – A Compete Guide
Computer Science is a field of study constantly changing and vastly increasing Especially as technology and data develop rapidly. For those with a strong passion for research, mathematics, and computing, an online PhD in computer science is a great step to success. Becoming an expert in this field and pursuing a high-level degree gives you a competitive edge in your career path..
Opinion: Teacher’s View: Testing Ability & Achievement Gives Insight into the Whole Child￼￼
Achievement tests are necessary for evaluating student mastery and growth. Yet achievement data as the sole determinant of student success can unintentionally leave some children behind. As a former elementary school teacher, I saw firsthand the impact of a focus on achievement assessments. From day one of the school year, everything revolved around helping students […]
bestcolleges.com
ACT: Test Scores Plunged in 2022
The average composite ACT score for the 2022 class dropped to the lowest level in more than 30 years. Photo by Ben Hasty / MediaNews Group / Reading Eagle / Getty Images. Not only were average composite scores lower, fewer students also met subject area benchmarks in 2022. ACT attributes...
geteducated.com
Doctorate of Health Science Online – The Top Degree Programs
A doctorate of health science online degree is, first and foremost, a lucrative career choice. It allows professionals to traverse a career in postsecondary education, health service management, or medical service management. If you are pursuing a similar career, then earn a doctor of health science degree. This article eliminates the ambiguities regarding doctor of health science salary and jobs. In addition, it examines the available online programs and answers what you can do with a health science degree today.
The cost-of-living crisis will force students to choose between studying and eating | Chelsie Henshaw
Student loans and grants are not rising to match inflation – and the least privileged are being hit hardest, says journalist Chelsie Henshaw
geteducated.com
Online Geography Degree Programs – A Map to Higher Education
Are you passionate about using computers and cutting-edge technology? How about creating maps, solving environmental concerns, or commenting on contemporary economic and political issues? In this case, an Online Geography Degree will be a beneficial path for you. These programs combine social and natural science research with computer systems to evaluate spatial data. Besides having many transferable skills, you’ll be in demand for commercial, legal, and financial jobs.
Authors detail ways Black families can help kids get into college
Timothy L. Fields and Shereem Herndon-Brown want to help Black families bridge the information gap in how to help their children apply for college. The two took the stage at Wilmington Friends School last week to share details and answer questions on their new book, “The Black Family’s Guide to College Admissions.” Studies by Forbes and others show that only ... Read More
southtexascollege.edu
$1.4 million federal grant will fund day care for STC student parents
Eligible student parents attending South Texas College can soon have their child care tuition and fees covered thanks in part to a grant recently presented to the college’s Child Development Center by the U.S. Department of Education. In a ceremony at STC’s Starr County campus, Congressman Henry Cuellar presented...
