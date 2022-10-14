Read full article on original website
lostinmichigan.net
First Roadside Park
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. Last week I took a trip across the Upper Peninsula and I stopped at a roadside park on US-2 near Iron River. The historical marker in the park notes that it is the first roadside park in Michigan and reads:
mprnews.org
Foot of snow, fierce gales, pounding surf slap northern Wisconsin, Michigan
WLUC
Tracking winter storm progress in Marquette County
Upper Peninsula expecting a foot of snow in an early-season winter storm
Gale Warnings for Great Lakes, waves up to 24 feet during early winter storm
An early winter storm pushing into the Upper Peninsula Monday and Tuesday could lay down more than 18 inches of snow across some areas there, and a few inches of snow in the Lower Peninsula - but it’s also going to be packing a punch with high winds. This has spawned warnings of storm-force winds and gales across Lake Superior and portions of Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.
UPMATTERS
BAKING NEWS: Trenary Toast takes a ride to space
TRENARY, Mich. (WJMN) – One of the most iconic foods in the Upper Peninsula has reached new heights. Thanks to helium balloons and some special equipment, one lucky bag of Trenary Toast touched the edge of space. According to a release from Trenary Home Bakery, William Nyfeler, a Marquette...
WLUC
Winter Storm Continues: wet heavy snow & strong winds
WDIO-TV
Semi crashes into UP gas station, killing man pumping gas
ClickOnDetroit.com
Upper Peninsula braces for up to 13 inches of snow
lansesentinel.net
Devastating blaze hits local establishment
The restaurant portion of Carla’s Lakeshore Motel & Restaurant was called a “total loss” by firefighters after a blaze hit it very early on Friday morning. The Calumet Michigan State Police Post said it responded to a structure fire at around 1:30 a.m on Friday at Carla’s, a popular local establishment, on U.S. 41 highway in Keweenaw Bay.
WLUC
Tracking UP power outages during early-season winter storm
UPMATTERS
Spread Goodness Day founder needs help keeping the future bright
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Anna Dravland, the founder of Spread Goodness Day, has dedicated her life to spreading goodness, and is now in need of your help to continue with her mission. “I started Spread Goodness Day and developed it in 2017. To create something that allows the community...
wnmufm.org
Victim of L'Anse gas station crash and fire identified
UPMATTERS
Suspect arraigned in deadly L’Anse crash and fire
ClickOnDetroit.com
Suspected drunk semi truck driver crashes into Northern Michigan gas station, killing man, causing large fire
WLUC
Wintry mix of showers this weekend before heavy, blowing snow
NWS Alerts in effect HERE. Heading into the weekend with a flurry of mixed rain and snow. An inch or less of snowfall can be anticipated, though isolated portions of Iron, Ontonagon and Gogebic counties could pick up much as 1-3 inches. After some isolated light mixed precipitation Saturday, rain showers will be likely Sunday. Sunday night and Monday look to be blustery, with mixed precipitation likely areawide. For Sunday night, an inch or less of snow is expected. On Monday, some areas could struggle to get above the freezing mark. Sunday night through Monday, snowfall of 1-3 inches will be possible, though areas could approach a half-foot or more in the Michigamme Highlands and the Keweenaw Peninsula.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Iron Mountain, MI
Iron Mountain, Michigan, is a historic city with a rich culinary tradition. From hearty Midwestern fare to international cuisine, the city's restaurants offer something for everyone. Here are the best restaurants in Iron Mountain, Michigan, where you can enjoy a delicious meal in a charming setting:. Spiro's Downtown Restaurant. Located...
