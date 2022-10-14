ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas

A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Boa feathers across campus have students concerned

Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall

ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
ROUND ROCK, TX
myfoxzone.com

Crews fighting Austin gas station fire

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a gas station fire on East Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the gas station fire on East Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas Street and Willow Creek Drive. The roof partially collapsed and flames were shooting upwards out of the building.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

Wichita Falls, TX
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

106.3 The Buzz plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy