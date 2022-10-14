Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
ATCEMS: Man falls 20 feet from a ladder in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is recovering after falling 20 feet from a ladder on a roof, according to Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS). The incident happened on Ninth and Colorado streets just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday as the man reportedly worked on the roof of an office building. The...
'It's Gross': Rancid Smell Blanketing Texas Neighborhood
One neighbor says the smell is, "Just not normal."
Man found guilty of girlfriend's 2019 murder in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in southeast Austin in 2019 has been found guilty of murder. A Travis County jury convicted Sergio Jose Gomez-Herrada, 37, on Friday, Oct. 14, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office said. On Aug. 8, 2019, the Austin Police...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
thetexastasty.com
17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas
A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
thedailytexan.com
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
Coldest morning since April on Wednesday
Temperatures bottom out in the 30s and 40s Wednesday morning, then a pleasant warming trend begins. -- David Yeomans
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday at midnight. The crash happened near FM 1100 and US 290 eastbound involving three vehicles.
fox7austin.com
Video shows Texas teacher throwing student against wall
ROUND ROCK, Texas - A mother has chosen to share disturbing video inside a Round Rock ISD school that she says proves an administrator threw her son into a wall and had him pinned down for at least four minutes. The incident happened April 29, 2022, at RRISD’s GOALS Learning...
myfoxzone.com
Crews fighting Austin gas station fire
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters worked to put out a gas station fire on East Oltorf Street early Tuesday morning. At around 5:30 a.m., the gas station fire on East Oltorf Street erupted in flames at the intersection of Douglas Street and Willow Creek Drive. The roof partially collapsed and flames were shooting upwards out of the building.
Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Special Election for Recreational Marijuana to be Held in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is about to take another step toward the legalization of recreational marijuana. News 9 is reporting that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a special election to be held to determine whether or not recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state. The election is set for March 7, 2023.
Remains of 31-year-old Conroe man missing since March 2022 found near Austin
Investigators say they do not suspect foul play at this time, though it is unclear how he died.
Kacey Musgraves brings out Beto O'Rourke during ACL performance
O'Rourke brought her a beer.
'Hard seeing all the mess that comes out of ACL' | Austin resident upset with litter, so she's trying to help
AUSTIN, Texas — Walking along Barton Springs Road during Austin City Limits Music Festival weekend, you'll probably see dozens of cans and wrappers tossed everywhere. Many Austin residents are upset about the litter, but one woman decided to take action. Traci Clayton lives in the heart of downtown. She's...
