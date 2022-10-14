The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focuses on heart and brain health for all, is pleased to announce Chonda Nwamu, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for Ameren Corporation as chair for the Go Red for Women campaign in St. Louis. The goal of the campaign is to continue to raise awareness about heart disease – the leading cause of death for women – and culminate with the signature St. Louis Go Red for Women® Luncheon on April 26, 2023.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO