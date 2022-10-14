ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
St. Louis American

More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'

More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

McDonnell Foundation announces Jason Purnell as new president

The James S. McDonnell Foundation (JSMF), a family foundation based in St. Louis, recently announced Jason Purnell as its new president. After two years serving as BJC HealthCare’s vice president of community health improvement, Purnell will step down from his role, effective December 31, 2022, and begin as president of the James S. McDonnell Foundation on February 1, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965

Joseph Erlanger House, St. Louis, Missouri.Unknown author, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It is often said that the value of historic landmarks can never be truly measured. These assets provide a connection to the past and an insight into our history. They also anchor communities, inspire economic development, and are a source of civic pride.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Ameren’s Chonda Nwamu to chair Go Red for Women Campaign

The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization focuses on heart and brain health for all, is pleased to announce Chonda Nwamu, senior vice president, general counsel and secretary for Ameren Corporation as chair for the Go Red for Women campaign in St. Louis. The goal of the campaign is to continue to raise awareness about heart disease – the leading cause of death for women – and culminate with the signature St. Louis Go Red for Women® Luncheon on April 26, 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Amtrak River Runner To Again Slash Services

Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner will temporarily reduce service starting Oct. 24 to one eastbound and one westbound train per day. This is the third time in recent history River Runner service has been slashed. The route includes the historic Kirkwood Train Station at 110 W. Argonne Drive and makes stops in Hermann, Independence, Jefferson City, Lee’s Summit, Sedalia, Washington and Warrensburg, ending in Kansas City.
KIRKWOOD, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Residents Air Concerns About New Apartments

Several Kirkwood residents aired traffic and parking concerns at last week’s city council meeting concerning a new apartment building proposed for 300 N. Kirkwood Road. The Kirkwood City Council on Thursday, Oct. 6, held a public hearing for Kirkwood Apartments, a 60-unit building with street level retail space planned for the northeast corner of Kirkwood Road and Adams Avenue, the current site of Commerce Bank.
KIRKWOOD, MO
KMOV

Officials warn of higher heating bills this winter

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis region officials are warning residents of higher heating bills this winter. Heat Up St. Louis went door to door Saturday informing people of its services to help pay gas and electric bills. Community organizers set up a cleanup day at Hyde Park in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy