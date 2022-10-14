Read full article on original website
sdvoice.info
Balboa Raiders Association Salutes Mr. Edward Smith
Balboa’s Raider Nation lost its longest-tenured Raider. Mr. Edward Smith, aka Smitty, served in multiple capacities for Balboa. He spent 32 uninterrupted years of service with one association. That’s really rare these days. He was definitely loyal to his soil. Mr. Smith was known for his no-nonsense approach...
New San Diego Chicken mural stirring up controversy among some Padres fans
A new mural in downtown San Diego is stirring up controversy with some Padres fans ahead of the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
What is hydro dipping? One National City man uses the technique to customize Padres merchandise
SAN DIEGO — Gil Gutierrez is originally from the Philippines and currently lives in National City. "I was born in Baguio City, Philippines. I came here when I was 10-years-old," said Guiterrez. He quit his job and is now following his true passion full-time in his garage. "All of...
Daily Aztec
San Diego State launches new information system for students and faculty
San Diego State University began the final transition from the current student information system, WebPortal to the new my.SDSU information system on Oct.1. The transition period will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23, when all student information systems are activated on my.SDSU. SDSU President Adela de la Torre originally...
fox29.com
Philadelphia-area transplant brings taste of home to San Diego
SAN DIEGO - Phillies fans traveling to San Diego for the National League Championship Series won't have to look hard to find Philadelphia's most popular hometown comfort food. More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philly Cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
Daily Aztec
San Diego rockers make memorable moments with In This Moment
Los Angeles-based rock band In This Moment wrapped up a 10-year anniversary tour in celebration of their 2012 album “Blood.”. Originally meant to be an event featuring four artists, alternative rock band Sleep Token were forced to remove themselves from the show due to medical complications. Cherry Bombs, a...
topshelfmusicmag.com
Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego
You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
NBC San Diego
Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego
Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
UCSD administrators apologize for lecturer's 'disrespectful and racist' remarks captured on video in class
Students are 'split' over whether the instructor, Robert Ternansky, should be fired, according to the Associated Students president.
Man fatally shot in the College Area of San Diego
A man died Sunday at a hospital after being shot in the chest in the College Area, San Diego police said.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
Marine Corps halts surf use of combat vehicle after mishap in Camp Pendleton
The Marine Corps has halted some operations of its new amphibious combat vehicles after one of the armored vehicles rolled over in surf during training off California's Camp Pendleton.
Teen attacked, stabbed multiple times in San Ysidro
The boy told police he was near a park on E. Park Avenue when a group of other teenagers attacked him.
Eater
This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley
Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
pacificsandiego.com
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
NBC San Diego
San Diego Temperatures Could Spike Into the 90s Amid Fall Warm-Up
Just as San Diego was starting to get that fall feeling, a weather warm-up will take over to remind us of our 75-degrees-and-sunny motto. A Santa Ana weather pattern will warm San Diego starting Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most drastic temperature changes are expected along the coast and in the inland valleys, where temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick
If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
La Jolla stabbing leads to pursuit; suspect in custody
Police took a man into custody Tuesday after a stabbing in La Jolla, authorities confirmed.
