San Diego, CA

sdvoice.info

Balboa Raiders Association Salutes Mr. Edward Smith

Balboa’s Raider Nation lost its longest-tenured Raider. Mr. Edward Smith, aka Smitty, served in multiple capacities for Balboa. He spent 32 uninterrupted years of service with one association. That’s really rare these days. He was definitely loyal to his soil. Mr. Smith was known for his no-nonsense approach...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

San Diego State launches new information system for students and faculty

San Diego State University began the final transition from the current student information system, WebPortal to the new my.SDSU information system on Oct.1. The transition period will conclude at 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 23, when all student information systems are activated on my.SDSU. SDSU President Adela de la Torre originally...
SAN DIEGO, CA
fox29.com

Philadelphia-area transplant brings taste of home to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Phillies fans traveling to San Diego for the National League Championship Series won't have to look hard to find Philadelphia's most popular hometown comfort food. More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philly Cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
tennisuptodate.com

VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"

Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Aztec

San Diego rockers make memorable moments with In This Moment

Los Angeles-based rock band In This Moment wrapped up a 10-year anniversary tour in celebration of their 2012 album “Blood.”. Originally meant to be an event featuring four artists, alternative rock band Sleep Token were forced to remove themselves from the show due to medical complications. Cherry Bombs, a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
topshelfmusicmag.com

Charlotte Sands throws a tantrum in San Diego

You may have heard of Charlotte Sands… she’s opened for emo legends My Chemical Romance, The Maine and YUNGBLUD, and has also collaborated on songs with The Maine, UnderOath and Sleeping with Sirens. If you haven’t, I highly suggest you catch up. Charlotte brought her first headlining tour — Love and Other Lies — to the San Diego House of Blues’ Voodoo Room on Saturday, October 1st, 2022… and, that was only the beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego

Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
Eater

This Popular Bakery Is Bringing Ube Custard Buns to Mission Valley

Since 2020, Justin Gaspar has been quietly supplying some of the region’s best salmon tartines and crunchiest baguettes to some of the area’s top cafes through his wholesale business Hommage Bakehouse. At siblings Willy Wu Jye Hwa and Karine Beers’ La Clochette Du Coin, for example, Gaspar is the head bread supplier. Now, Gaspar is opening a shop of his own in Mission Valley. The flagship location of Hommage Bakehouse will open in the Civita Properties by early summer 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Temperatures Could Spike Into the 90s Amid Fall Warm-Up

Just as San Diego was starting to get that fall feeling, a weather warm-up will take over to remind us of our 75-degrees-and-sunny motto. A Santa Ana weather pattern will warm San Diego starting Tuesday and peak on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The most drastic temperature changes are expected along the coast and in the inland valleys, where temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dinh Lee

Hot Chicken Sandwich Worth Trying in San Diego - Main Chick

If you are looking for a new hot chicken sandwich place that is worth trying, Main Chick is the place for you. Main Chick is a hot chicken sandwich chain that has locations in various areas including Pasadena, West LA, Koreatown, Long Beach, Woodland Hills, Northridge, Carlsbad, Clairemont, and Linda Vista. Their menu is quite simple, with a strong focus on what they do best, chicken sandwiches. Their hotness scales from mild to some of the hottest peppers in the world so you definitely get the heat if that is what you are looking for.
SAN DIEGO, CA

