Related
Haiti gang makes demands in test of power with government
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A standoff between a powerful gang federation and Haiti’s government is testing how much power both sides wield and threatens to further derail a paralyzed country where millions of people are struggling to find fuel and water. A former police officer who...
Ebola outbreak in Uganda puts California doctors on alert
California officials are urging doctors to be on alert for any signs of Ebola symptoms among people who have recently traveled to Uganda, the East African nation currently undergoing a significant outbreak. So far, the Ebola outbreak in Uganda has been limited to rural areas of that East African country....
Haiti: People will die as country nears breaking point - UN
The United Nations is warning that hunger in one of Haiti's biggest slums is at catastrophic levels, as gang violence and economic crises push the country to "breaking point". Nearly 20,000 people in the capital's impoverished Cité Soleil area have dangerously little access to food and could face starvation, the UN says,
Haiti cholera update: 47 confirmed cases, including cases at the National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince
In a follow-up on the reemerged cholera outbreak in Haiti, the Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population reports that as of October 11, 47 total confirmed cholera cases, including 12 reported at the Prison Civile de Port-au-Prince (National Penitentiary). The total institutional deaths has increased...
'Rape has become a weapon' for Haiti gangs, says UN
As Haiti reels from a cascade of crises, the United Nations has released a grim report accusing the country's powerful gangs of using rape as a tool of intimidation and control.
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
At least 175 children with the blood disorder haemophilia were infected with HIV in the 1980s, it has been reported.Documents have shed a light on how young people were affected in what has been called the worst treatment disaster in NHS history.It comes amid an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal, which saw thousands of patients given blood products that were infected with HIV and hepatitis C in the 1970s and 1980s. Around 2,400 are estimated to have died as a result, while many have been left with serious disabilities. There are believed to be more than 4,000 surviving victims.Have...
Incidence of myocarditis/pericarditis following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination among children, younger adults in the US
In a population-based surveillance published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, the authors found that myocarditis/pericarditis 0 to 7 days after mRNA vaccination in persons aged 5 to 39 years occurred in approximately 1 in 200,000 doses after the first dose and 1 in 30,000 doses after the second dose of the primary series, and 1 in 50,000 doses after the first booster. The incidence varied markedly by age and sex, however, with a disproportionate number of cases occurring in male persons, notably among adolescents after dose 2 and first boosters.
Dominican Republic cracks down at border amid Haiti chaos
As Haiti rapidly spirals into chaos, its island neighbor, the Dominican Republic, has responded with crackdowns on migrants and a military buildup the government claims will “guarantee border security.”But some fear those moves will only deepen long-existing xenophobia against Haitian migrants and harm both nations' economies.On Sunday, Dominican President Luis Abinader announced the country’s biggest purchase of military gear since 1961 – six helicopters, ten aircraft, 21 armored vehicles and four anti-riot trucks.If international troops are sent in response to an appeal by Haiti's government for help against gangs, “We would close and block the border. … It’s very...
Biden questioned on migrant surge, says 'not rational' to 'send them back' to Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua
President Biden on Tuesday said it was "not rational" to send migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border back to nations like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua as concerns grow over the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. A reporter asked Biden why the border is "more overwhelmed on your watch."
Covid will be a leading cause of death in the U.S. indefinitely, whether or not the pandemic is 'over'
After President Joe Biden said the coronavirus pandemic was "over" in an interview Sunday, many people were left wondering how to reconcile his comment with the fact that the U.S. is still averaging about 500 Covid deaths every day. But disease experts said debating whether the pandemic is over overshadows...
Venezuelan migrant relieved to make it to US before border officials began turning away more people
SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of people fleeing Venezuela to come to the U.S. could be turned away and sent to Mexico, the Biden administration announced this week. Before the announcement, Venezuelans weren’t subject to Title 42, which allows the U.S. to turn migrants away at the border to slow the spread of COVID-19.
U.S. cancels visas, sends Coast Guard ship to patrol waters off Haiti’s capital
The United States has sent a major Coast Guard vessel to patrol the waters near Port-au-Prince in a “sign of resolve” with the Haitian government as gang violence continues to grip the nation, and will impose new visa restrictions on Haitians involved in gang activity, the Biden administration said Wednesday.
Angelina Jolie Reveals Her Trip to 'Witness the Devastation' of the Pakistani Floods
"The level of trauma and compound trauma is severe," Angelina Jolie posted about the impact that severe flooding has had on 33 million people in Pakistan Angelina Jolie is giving fans insight into a recent trip to Pakistan, where she was able to witness the "devastation caused by severe flooding." Jolie, 47, shared several photos and infographics on social media Thursday, detailing the recent flooding that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called "the worst in the country's history," per CNN. The floods have left 1,100 people dead since mid-June,...
Expelled Venezuelan migrants protesting in Mexico temporarily shut down international bridge to Texas
Venezuelans expelled from the U.S. gathered in Mexico to protest Friday, resulting in the temporary closure of an international bridge.
Illegal immigration crisis can be helped by threatening to withhold US funds from Venezuela, Cuba: Pirro
With the latest influx of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers coming from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, the fact that U.S. taxpayers fund hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to these nations annually should come into play, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Tuesday. Pirro said that – if the Biden administration...
Mexican priest known as "Father Pistolas" suspended after he advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels
Mexico's Roman Catholic Church has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels. Better known as "Father Pistolas," Rev. Alfredo Gallegos is a priest in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan who has himself sometimes carried a weapon. A circular from the...
Haitian singer ‘Mikaben’ dies after collapsing during Paris concert
Michael Benjamin, a Haitian recording artist known by his stage name of “Mikaben,” died Saturday while performing in Paris with the Haitian konpa band CaRiMi, the Miami Herald reported. He was 41. “This is a shock,” Wyclef Jean, a Haitian-born hip-hop artist and three-time Grammy winner, told the...
U.N. considering sending troops to Haiti amid deteriorating security
The United Nations is considering sending armed troops to Haiti following a request from the country's government, U.N. officials confirmed on Sunday night.
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Haiti activists rally at White House seeking end of U.S. support for Henry
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Activists on Sunday rallied at the White House to call on the Biden administration to end support for the government of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as the Caribbean nation faces a humanitarian crisis due to gangs blocking the distribution of fuel.
