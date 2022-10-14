Read full article on original website
247Sports
Five numbers that tell the story: Utah's 43-42 win over USC
It was an offensive shootout from start to finish, the now-No. 15 University of Utah Football team took down the now-No. 12 USC Trojans in front of the largest crowd in Rice-Eccles Stadium history on Saturday night, winning 43-42. Utah improved to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah...
247Sports
USC Football Primer: Remaining paths to the 2022 Pac-12 Championship for the Trojans
The easiest path for No. 12 USC to make the 2022 Pac-12 Championship game was simple: Do not lose a conference game. That plan has been scrapped following USC's narrow 43-42 loss to No. 15 Utah in Rice-Eccles Stadium. There have been numerous questions about USC's chances to still make...
247Sports
Utah's Dalton Kincaid and Clark Phillips III named to mid-season AP All-American Team
On Tuesday, University of Utah's star tight end Dalton Kincaid and cornerback Clark Phillips III were named to the mid-season AP All-American Team. This, coming after Utah's 43-42 victory over the USC Trojans on Saturday night. Kincaid was particularly special in that game. He caught a game-high 16 passes for...
Lincoln Riley blasts refs after USC’s loss to Utah
USC was on the losing end of an epic shootout with Utah on Saturday night, and Lincoln Riley openly criticized the officiating crew after the game. The Trojans were called for a season-high 12 penalties in their 43-42 loss. Those penalties included a pair of questionable roughing the passer calls. One of them negated an interception in the first quarter. USC was leading 14-0 at the time, and Utah went on to score a touchdown on the drive. You can see the play below:
UCLA is No. 8 in the Preseason AP Poll
The preseason AP poll has dropped and the UCLA men’s basketball team will start the 2022-23 season as the No. 8 team in the nation. The Bruins finished last season ranked 11th in the nation with a 25-7 record. They once again made an NCAA appearance, but exited in the Sweet Sixteen with a loss to North Carolina.
UCLA Cracks the Top Ten in Both the Coaches and AP Polls
Despite the bye week, the UCLA football team moved up two spots in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 poll after several teams in the Top 10 lost on Saturday. The Bruins are now No. 9 in the AP and No. 10 in the Coaches Poll.
Breaking Down Five-Star QB prospects Malachi Nelson and Nico Iamaleava
I had a chance to see two of the nation’s top quarterbacks, Malachi Nelson and Nicholaus Iamaleava over the weekend and both showed why they’re special talents. With Nelson’s Los Alamitos (Calif.) squad playing on Thursday and Iamaleava and Warren (Calif.) playing on Friday on the Bally’s Sports Game of the Week, it was a great opportunity to see the two five-star quarterbacks up close and personal and neither disappointed.
247Sports
Post game press conference with Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and Tuli Tuipulotu
USC head coach Lincoln Riley addresses the media after No. 7 USC's heartbreaking 43-42 loss to Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium. He talks about the struggles on defense, the officiating and USC moving forward. Quarterback Caleb Williams also speaks on his emotions following the loss along with Tuli Tuipulotu. Riley started...
ESPN Announces College GameDay for UCLA/Oregon Game
ESPN announced its College GameDay show will be broadcast from Eugene, Oregon, before the UCLA/Oregon game next Saturday.
Brewster's Breakdown: USC LB Eric Gentry - The Human Condor | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Clint Brewster gives us his breakdown of the impact season that USC transfer LB Eric Gentry has had.
247Sports
Jordan Addison injury: Lincoln Riley offers postgame injury update on USC star WR, LB Eric Gentry
Not only did the USC Trojans drop their first game of the season, but the team lost star wide receiver Jordan Addison and linebacker Eric Gentry to injuries. Addison exited with a leg injury in the third quarter and Gentry also left with a leg injury. Head coach Lincoln Riley did not immediately have an update postgame, but noted the bye week coming up was “fortunate.”
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
Phys.org
Changing climate claims railways, houses and beaches in California
Steve Lang can see catastrophic erosion worsened by climate change happening in real time along one of the world's most scenic railroad lines, where the sea is swallowing homes, tracks and California's beautiful beaches. "Every day I come here and watch this, and it makes me want to cry," the...
2urbangirls.com
Karen Bass caught misrepresenting the truth about her USC application
Karen Bass is digging herself a deeper hole after releasing a document which she alleged was her application for a graduate at the USC school for social work that is attached to an ongoing federal probe of Los Angeles Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas. The document wasn’t signed and wasn’t for a graduate degree. Did she not think folks were gonna investigate it?
AdWeek
KABC Weekend Anchor Veronica Miracle to Join CNN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. KABC anchor and reporter Veronica Miracle is joining CNN as a correspondent based in San Francisco. Miracle anchored the weekend evening newscasts...
coloradoboulevard.net
2022 Proposition and Local Ballot Measure Recommendations
ColoradoBoulevard.net 2020 proposition and local ballot measure recommendations. Pasadena desperately needs rent control. Over 50% of Pasadena Tenants are rent burdened, meaning that they spend over 30% of their household income on rent. 27% of Pasadena’s Tenants spend over 50% of their incomes on rent. “This is not a...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
Karen Bass: heartbroken over Kevin de León’s refusal to resign
Karen Bass said that Councilmember Kevin de León broke her heart over racist comments he and other civic leaders made on a leaked audio recording and his refusal so far to resign from office. “I hope that he comes to grips with reality,” she said. Bass also accused her adversary Rick Caruso of lying about her acceptance of a scholarship at USC. “My opponent, who has spent $72 million, can do and say anything,” she complained.
