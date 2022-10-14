ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking

On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted

Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON

There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns

Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police search for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning. According to SPD, 16-year-old Shydai Morrow ran away from home Tuesday morning around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
SHREVEPORT, LA
101.5 KNUE

The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Marshall, TX is Over 160 Years Old

When I was looking at real estate listings in Marshall, Texas recently, I decided to look at homes outside of my budget. I found the most expensive home that is currently for sale in Marshall, Texas it’s listed at $1,699,990. When you add the fact that the home is currently 162 years old, having been built in 1860, it might turn potential buyers away. But when you see pictures of the most expensive home currently for sale in Marshall, Texas you will probably fall in love with this place.
MARSHALL, TX
magnoliareporter.com

$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid

Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
MINDEN, LA
K945

Are The Texas Rangers Secretly Behind Shreveport’s Baseball Dream?

This week, the City of Shreveport announced some major plans for the area currently occupied by an abandoned Fair Grounds Field. Parts of the plan were reveled during a press conference with Shreveport officials, and REV Entertainment. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins outlined some basic details, but no specifics were offered.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
CBS19

Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
LONGVIEW, TX
K945

Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads

Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City

Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
