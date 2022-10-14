Read full article on original website
KTBS
Hustler Hollywood Store draws continued criticism, drive-up petition planned
SHREVEPORT, La. - A drive-up petition is being held Monday, for those opposed to the location of the new Hustler Hollywood Store in Shreveport. The adult store on Financial Plaza, in the old IHOP is next door to a building zoned for a child care center and within walking distance from Huntington High School and Turner Elementary.
bossierpress.com
Brookshire Grocery Arena now charging for event parking
On Friday October 7, 2022 guests who attended the Luke Bryan concert at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City noticed a big change in the fact that there will now be a charge for arena parking. Parking at Brookshire Grocery Arena arena will now cost $12. Paying for parking...
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
Here Is Why So Many People Think Bossier High School Is Haunted
Living in Shreveport-Bossier, You Will Randomly Learn of New Hauntings. From JuJu Road to the Old Chicago building downtown there are so many stories illustrating how haunted the Shreveport-Bossier area is. Before you start saying that Shreveport has the most haunted spots, remember Bossier has its fair share of scary spots that I would hate to be at alone at night.
Big Weather Changes Coming for Shreveport- SOON
There's a meme floating around social media with a beautiful picture of fall leaves changing down a winding country road with the caption saying something like, "Fall is Coming!... Not available in Louisiana." Anyone who's spent any time in the Bayou State can relate. We do get a fall season......
arklatexweekend.com
Bigger and Better: The State Fair of Louisiana returns
Shreveport, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - One of Shreveport’s biggest events, the 116th Annual State Fair of Louisiana, returns bigger and better than ever. On Oct. 27, the State Fair of Louisiana will be opening its gates at the State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport police search for runaway teen
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a teen who ran away from home early Tuesday morning. According to SPD, 16-year-old Shydai Morrow ran away from home Tuesday morning around 2:10 a.m. Morrow is approximately five foot six inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds....
UPDATE: If the Rumor is True, Chicken Fans in Haughton are Gonna Be Really Happy
Since originally posting this story we've found that there will be a discussion regarding a proposed new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant location during Bossier's MPC meeting Monday, October 17, 2022. It's listed on the agenda as a proposal by Texstock Development. You don't see mention of 'Popeyes' until you get to page 230 of the 312-page document.
KSLA
Shreveport home destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fire crews were called out to a fully involved house fire early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 17 on Perrin Street between Elder and Hartman streets around 4:30 a.m. More than a dozen units with the Shreveport Fire Department initially responded to the blaze. KSLA’s...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Marshall, TX is Over 160 Years Old
When I was looking at real estate listings in Marshall, Texas recently, I decided to look at homes outside of my budget. I found the most expensive home that is currently for sale in Marshall, Texas it’s listed at $1,699,990. When you add the fact that the home is currently 162 years old, having been built in 1860, it might turn potential buyers away. But when you see pictures of the most expensive home currently for sale in Marshall, Texas you will probably fall in love with this place.
magnoliareporter.com
$19 million Minden overpass among projects bid
Two North Louisiana projects were among 17 receiving bids for state projects from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). The 17 projects involved 14 bidders for $68 million in work. North Louisiana projects:. Replacement of LA 531 overpass above Interstate 20 in Webster Parish, $19,306,081.44. The overpass is...
One Lane Of I-20 In Bossier Intermittently Closed Through Wednesday
Most people who travel I-20 in Bossier City would be in agreement that the stretch of interstate between Benton Road and Industrial Drive is one of the roughest patches anywhere in Louisiana. Though most of us would be equally split on which side is the roughest. Half would say the...
Are The Texas Rangers Secretly Behind Shreveport’s Baseball Dream?
This week, the City of Shreveport announced some major plans for the area currently occupied by an abandoned Fair Grounds Field. Parts of the plan were reveled during a press conference with Shreveport officials, and REV Entertainment. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins outlined some basic details, but no specifics were offered.
q973radio.com
Prices for Sam’s Club Memberships In The Shreveport-Bossier Area Are About To Go Up
Are you a member at Sam’s Club? Maybe you’re not a member but, you’ve been thinking about becoming one. Well, membership fees at ArkLaTex area Sam’s Club’s are about to go up!. According to KTAL NBC 6 News in Shreveport membership prices will go up...
KSLA
Man hit by car on E Texas Street in Bossier
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A man is recovering from his injuries after being hit by a car early Sunday morning. The Bossier City Police Department says it happened Sunday, Oct. 16 around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of E Texas Street near Butler Street. Police say the man was crossing the road when he was hit by a vehicle that was headed east on E Texas Street. The man was reportedly not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Freeze Warning Issued For Shreveport And Most Of Arklatex
For those who might be new to the Arklatex, the answer is yes. Mother Nature truly is bipolar here. In the same area where the temperature topped out over 90 on Saturday, we'll see our first freeze warning of the Fall late tonight/early tomorrow morning. According to the National Weather...
Hilarious Viral Video Drops Honest Truth Bomb on Shreveport Roads
Before You Watch This Video Make Sure There are Zero Children Around. Also, make sure that you have headphones on if you are watching this video at work. Although this video is probably the most hilarious take on Shreveport roads to date, sometimes you can't get your point across without using choice words. This truck driver spares no feelings and he gets his point across not caring whose feelings are hurt in the process.
Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, & Bone Thugs Coming To Bossier City
Today is a good day in the SBC. We just got a massive announcement for this December. Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City has announced a gigantic show for Friday, December 2nd, 2022. Yeah, a freakin' Friday. Ice Cube, Cypress Hill, and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will all be coming to Bossier...
louisianaradionetwork.com
TV ad using new “deep fake” technology targets Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins
This is a bit from a political ad that looks and sounds like Shreveport mayor Adrian Perkins is being called into the principal’s office for a chewing out. “Mayor Perkins do you know why I’ve brought you down here?” ” You have a job offer?” “No”
