ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 THE LAKE

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 THE LAKE

Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park

Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
SULPHUR, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 The Lake Game OF The Week: St. Louis vs South Lafourche

We'll be live in Sulphur this Friday for the 92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel and Wilson Attorneys At Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”

Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16

It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
westcentralsbest.com

BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries

Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy