Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
92.9 The Lake Game OF The Week: St. Louis vs South Lafourche
We'll be live in Sulphur this Friday for the 92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel and Wilson Attorneys At Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
DeRidder Native Announces Intent to Run for Louisiana Insurance Commissioner
Baton Rouge, La - Republican Tim Temple, an insurance executive in Baton Rouge, will take a second crack at incumbent GOP Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon in 2023 in the midst of a homeowners insurance crisis. Temple stated in a news release “Over the last 17 years, Louisiana auto rates...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
Rosepine principal: Students are ‘paying for their mistake’ after ‘unacceptable’ video
Rosepine, LA (KPLC) - Four students at Rosepine High School are being disciplined for their roles in what’s being called an offensive video where they appear to be reenacting the murder of George Floyd. It’s one of those situations where the adults are scratching their heads and saying, “What...
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.
Louisiana Woman Arrested by Forestry Agents for Alleged Arson in Southwest Louisiana
Louisiana Woman Arrested by Forestry Agents for Alleged Arson in Southwest Louisiana. Louisiana – On October 17, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) reported that on October 11, agents with the Office of Forestry arrested 39-year-old Tabitha Verdine for setting several fires on Jim Drake Road in Starks, Louisiana.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16
It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
$100,000 bond for Louisiana woman who allegedly set seven acres on fire
A woman has been arrested after setting several fires in Louisiana, including one that engulfed seven-acre, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty (LDAF).
LCPD investigating hit-and-run fatality on 1st Avenue
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police are investigating a body found on 1st Avenue Sunday morning. The body is believed to be a hit-and-run fatality, LCPD said. An area near the 1100 block of 1st Avenue is taped off and evidence markers can be seen on the ground as police conduct their investigation.
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Driver sought in weekend hit-and-run outside nightclub
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that occurred around 1 a.m. on Sunday at a local night club on Common Street. During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck was backing into a parking spot when it struck a parked car. The driver did not stop, said CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
BPSO Seeking Information on Burglaries
Beauregard Parish, La - On October 13th, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple daytime forced entry burglaries in the East Beauregard community. Information gathered during the investigation determined that two black males were witnessed inside one of the victim residences, committing a burglary. The suspect vehicle was described as a SUV(unknown make/model), which left traveling south on Highway 113.
Hayes man found unresponsive with 4-year-old and fentanyl in car
A man was arrested after he was found unresponsive in a vehicle with a 4-year-old and fentanyl, according to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office (JDPSO).
