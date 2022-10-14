Read full article on original website
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
Medical News Today
What are the differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia?
Both drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia can cause symptoms such as delusions and hallucinations. However, schizophrenia can have several different causes, whereas drug-induced psychosis only occurs from drug use. It also has fewer symptoms than schizophrenia. This article summarizes the main differences between drug-induced psychosis and schizophrenia and discusses their causes,...
studyfinds.org
One dose of ketamine eases depression within 4 hours, study reveals
PARIS, France — Most antidepressants take around three weeks to take effect, while studies consistently show ketamine works within hours. However, the mechanism which makes the drug work has remained unclear. Now, researchers from the Paris Brain Institute have discovered one answer that explains ketamine’s lightning-fast course of action.
Is There A Connection Between Autoimmune Disorders And PTSD?
Stress can have a significant impact on the body. While some stress is normal, longer-term stress can impact everything from muscle tension to the reproductive system to digestion, according to the American Psychological Association. And research shows that post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a serious mental health condition, might be connected to the development of autoimmune disorders (via Healthline).
Psych Centra
Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?
Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
healio.com
Menopausal hot flashes, night sweats associated with stress, depression
Women who reported night sweats during menopause had high scores for both stress and depression, and those who reported hot flashes had elevated depression scores, according to data presented at the NAMS Annual Meeting in Atlanta. “In menopause research, we typically combine hot flashes and night sweats into one and...
Study Published On Yale Journal Shows Cannabis Provides Immediate Relief For Symptoms Of Depression & Other Mental Health Issues
Original publication in 2020. According to a research study published by the University Of New Mexico and Releaf App in the Yale Journal of Biology and Medicine, cannabis flower may be effective in providing immediate relief for the symptoms of depression – a condition affecting roughly 1 in 5 adults in the U.S., and often leading to other ailments like cancer, substance use disorders, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia, dementia, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic pain.
4 signs your child could have borderline personality disorder, according to a psychiatrist
If a teen shows self-harm, substance abuse, or reactive moods for more than a year, they may have BPD, Dr. Blaise Aguirre told Insider.
KIDS・
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
A new treatment for sleep apnea could be created using antidepressants
Sleep apnea is a condition that affects almost a billion people worldwide. Although there is still no cure, a drug used to treat something entirely different could possibly reduce obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) severity. A study from Flinders University has shown a drug that was used to treat depression could provide answers to a possible future treatment.
A psychiatry researcher who taught his students depression was caused by a 'chemical imbalance' in the brain says everything he thought he knew about SSRIs is wrong
When Mark Horowitz was 21, he began taking antidepressants. At the time, he was feeling a "bit miserable" in school — like "a neurotic, Woody Allen kind of guy." His medical provider suggested he start taking a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor, or SSRI. He never imagined the debilitating withdrawal...
healio.com
USPSTF finalizes recommendations on anxiety, depression, suicide risk screening in youth
The United States Preventive Services Task Force has released final recommendation statements on anxiety, depression and suicide risk screening in children and adolescents. For the first time, the task force is recommending universal anxiety screening in children and adolescents aged 8 to 18 years, stating that it has a “moderate net benefit.”
Everything You Need To Know About Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder
Obsessive-compulsive disorder affects about 1% of Americans, and can be a debilitating mental health condition. Here's everything you need to know about OCD.
PsyPost
MDMA-assisted psychotherapy shows promise in the treatment of eating disorder symptoms
MDMA-assisted therapy reduces eating disorder symptoms in adults with severe posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a new study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research. Eating disorders are serious mental illnesses that can have devastating physical and emotional consequences. Anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder are the most...
ADDitude
Study: Ketamine Infusions Reduce Depression, Anxiety, Suicidal Ideation in Some Patients
Intravenous ketamine infusions could effectively reduce symptoms in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD), suicidal ideation (SI), and anxiety, according to a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study analyzed data from 424 TRD patients who received ketamine injections from November 2017 to May 2021. 1. Patients...
ADHD label may increase risk of self-harm in teens, study suggests
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, in adolescents doesn't improve their self-reported quality of life compared with teens with similar behaviors but no diagnosis. And it may significantly increase their risk of self-harm. That's according to an original investigation published Thursday in JAMA Network Open. An ADHD...
psychologytoday.com
Is Overthinking the Cornerstone of Depression?
Our perception of time (temporal events) can affect non-clinical depression. In college students, thinking about past events predicted depressive symptoms. In non-college students, thinking about present events predicted depressive symptoms. Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) affects more than 16.1 million American adults each year (National Institute of Mental Health, 2022). Symptoms...
EverydayHealth.com
Study Shows No Link Between Antidepressants During Pregnancy and Later Risk of Neurodevelopmental Disorders in Children
Good news for expectant mothers who take medication to treat depression during pregnancy: A recent large study has found no link between many common types of antidepressants and later risk of ADHD, autism, and other neurodevelopmental disorders in children. The research, published October 3 in JAMA Internal Medicine, followed more...
Fauci urges US to resume long Covid research funding efforts
Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, has warned against prematurely declaring victory over the pandemic, not only due to short-term needs but because long Covid represents an “insidious” public health emergency for millions of people. In an interview with the Guardian, Fauci urged the US...
