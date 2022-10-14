ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longs, SC

wfxb.com

HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident

The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
SOCASTEE, SC
FOX8 News

3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Lawsuit filed by former Florence police officer against city dismissed

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Florence police officer against the City of Florence and the Florence Police Dept. regarding his employment, according to court records. Former officer Adam Raynor filed a lawsuit back in October against the City of Florence...
FLORENCE, SC
wfxb.com

Police Are Searching For Suspect Involved In Lake City Shooting

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City. The incident resulted in one person injured. Investigators responded to the scene where they were informed that the suspect was currently still in the area and posted up inside a nearby residence. SWAT officers responded to the information but discovered that the suspect may have left before they arrived.
LAKE CITY, SC
wbtw.com

Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
FLORENCE, SC

