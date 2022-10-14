Read full article on original website
WMBF
Death investigation turns into homicide in Myrtle Beach; 1 arrested
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested a man after they said a death investigation turned into a homicide. Officers were called to a report of a deceased person around 1:45 a.m. Monday behind a store along Highway 501 near 3rd Avenue North. Police said they found...
WMBF
Funeral being held for triple homicide victims including Atlantic Beach councilman
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Friends and family will say their final goodbyes to Atlantic Beach Town Councilman Jim Dewitt, his wife Gloria and their relative Natasha Stevens. The funeral for the three will be held at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church at 111 Grainger Road in Conway. Authorities found Jim and...
WMBF
Deputies arrest suspect connected to shooting, SWAT situation in Lake City
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that led to a SWAT situation over the weekend in Lake City. Justin Burroughs is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
wfxb.com
HCPD Are Searching For Man Involved In Socastee Shooting Incident
The Horry County Police Department is still searching for the suspect in the shooting incident that occurred in the Socastee area over the weekend. Saturday’s incident took place near Amberfield Subdivision off of Dick Pond Road. The victim was on their way to a friends house when the suspect blocked the road and pointed a gun at him through the window of his vehicle. No shots were fired and the victim was able to leave the area and call 911.
3 accused of participating in human trafficking at Myrtle Beach hotel, SLED says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people from Longs were arrested Thursday and charged with human trafficking, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Kwame Lawan Vereen, 33, and Lashon Alvin Ladson, 37, were arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and trafficking in persons, victim under 18. Brittany Marquita Rutledge Jackson, 24, […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Police Department releases report on school shooting hoax
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A newly released report reveals details of the 911 call made to the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 5 falsely reporting a school shooting. According to the report, a male called 911 claiming there was an unknown male in the school...
Horry County police continue to investigate reported shooting in Socastee on Saturday
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after a reported shooting incident on Saturday in Socastee that led to a brief police chase, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13. No one was hurt in the incident, which began as a reported shooting near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond […]
WMBF
Suspect in Socastee-area weekend reported shooting wanted after fleeing police, K-9 unit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Police Department is searching for the suspect in a weekend reported shooting in the Socastee area. HCPD said the incident happened near the Amberfield subdivision, located off Dick Pond Road on Saturday. According to the report, the victim was headed to a...
wpde.com
Lawsuit filed by former Florence police officer against city dismissed
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Florence police officer against the City of Florence and the Florence Police Dept. regarding his employment, according to court records. Former officer Adam Raynor filed a lawsuit back in October against the City of Florence...
wfxb.com
Police Are Searching For Suspect Involved In Lake City Shooting
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City. The incident resulted in one person injured. Investigators responded to the scene where they were informed that the suspect was currently still in the area and posted up inside a nearby residence. SWAT officers responded to the information but discovered that the suspect may have left before they arrived.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Understanding Trespassing Laws in Myrtle Beach (and How to Avoid Trespass Charges Yourself)
The love for exploration is human nature. So, there are times you may want to discover what’s on the other side of the fence. Unfortunately, crossing to the other side of the fence could mean being at risk of facing trespassing charges. Typically, trespassing refers to the entry of...
WECT
“I have never seen the county so racially charged:” Columbus County NAACP chapter concerned about voter intimidation
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three weeks away from election day, leaders with the North Carolina NAACP are concerned about voter intimidation at the polls in Columbus County, where suspended Sheriff Jody Greene has made racist comments about his black employees. The North Carolina NAACP sent a letter to the...
WMBF
SCDNR report provides cause of Cherry Grove boat fire that hurt 3 adults, 1 child
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A newly-obtained report shows what may have caused a huge boat explosion during Labor Day in Cherry Grove. The explosion at the Johnny Causey Landing in the Intracoastal Waterway sent three adults and a child to the hospital. A report from the South...
Woman helps domestic violence victims after sister killed in Conway murder-suicide
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It has been nine years since Ebony Parson died in a murder-suicide at the hands of her abuser, but her sister still asks herself what she could have done differently to save her life. Ebony Parson was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2013. Ten days before her boyfriend […]
North Carolina man accused of attacking woman with knife, then himself at Murrells Inlet hotel
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is accused of attacking a woman with a knife Thursday and then using the knife to injure himself at a Murrells Inlet hotel, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. Todd Anderson Abernathy, 51, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and […]
Marion Fire & Rescue responds to 2-alarm house fire in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews responded to a two-alarm house fire Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Byars Street in Marion County, according to Marion Fire & Rescue. It happened at about 3:06 p.m. Tuesday. Marion Rural Fire is assisting with the fire. The community is asked to avoid the area and allow […]
wbtw.com
Police: Florence woman reported missing found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman reported missing from Florence who was last heard from on Thursday was found safe Saturday, according to the Florence Police Department. Editor’s note: Due to the person being found safe, all identifying information and photos have been deleted.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
4 hurt in crash near Conway, road blocked, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash involving a box truck, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 10:34 a.m. to the crash “with entrapment” near the area of Cates Bay Highway and Allen Dew Road near Conway. The crash is blocking traffic, and […]
