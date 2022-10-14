Read full article on original website
AP News Summary at 5:39 p.m. EDT
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year. WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is promising that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress for Biden to sign abortion protections into law. In a speech designed to energize his party’s voters just three weeks before the November midterms, Biden said, "If you care about the right to choose, then you gotta vote.” Democrats tried repeatedly in this Congress to enshrine abortion rights into law, only to be thwarted by GOP filibusters and the unwillingness of their own members to change the Senate’s rules. That dynamic is likely to persist no matter what happens in the November elections.
LIVE: Decision 2022: Before You Vote U.S. Senate Debate
The long-awaited debate in Florida’s race for the U.S. Senate will be broadcast live tonight, from 7-8 pm Eastern, from Palm Beach State College’s Lake Worth campus, featuring incumbent Senator Marco Rubio (R) against Congresswoman Val Demings (D). The program is available on the Citrus County Chronicle website...
Some risks too big: Insurers withdraw from fossil projects
BERLIN (AP) — Insurance companies that have long said they'll cover anything, at the right price, are increasingly ruling out fossil fuel projects because of climate change — to cheers from environmental campaigners. More than a dozen groups that track what policies insurers have on high-emissions activities say...
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
Former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales won the Republican nomination to become Indiana's secretary of state after talking up a push for tighter state voting restrictions and appealing to those who believe the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud
USDA announces $1 billion debt relief for 36,000 farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The federal government announced Tuesday a program that will provide $1.3 billion in debt relief for about 36,000 farmers who have fallen behind on loan payments or face foreclosure. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the farm loan relief program funded from $3.1 billion...
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament late Tuesday approved some amendments to a banking secrecy law that has been a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before it agrees to a bailout program amid the country’s economic meltdown. Despite the changes, legal advocacy groups say the alterations...
China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector.
Asia stocks mixed after Wall St rises on corporate profits
Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rose on strong corporate profit reports
