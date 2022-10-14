Read full article on original website
New York CNN Business — Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges after the reality TV star touted a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on Instagram. The SEC charged Kardashian with failure to disclose that she was paid $250,000...
Kim Kardashian will pay a $1.26 million fine for backing a crypto asset, in a case that officials said was part of a widespread problem among celebrities.The reality TV star had failed to disclose the $250,000 she was given by cryptocurrency firm EthereumMax to promote its EMAX tokens, the US Securities and Exchange Commission said.Kardashian published an Instagram post promoting the tokens, and included a link to a website that included instructions to buy the tokens. The post had suggested Kardashian had been told news about the token by “friends” and included the disclaimer that “this is not financial...
CoinTelegraph
KYC to stake your ETH? It's probably coming to the US
Over the last few years, the cryptocurrency industry has been a primary target for regulators in the United States. The legal battle between Ripple and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Nexo’s lawsuit with the securities regulators of eight states, and the scrutiny targeting Coinbase’s Lend program last year are only a few high-profile examples. This year, even Kim Kardashian had first-hand experience with regulatory scrutiny after agreeing to pay a $1.26 million fine for promoting the dubious crypto project EthereumMax.
CoinTelegraph
Institutions 'moving very, very fast' into Crypto: Coinbase exec
Institutional adoption of digital assets is “moving very, very fast,” and much faster than the rate nascent industries ordinarily develop at, says Coinbase Senior Advisor John D’Agostino. In an Oct. 18 interview with SALT moderated by Anthony Scaramucci, D’Agostino said that new asset classes often take time...
Crypto Fans Want Kanye West to Launch His Own Currency
Amidst Kanye West’s recent public implosions and subsequent rejection from several major platforms, including bans from Twitter, Instagram and a severed relationship with JP Morgan Chase, there’s at least one community still willing to be optimistic about West: crypto fans. On Sunday, an unknown founder launched YZY token,...
CoinTelegraph
CFTC action shows why crypto developers should get ready to leave the US
Considerable anxiety exists in the world of Web3 related to regulation and the legal status of cryptocurrency projects. It’s particularly apparent in the United States, where the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) fueled concerns in September with an announcement that it was imposing a $250,000 fine on a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), Ooki DAO, and its investors. The fine was particularly ominous, considering DAOs are intended to be “regulation proof.”
CoinTelegraph
Voyager Digital won’t sue its executives for incompetence, will claim insurance on them
Voyager Digital has preferred not sue its top executives for incompetence, in spite of their role in approving a huge loan to Three Arrows Capital (3AC) without adequate due diligence. That loan was a key element leading to Voyager Digital’s bankruptcy. Court papers filed Oct. 17 show that a Voyager Digital internal special committee has proposed that CEO Stephen Ehrlich and chief commercial officer (formerly chief financial officer) Evan Psaropolous keep their jobs and not be sued.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mirrors 2020 pre-breakout, but analysts at odds whether this time is different
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break $20,000 despite a new weekly high on Oct. 18 as market watchers waited for action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD defying volatility once again on the day. The pair stayed noticeably stable despite stronger moves for United States equities at the...
CoinTelegraph
‘Performing as expected’ — Aptos Labs defends day 1 criticism
After four years of development and millions in funding, the layer-1 blockchain Aptos (APT) finally launched its mainnet on Oct. 17, albeit to somewhat mixed reception. The proof-of-stake (PoS) blockchain has seen millions invested in it from venture capital firms and has previously claimed the ability to process 160,000 transactions per second (TPS).
CoinTelegraph
‘Get ready’ for BTC volatility — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week keeping everyone guessing as a tiny trading range stays in play. A non-volatile weekend continues a familiar status quo for BTC/USD, which remains just above $19,000. Despite calls for a rally and a run to lower macro lows next, the pair has yet to...
CoinTelegraph
Tech’s good intentions and why Satoshi’s new ‘social order’ foundered
All revolutions have their dogmas, and the cryptocurrency/blockchain insurgency is no different. It’s an article of faith among crypto adherents that decentralization will solve many of society’s ills, including the problem of governance. Vili Lehdonvirta — an Oxford University social scientist, book author, and former software developer —...
CoinTelegraph
Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite crypto winter
Blockchain company Chiliz, creator of fan token platform Socios.com, has continued to expand its workforce despite the ongoing bear market, reflecting a growing trend in the fan token sector. The overall cryptocurrency market has seen a massive selloff in 2022, with the total market capitalization plummeting 60% since the beginning...
CoinTelegraph
What new EU sanctions mean for crypto exchanges and their Russian clients
Nine months into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, sanctions against the latter have continued to grow at an aggressive pace. This time around, legislators for the European Union announced that they are introducing a complete ban on all cross-border crypto payments between Russia and its citizens. To elaborate, a...
CoinTelegraph
Why crypto remittance companies are flocking to Mexico
Mexico is the second-largest recipient of remittances in the world, according to 2021 World Bank statistics. Remittances to the nation jumped to a record $5.3 billion in July, which is a 16.5% increase year-over-year compared to the same period last year. The steady growth presents myriad opportunities for fintech companies.
CoinTelegraph
3 signs suggesting the XRP price boom can continue in Q4 2022
XRP (XRP) has made considerable gains over the past month as traders continue to shower confidence on Ripple’s potential legal win against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). For instance, the XRP price gained 25% thirty days after Ripple and the SEC filed for an immediate ruling...
CoinTelegraph
Ripple’s $250M fund backs Web3 projects focused on ‘entertainment and media’
In September 2021, enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple launched the Ripple Creator Fund, a $250 million initiative committed to providing creators with the financial, creative and technical support needed to create nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. On Oct. 18, Ripple disclosed the...
Xsolla Partners With Alipay+ to Extend Global Reach in Asia by Bringing Games to New Markets
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, announces it will integrate Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions from Ant Group that enables merchants to better serve consumers from all over the world. With innovative technologies and solutions, Alipay+ makes it more convenient for Xsolla to capture digital-first customers and serve users of Asia’s leading digital payment service providers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005124/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
DAOs need to neutralize whales (and more) if they want better governance
Over the past few years, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) have introduced a clear paradigm shift in blockchain governance. With their community decision-making and adherence to hardcoded rules, they have challenged the role of hierarchy and central authority that are present in modern organizations, especially as it pertains to business. Ideologically, DAOs have a lot in common with democracies: individuals holding an amount of a DAO’s specific token can allocate those tokens as votes on governance proposals. Once voting has concluded, the final outcome is executed autonomously by smart contracts.
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum solo validators that censor blocks should ‘be tolerated’ — Buterin
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that solo validators that choose not to include certain transactions should “be tolerated” to stop the Ethereum community from becoming the “morality police.”. Vitalik Buterin made the comment in reply to a Twitter poll from latetot.eth, discussing a hypothetical scenario whereby a...
CoinTelegraph
3 Aussie crypto funds halted as regulator cites noncompliance
Australia’s chief financial market regulator has placed interim stop orders on three cryptocurrency-related funds set to be offered to retail investors, due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs). In a media release dated Oct. 17 local time, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it has placed interim...
