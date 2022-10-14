Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Institutions 'moving very, very fast' into Crypto: Coinbase exec
Institutional adoption of digital assets is “moving very, very fast,” and much faster than the rate nascent industries ordinarily develop at, says Coinbase Senior Advisor John D’Agostino. In an Oct. 18 interview with SALT moderated by Anthony Scaramucci, D’Agostino said that new asset classes often take time...
CoinTelegraph
Why crypto remittance companies are flocking to Mexico
Mexico is the second-largest recipient of remittances in the world, according to 2021 World Bank statistics. Remittances to the nation jumped to a record $5.3 billion in July, which is a 16.5% increase year-over-year compared to the same period last year. The steady growth presents myriad opportunities for fintech companies.
CoinTelegraph
German crypto bank Nuri tells 500K users to withdraw funds ahead of shut down
German crypto bank Nuri has told its 500,000 users to withdraw funds from their accounts as the firm prepares to shut down and liquidate the business, marking it as another victim of the 2022 bear market. Nuri first reported liquidity issues in August, after announcing that it had filed for...
CoinTelegraph
‘Get ready’ for BTC volatility — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week keeping everyone guessing as a tiny trading range stays in play. A non-volatile weekend continues a familiar status quo for BTC/USD, which remains just above $19,000. Despite calls for a rally and a run to lower macro lows next, the pair has yet to...
CoinTelegraph
What new EU sanctions mean for crypto exchanges and their Russian clients
Nine months into the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, sanctions against the latter have continued to grow at an aggressive pace. This time around, legislators for the European Union announced that they are introducing a complete ban on all cross-border crypto payments between Russia and its citizens. To elaborate, a...
Explainer-Why Venezuela's refugee exodus to the U.S. has been accelerating
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. and Mexican authorities recently announced a new policy that would expel Venezuelans entering the U.S. land border back to Mexico, but allow up to 24,000 people from the country to apply for humanitarian entry into the United States by air.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mirrors 2020 pre-breakout, but analysts at odds whether this time is different
Bitcoin (BTC) failed to break $20,000 despite a new weekly high on Oct. 18 as market watchers waited for action. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD defying volatility once again on the day. The pair stayed noticeably stable despite stronger moves for United States equities at the...
CoinTelegraph
Tech’s good intentions and why Satoshi’s new ‘social order’ foundered
All revolutions have their dogmas, and the cryptocurrency/blockchain insurgency is no different. It’s an article of faith among crypto adherents that decentralization will solve many of society’s ills, including the problem of governance. Vili Lehdonvirta — an Oxford University social scientist, book author, and former software developer —...
CoinTelegraph
3 Aussie crypto funds halted as regulator cites noncompliance
Australia’s chief financial market regulator has placed interim stop orders on three cryptocurrency-related funds set to be offered to retail investors, due to non-compliant target market determinations (TMDs). In a media release dated Oct. 17 local time, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it has placed interim...
CoinTelegraph
When will the crypto bear market end? Watch The Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss how much longer this crypto bear market could possibly last and when we could see some volatility back in the markets. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. A...
CoinTelegraph
Fan token firm Chiliz grows staff by 70% despite crypto winter
Blockchain company Chiliz, creator of fan token platform Socios.com, has continued to expand its workforce despite the ongoing bear market, reflecting a growing trend in the fan token sector. The overall cryptocurrency market has seen a massive selloff in 2022, with the total market capitalization plummeting 60% since the beginning...
CoinTelegraph
Voyager Digital won’t sue its executives for incompetence, will claim insurance on them
Voyager Digital has preferred not sue its top executives for incompetence, in spite of their role in approving a huge loan to Three Arrows Capital (3AC) without adequate due diligence. That loan was a key element leading to Voyager Digital’s bankruptcy. Court papers filed Oct. 17 show that a Voyager Digital internal special committee has proposed that CEO Stephen Ehrlich and chief commercial officer (formerly chief financial officer) Evan Psaropolous keep their jobs and not be sued.
CoinTelegraph
Silvergate Capital's crypto-to-fiat transfers decrease by $50B compared with Q3 2021
On Oct. 18, Silvergate Capital, a crypto-fiat gateway network designed for financial institutions, announced its financial results for Q3 2022. The bank, known for services such as processing consumer fiat deposits to cryptocurrency exchanges, saw the transfer volume on the Silvergate Exchange Network plummet close to $50 billion compared to Q3 2021. Silvergate handled $112.6 billion of such transfers in Q3 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Société Générale progresses in crypto space with digital asset services registration
The French stock market regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), approved France’s Société Générale bank as a digital assets service provider (DASP) on Sept. 27. Société Générale joined international operators such as Voyager, Bitpanda, Binance and Etoro as registered DASPs. The bank did not announce its approval.
CoinTelegraph
Ripple’s $250M fund backs Web3 projects focused on ‘entertainment and media’
In September 2021, enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions company Ripple launched the Ripple Creator Fund, a $250 million initiative committed to providing creators with the financial, creative and technical support needed to create nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other tokenization projects on the XRP Ledger. On Oct. 18, Ripple disclosed the...
CoinTelegraph
Mango Markets exploiter said actions were ‘legal,’ but were they?
The $117 million Mango Markets exploiter has defended his actions as “legal,” but a lawyer suggests that they could still face consequences. Self-described digital art dealer Avraham Eisenberg outed himself as the exploiter in a series of tweets on Oct. 15, claiming he and a team undertook a “highly profitable trading strategy” and that it was “legal open market actions, using the protocol as designed.”
CoinTelegraph
Web3 infrastructure firm ChainSafe raises $18.75M as attention shifts to GameFi
Canadian Web3 infrastructure company ChainSafe has closed an $18.75 million funding round that was backed by prominent industry venture firms, putting the company on track to expand operations at a time when the demand for blockchain infrastructure and gaming services is on the rise. The Series A round was led...
CoinTelegraph
BTC energy use jumps 41% in 12 months, increasing regulatory risks
Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a 41% increase in energy consumption year-on-year (YoY) despite dramatic improvements in energy efficiency and a more diverse and sustainable energy mix — but there are concerns the rise could see regulators clamp down on crypto mining. The data comes from a Q3 2022 report...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin, venture capital and security tokens flash green: Report
The blockchain industry does not exist in a bubble. The impact of the rest of the world’s economic turmoil seems to be stomping all over the progress of the “blockchain revolution.” Traditional markets like the S&P 500 index crashed by more than 11.5% in September, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index plummeted by 12.5%. However, Bitcoin (BTC) may have seen a decoupling, having only dropped 3% during this same period.
CoinTelegraph
‘Not even a single TX has been censored on ETH’ — Cyber Capital founder
Ethereum bulls have hit back against claims the network has become prone to censorship post-Merge, with one arguing that “not even a single” transaction has been censored on the network. In a 19-part thread to his 29,100 followers on Oct. 17, Cyber Capital founder and chief investment office...
