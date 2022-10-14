The blockchain industry does not exist in a bubble. The impact of the rest of the world’s economic turmoil seems to be stomping all over the progress of the “blockchain revolution.” Traditional markets like the S&P 500 index crashed by more than 11.5% in September, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index plummeted by 12.5%. However, Bitcoin (BTC) may have seen a decoupling, having only dropped 3% during this same period.

