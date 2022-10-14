OCTOBER 1, 2022 Littlefield high school Marchin’ Cats competed at the Tumbleweed Classic in Denver City, Texas. There were a total of 23 bands at this competition. The bands were from school classes of 1A-6A. Bands competing were of all sizes from New Mexico, West Texas, and the South Plains area. The judges for this competition were Stan Mauldin-Spring Texas, David Riker –retired Denver City, and Cody Myers –retired Amarillo. This contest was held at the Denver City high school stadium. The Prelims and Finals competition is one of the most competitive contest held each year. Out of 23 bands, the top 7 bands march again that evening in finals competition. The Marchin Cat’s earned a seat in the finals. The other bands competing with the Marchin Cats in the finals were, Midland High (6A), Midland Legacy ( 6A), Frenship High School (6A), Monterey High School ( 5A), Lubbock High School (5A). and Plainview High (5A). The Marchin’ Cats placed 7th in the finals competition. We were proud to be the only representative of a small school band. The Wildcat Band won Best in Class 1A-3A, Best in Class 1A-3A Percussion, Best Woodwind Section in Class 1A-3A, and Best in Class 1A-3A Drum Majors.

