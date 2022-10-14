Read full article on original website
Sudan JH boys win District 4-2A XC Meet
The Sudan Hornets’ junior high cross country team won the District 4-2A Cross County Meet on Monday with 52 points at Lubbock Christian University. The Hornets were led by Wyatt Parker, who finished third overall with a time of 12:52, and Brian Delgado, who finished fourth overall with a time of 12:57.
Sudan JH Nettes XC team finishs as District Runner-up
The Sudan Nettes’ junior high cross country team finished as the District 4-2A Runner-ups on Monday with 67 points at the District Cross County Meet that was ran at Lubbock Christian University. The Nettes were led by Addison Cornelius, who finished third overall, clocking a time of 13:55.Anneke Van...
Marchin’ Cats compete at several events leading up to Regionals
OCTOBER 1, 2022 Littlefield high school Marchin’ Cats competed at the Tumbleweed Classic in Denver City, Texas. There were a total of 23 bands at this competition. The bands were from school classes of 1A-6A. Bands competing were of all sizes from New Mexico, West Texas, and the South Plains area. The judges for this competition were Stan Mauldin-Spring Texas, David Riker –retired Denver City, and Cody Myers –retired Amarillo. This contest was held at the Denver City high school stadium. The Prelims and Finals competition is one of the most competitive contest held each year. Out of 23 bands, the top 7 bands march again that evening in finals competition. The Marchin Cat’s earned a seat in the finals. The other bands competing with the Marchin Cats in the finals were, Midland High (6A), Midland Legacy ( 6A), Frenship High School (6A), Monterey High School ( 5A), Lubbock High School (5A). and Plainview High (5A). The Marchin’ Cats placed 7th in the finals competition. We were proud to be the only representative of a small school band. The Wildcat Band won Best in Class 1A-3A, Best in Class 1A-3A Percussion, Best Woodwind Section in Class 1A-3A, and Best in Class 1A-3A Drum Majors.
Mustangs finish third at District 4-2A XC Meet
The Olton Mustangs’ varsity cross country team finished third overall on Monday with 77 points at the District 4-2A Cross County Meet that was ran at Lubbock Christian University. The Mustangs were led by Harry Amador, who placed fourth overall with a time of 18:22. Jacob Escobar also finished...
Fillies finish fourth at District 4-2A XC Meet
The Olton Fillies’ varsity cross country team finished fourth overall on Monday with 104 points at the District 4-2A Cross County Meet that was ran at Lubbock Christian University. The Fillies were led by Kylee Noack, who placed third overall, clocking a time of 13:42. Yareli Santillan finished 11th...
Wildcats earn district win over Stanton, 39-7
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team took down the Stanton Buffaloes, 39-7, on the road on Friday night. With the win the Wildcats improve to 5-2 overall, 1-1 in District Play. See the full game story in Wednesdays edition of the Leader-News.
Hockley County wreck leaves one deceased
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at 10 a.m. a two vehicle wreck took place 1.57 miles North of Levelland on U.S. Hwy. 385. The report states that a 2016 Ford F-150 pickup truck was parked facing North on the Northbound improved shoulder of U.S. Hwy. 385. A 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD pickup truck was traveling North in the Northbound lane approaching the rear of the 2016 F-150. The 2013 Silverado drifted right onto the Northbound improved shoulder, and the front portion of the 2013 Silverado collided with the rear of the 2016 F-150. The driver of the 2016 F- 150, Crystal Jeanette Goforth, 38, of Levelland, was pronounced deceased on the scene due to the injuries sustained in the crash.
Lfd. City Council holds special meeting Tuesday
The governing body of the City of Littlefield met in a special meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 at 12 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, located at 525 Phelps Ave. Members present were Mayor Eric Turpen, District 1 Council Member Eric Saenz, District 2 Council Member Michael Rangel, District 3 Council Member Buddy Holmes, and Mayor Pro tempore and District 4 Council Member Kenny Rucker.
Hospital Board to meet Thursday
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments (3 minutes max) III....
Pumpkin Trail set for Oct. 22 at Crescent Park
The Littlefield Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Community Pumpkin Trail at Crescent Park on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be hay rides, story telling, games and hot cocoa. Business and Community Groups are allowed to set up booths along the sidewalk trail to advertise their business and pass out any goodies to the children who attend. Games, themes, treats, etc. are encouraged and welcomed. The only restriction is that everything remains free and family friendly. Some popular activities and treats have included face painting, a cake walk, s’mores, popcorn, etc.
