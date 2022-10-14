Read full article on original website
Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo explain 49ers’ one-dimensional attack vs. Falcons
Forty carries for 168 rushing yards. That is not a San Francisco 49ers stat taken from Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons. Although, it looks like one that should have belonged to Kyle Shanahan's offense, given their style of football. Instead, the Falcons accrued those punishing numbers, and the result was a 28-14 49ers loss and a drop to .500.
Watch Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Myles Garrett, David Njoku, Nick Chubb, Bill Belichick and others arrive for Browns vs. Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams are 2-3 and expected to run the ball a lot. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered.
WDEF
Falcons Back on Top in NFC South
ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away
The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get. That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
atozsports.com
SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds
The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings updated after exciting Week 7 of college football
Week 7 of college football was filled with action, and the excitement didn’t let up from the start of Saturday’s games to the very end. After all of the results in Week 7, a new AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 has been released with significant changes in the rankings.
Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 7
Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 7. The Tennessee Volunteers have skyrocketed to No. 2 on Herbstreit’s list after turning the college football world on its head by defeating Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville Saturday night. The loss knocked the Crimson Tide down to No. 6 on Herbstreit’s list, knocking Oklahoma State out of his rankings.
profootballnetwork.com
Early Week 7 Waiver Wire Pickups: Kenyan Drake, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Tyquan Thornton Are on the Radar
Week 6 of the 2022 fantasy football season is nearly in the books! And it’s time to improve our rosters on the Week 7 waiver wire. Let’s take a look at the top Week 7 waiver wire pickups and targets that fantasy managers should consider adding to their rosters.
thecomeback.com
Tennessee fan suffers wild injury celebrating Alabama win
On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers delivered quite a shock to the college football world when they stunned the perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, notching their first win over Nick Saban‘s squad in 16 years. The celebration after the wild game was insane and even caused a small earthquake as fans rushed the field and stole the goalposts.
247Sports
Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation
Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
Ryan Puglisi, fast-rising 2024 quarterback, commits to Georgia Bulldogs over Alabama, others
The Georgia Bulldogs may have found their quarterback of the future. On Sunday, Avon Old Farms (Connecticut) quarterback Ryan Puglisi announced his commitment, choosing Georgia over offers from Alabama and others: Puglisi committed following a visit to Athens this weekend. The 6-foot-3, 205 ...
Former Georgia Bulldog David Pollack names his new No. 1 team
ESPN college football analyst and former Georgia Bulldog defensive end David Pollack thinks that the Tennessee Volunteers should be ranked as the top team in the country following Tennessee’s win over Alabama. Pollack thinks that Tennessee’s, 52-49, home win over the Crimson Tide is the best win in the...
Yardbarker
Vikings PFF grades: That was vintage Za'Darius Smith
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave a game ball to every member of the defense after Sunday's 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, and it makes great sense after seeing the grades from Pro Football Focus. The four best grades from the game belong to defensive players, led by the...
When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?
The NFL’s in-season trade deadline typically pales in comparison to the fast-paced action in the NBA or MLB. Most years, teams are content to hold fast to their roster builds with half a season still left to be played. It’s pretty rare that any major moves are made in October.
49ers add quarterback and cornerback to practice squad ahead of Chiefs game
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of quarterback Kurt Benkert and cornerback Ka'dar Hollman to the practice squad. To make room, the team has released linebacker Buddy Johnson and kicker Sam Sloman from the practice squad. The 49ers Communications staff provided the following rundowns. Benkert originally entered the NFL...
HEY, WILLIE! Thanks for that pick of Alabama over Tennessee
HEY, WILLIE! I appreciate your pick of Alabama over Tennessee. Thanks. What a game! It’s the happiest this Rocky Topper has been in a long time. ...
Playoffs or bust in Bryan? How Richmond Hill, Bryan Co. Redskins can make football tourney
Follow Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Redskins, Wildcats and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribe. Richmond Hill's football team has made the GHSA state playoffs the past six years. On the other side of the county, it has been seven years since Bryan County played a post-season game. ...
ESPN reveals updated bowl, College Football Playoff predictions following Week 7
Week 7 games dramatically shook up the latest projections for the postseason College Football Playoff and bowl season. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach reshuffled their matchups heading into Week 8, which features another large slate of consequential top-25 games. Alabama’s takedown at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers...
247Sports
Top247 WR Mazeo Bennett previews Sunday announcement
Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett made plenty of visits, and despite being a class of 2024 prospect he already knows where he wants to play his college career. So Sunday at 3 p.m. he will be at Greenville (S.C.) High to announce his college choice. He said there will be seven hats on the table -- Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina -- before he picks the one to show everybody his choice.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Matt Barrie highlight possibility of an all-SEC Playoff
Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie pondered a College Football Playoff scenario that would not make B1G country very happy. An all-SEC playoff was what two talked about. The all-SEC playoff would include Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss. Tennessee and Alabama would need to win their remaining regular season games. The Volunteers one loss would come from Alabama in the SEC Championship game in that scenario.
