Atlanta, GA

WDEF

Falcons Back on Top in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — Who’s that team at the top of the NFC South?. Yep, it’s the Atlanta Falcons. Six weeks into a season of extremely low expectations, the Falcons (3-3) are tied with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the division lead. Making it even...
ATLANTA, GA
DawgsDaily

Why Ryan Puglisi? Why Georgia Was Blown Away

The University of Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart have a pretty simple recruiting philosophy. You recruit every class independently, attempting to get the best possible players you can possibly get.  That means attempting to stack quarterbacks year after year, selecting what they believe ...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

SEC analyst has a bold take that will make Vols fans lose their minds

The Tennessee Vols are officially an elite team in college football this season. Coming off a victory against Alabama, the hype train is officially unstoppable for Josh Heupel and Tennessee. They deserve every bit of it, too. Their resume is extremely impressive. No one should doubt the Vols’ team that...
NASHVILLE, TN
On3.com

Kirk Herbstreit releases new top four, next two out following Week 7

Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 7. The Tennessee Volunteers have skyrocketed to No. 2 on Herbstreit’s list after turning the college football world on its head by defeating Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville Saturday night. The loss knocked the Crimson Tide down to No. 6 on Herbstreit’s list, knocking Oklahoma State out of his rankings.
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

Tennessee fan suffers wild injury celebrating Alabama win

On Saturday afternoon, the Tennessee Volunteers delivered quite a shock to the college football world when they stunned the perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide, notching their first win over Nick Saban‘s squad in 16 years. The celebration after the wild game was insane and even caused a small earthquake as fans rushed the field and stole the goalposts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation

Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

Vikings PFF grades: That was vintage Za'Darius Smith

Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell gave a game ball to every member of the defense after Sunday's 24-16 win over the Miami Dolphins, and it makes great sense after seeing the grades from Pro Football Focus. The four best grades from the game belong to defensive players, led by the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

When is the 2022 NFL trade deadline?

The NFL’s in-season trade deadline typically pales in comparison to the fast-paced action in the NBA or MLB. Most years, teams are content to hold fast to their roster builds with half a season still left to be played. It’s pretty rare that any major moves are made in October.
Savannah Morning News

Playoffs or bust in Bryan? How Richmond Hill, Bryan Co. Redskins can make football tourney

Follow Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Redskins, Wildcats and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribe. Richmond Hill's football team has made the GHSA state playoffs the past six years. On the other side of the county, it has been seven years since Bryan County played a post-season game. ...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
247Sports

Top247 WR Mazeo Bennett previews Sunday announcement

Top247 receiver Mazeo Bennett made plenty of visits, and despite being a class of 2024 prospect he already knows where he wants to play his college career. So Sunday at 3 p.m. he will be at Greenville (S.C.) High to announce his college choice. He said there will be seven hats on the table -- Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina -- before he picks the one to show everybody his choice.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum, ESPN’s Matt Barrie highlight possibility of an all-SEC Playoff

Paul Finebaum and Matt Barrie pondered a College Football Playoff scenario that would not make B1G country very happy. An all-SEC playoff was what two talked about. The all-SEC playoff would include Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, and Ole Miss. Tennessee and Alabama would need to win their remaining regular season games. The Volunteers one loss would come from Alabama in the SEC Championship game in that scenario.
KNOXVILLE, TN

