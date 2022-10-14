Another exciting week of college football has come to a close, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top four, and next two out following the conclusion of Week 7. The Tennessee Volunteers have skyrocketed to No. 2 on Herbstreit’s list after turning the college football world on its head by defeating Alabama 52-49 in Knoxville Saturday night. The loss knocked the Crimson Tide down to No. 6 on Herbstreit’s list, knocking Oklahoma State out of his rankings.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO