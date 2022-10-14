Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
KVUE
Sound issues plague start of Red Hot Chili Peppers' ACL Fest Weekend 2 set
AUSTIN, Texas — In 2019, 10 years after leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers to explore solo projects and electronic music, guitarist John Frusciante rejoined the band. The Chili Peppers’ first studio album with Frusciante in 16 years, “Unlimited Love,” was released in April of this year.
KVUE
P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest
AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
KVUE
Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
thedailytexan.com
Boa feathers across campus have students concerned
Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
CBS Austin
'Tis the season! Tickets for Mozart's Coffee annual holiday light show go on sale
It's never too early to start thinking about Christmas, right?. To help you get in the holiday spirit, tickets for the annual holiday light show at Mozart’s Coffee Roasters go on sale Monday, October 17 at noon. This season’s shows will run from November 10th through January 6th from...
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing
Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
Brewery near Q2 Stadium serves hordes of Austin FC fans before and after matches
AUSTIN, Texas — Sunday's Austin FC game was intense, to say the least. There were people screaming, jumping and shouting. With all the excitement, some may have celebrated a bit harder than they intended. "We are going to celebrate, but I have to try to recover my voice," said...
Coldest morning since April on Wednesday
Temperatures bottom out in the 30s and 40s Wednesday morning, then a pleasant warming trend begins. -- David Yeomans
TikTok Is Obsessed With An ASL Interpreter's Good Energy At Austin City Limits 2022 (VIDEO)
The Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, held yearly in Austin, TX, provides an experience that caters to all types of music lovers. One way they do so is by positioning American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters at the front of the stage, so deaf attendees can, too, enjoy the shows.
Houston Chronicle
Everything to Know About October’s Formula 1 Race in Austin
Austin’s fall event calendar is intense. Right on the heels of Austin City Limits is the F1 Aramco United States Grand Prix, which turns Austin into an F1 hotbed for one weekend each October. Taking place Oct. 21 through Oct. 23, it’s a three-day celebration of fast cars, music, food and good times.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
dallasexpress.com
Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas
Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
fox7austin.com
Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center
Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
Crumbl Cookies holds grand opening for first New Braunfels franchise
The fresh cookie shop also sells milk and ice cream.
Food & Wine says this coffee shop in Austin is the best in Texas; hypes up Dallas shop as well
It's starting to get cooler and cooler outside and that means the hot coffee is going to be flowing. So, what's your go-to cup of joe? Espresso, Americano, Macchiato, Cortado, Flat White?
fox7austin.com
Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company
Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
