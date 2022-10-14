ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

P!nk works through sound issues to deliver a party singalong at Weekend 2 of ACL Fest

AUSTIN, Texas — She opened with “Get the Party Started,” of course. If there was any doubt about P!nk – known for her technically and physically extravagant shows – bringing the full spectacle to Zilker Park for the Austin City Limits Music Festival, that was quashed last weekend when she flew through the air using a harness and high wires.
thedailytexan.com

Boa feathers across campus have students concerned

Harry Styles officially ended his residency in the Moody Center on Oct. 3, yet remnants of his stay still remain on campus including pieces of feather boas —- a popular accessory worn by many concert-goers — littered in and around campus. “I would see, randomly, feathers in places...
Community Impact Austin

Bliss Nail Bar relocates to larger suite in Round Rock Crossing

Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Bliss Nail Bar relocated from 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 753, to a larger space at 3107 N. I-35, Ste. 790, in early October. Bliss Nail Bar offers manicures, pedicures and other cosmetic services. 512-939-4702 Facebook: Bliss Nail Bar of Round Rock.
Houston Chronicle

Everything to Know About October’s Formula 1 Race in Austin

Austin’s fall event calendar is intense. Right on the heels of Austin City Limits is the F1 Aramco United States Grand Prix, which turns Austin into an F1 hotbed for one weekend each October. Taking place Oct. 21 through Oct. 23, it’s a three-day celebration of fast cars, music, food and good times.
dallasexpress.com

Thousands of Birds Fly Over Texas

Thousands of birds could be spotted flying through the skies of Central Texas last week as part of their migration journey to warmer regions. The skies over Austin had some of the most birds in Central Texas, KXAN reported. This area of the state can usually see billions of birds in the spring and fall as they migrate.
fox7austin.com

Dog of the Weekend: Bella at Austin Animal Center

Sweet five-year-old Bella is ready to find her forever home. Austin Animal Center says this Australian cattle dog is gentle on a leash and likes to stop and smell the flowers. She's a kind dog, a volunteer favorite and would fit in many different households.
fox7austin.com

Turnin' Texan: Chisos Boot Company

Every Texan needs a good pair of cowboy boots, right? In her latest stop on her journey to "turn Texan," Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow checks out Chisos Boot Company with founder and Chief Texan Will Roman and gets sized for her very first pair.
