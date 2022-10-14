Quincy aldermen heard more Monday night about a proposed surcharge on the city's water and sewer customers. Aldermen heard from Utilities Director Jeff Conte about the proposed surcharge, which would start at $9 a month for customers using a residential meter. It's hoped that the increase will cover an estimated $3.2 million increase in expenses, caused by inflation. Much of what Conte said was similar to a presentation he gave the Utilities Committee last week, including a review of the department's costs, operating expenses and reasons why the increase is needed. Conte did say that as a result of the rise in expenses, it's unlikely that any capital projects will be done in the next fiscal year. He also said that the surcharge should be viewed as a stop-gap measure for the next 18 months, and that rates may need to be re-examined in 2024. Conte did say that the Utilities Department is considering installing two solar farms at their facilities in the future, to reduce electric costs. That would similar to an array that's planned at Quincy Regional Airport. The Council is expected to take a final vote on the matter in two weeks.

15 HOURS AGO