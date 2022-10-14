Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtad.com
City Council hears more about water, sewer surcharges
Quincy aldermen heard more Monday night about a proposed surcharge on the city's water and sewer customers. Aldermen heard from Utilities Director Jeff Conte about the proposed surcharge, which would start at $9 a month for customers using a residential meter. It's hoped that the increase will cover an estimated $3.2 million increase in expenses, caused by inflation. Much of what Conte said was similar to a presentation he gave the Utilities Committee last week, including a review of the department's costs, operating expenses and reasons why the increase is needed. Conte did say that as a result of the rise in expenses, it's unlikely that any capital projects will be done in the next fiscal year. He also said that the surcharge should be viewed as a stop-gap measure for the next 18 months, and that rates may need to be re-examined in 2024. Conte did say that the Utilities Department is considering installing two solar farms at their facilities in the future, to reduce electric costs. That would similar to an array that's planned at Quincy Regional Airport. The Council is expected to take a final vote on the matter in two weeks.
KFVS12
Illinois addressing agriculture truck driver shortage
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As harvest season trucks on, the agriculture industry is in need of truck drivers. According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, farmers have been struggling to find adequate trucker numbers to transport goods and crops this season. To address the issue, the bureau has a new...
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
Pen City Current
FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation
FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Oct. 14, 2022
Marlee Asher,35, Quincy, for PC Ticket on File for Violation of Order of Protection on 8/12/22 at 1725 Adams. Lodged 168. Regina McGee,48, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Right of Way Stop Sign at 7th and Broadway on 10/14/22. PTC 122. Donald Stathem,38, Quincy, for FTA – Retail Theft and...
UPDATE: names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE, Oct. 18, 4:03 p.m. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Pearson J. Franklin, age 20 of New London, IA and Andrew Whitcomb, age 35 of Burnside, IL were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone […]
Pen City Current
Patel takes shot at local redemption center
FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
Pen City Current
For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022
10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
wmay.com
Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
muddyrivernews.com
Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash
FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
muddyrivernews.com
Arkansas man claims he agreed to 20-year sentence in DOC to avoid ‘torturous conduct’ in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — An Arkansas man serving a 20-year sentence for two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in the Illinois Department of Corrections filed a motion last month to withdraw his guilty plea that he claims he accepted to avoid “torturous conduct by officials” in the Adams County Jail.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
kjluradio.com
Audrain County man faces drug charges after meth, marijuana is found in his home
An Audrain County man faces drug charges after a search warrant is executed at his home in Vandalia. The Audrain County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and members of the East Central Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on West Woodlawn in Vandalia early Friday morning.
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
Comments / 0