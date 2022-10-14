ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtad.com

City Council hears more about water, sewer surcharges

Quincy aldermen heard more Monday night about a proposed surcharge on the city's water and sewer customers. Aldermen heard from Utilities Director Jeff Conte about the proposed surcharge, which would start at $9 a month for customers using a residential meter. It's hoped that the increase will cover an estimated $3.2 million increase in expenses, caused by inflation. Much of what Conte said was similar to a presentation he gave the Utilities Committee last week, including a review of the department's costs, operating expenses and reasons why the increase is needed. Conte did say that as a result of the rise in expenses, it's unlikely that any capital projects will be done in the next fiscal year. He also said that the surcharge should be viewed as a stop-gap measure for the next 18 months, and that rates may need to be re-examined in 2024. Conte did say that the Utilities Department is considering installing two solar farms at their facilities in the future, to reduce electric costs. That would similar to an array that's planned at Quincy Regional Airport. The Council is expected to take a final vote on the matter in two weeks.
KFVS12

Illinois addressing agriculture truck driver shortage

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As harvest season trucks on, the agriculture industry is in need of truck drivers. According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, farmers have been struggling to find adequate trucker numbers to transport goods and crops this season. To address the issue, the bureau has a new...
ILLINOIS STATE
Pen City Current

FM plant celebrates 50th year in operation

FORT MADISON - It's been under multiple corporate brands, but the Conagra facility that produces about 4 million cans of food products daily, rolled over 50 years in operation with a celebration Sunday in Fort Madison. Plant Manager Bryan Langerud said the secret to the 50 years isn't such a...
FORT MADISON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 14, 2022

Marlee Asher,35, Quincy, for PC Ticket on File for Violation of Order of Protection on 8/12/22 at 1725 Adams. Lodged 168. Regina McGee,48, Quincy, for Failure to Yield Right of Way Stop Sign at 7th and Broadway on 10/14/22. PTC 122. Donald Stathem,38, Quincy, for FTA – Retail Theft and...
QUINCY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE, Oct. 18, 4:03 p.m. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, Pearson J. Franklin, age 20 of New London, IA and Andrew Whitcomb, age 35 of Burnside, IL were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work zone […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

Patel takes shot at local redemption center

FORT MADISON - The idea of a redemption center in Fort Madison has been missing the mark for the past 10 years, but a plan out on the west end of town just might work. Ankit Patel, who's family owns Quicker Liquor has opened a location in the same strip mall just a unit west of the liquor store to start taking cans and bottles.
FORT MADISON, IA
WCIA

Coroner identifies two victims in deadly Route 4 crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals. They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4. Both individuals were pronounced dead […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Pen City Current

For the Record – Saturday, October 15, 2022

10/10/22 – 2:07 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of vandalism in the 5800 block of Avenue O. 10/10/22 – 5:25 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 3000 block of Avenue P. 10/10/22 – 12:00...
FORT MADISON, IA
wmay.com

Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
CHATHAM, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Pilot injured in ultra light aircraft crash

FOWLER, Ill. — An Ohio woman was injured after she crashed her ultra light paraglider in rural Adams County. Adams County deputies responded to the call at 7:19 Friday morning near 7707 Ewbanks Road near Fowler. The sheriff’s office received a report that an ultra-light paraglider had crashed .
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Palmyra man arrested on assault charges

PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
PALMYRA, MO

