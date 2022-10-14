Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL Owner Is First To Call For Removal Of Washington's Dan Snyder
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said "there's merit to remove" Dan Snyder as owner of the Washington Commanders during the 2022 Fall NFL Meeting on Tuesday (October 18), making him the first NFL team owner to publicly call for Snyder's removal, Front Office Sports' A.J. Perez reports. "I'm very concerned...
Chris Broussard and Rob Parker Say Tom Brady is 'Undermining' Todd Bowles
Chris Broussard: “Bill Belichick wasn’t at Robert Kraft’s wedding because they obviously had to play football and they could celebrate another time, and obviously Kraft understood. No current Patriots were at the wedding. To me, this undermines Todd Bowles in the eyes of the other players, and I think it takes away from Tom Brady’s authority. Obviously, Brady is the GOAT and I think everybody in that locker room respects him but is doesn’t matter WHO you are— we saw it with Michael Jordan. His last year in Washington, players who had grown up idolizing him couldn’t stand him. Not because he wasn’t working hard but just the attitude he was bringing, and they can do the same with Tom Brady. It’s undermining his own authority in the locker room and his ability to lead. Everybody knows he hasn’t been doing this for the past 21-22 years and now all of a sudden you’re doing it? Would you do it with Belichick? Would you do it with Arians? It’s a subtly negative for the team that does show up on the field in certain ways.”
Panthers Trade Disgruntled Receiver Robbie Anderson: Report
The Carolina Panthers have reportedly traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Monday (October 17). The trade came hours after Anderson was involved in a shouting match with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey on the...
Major Update On Tua Tagovailoa's Injury Status
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is preparing to return to the starting lineup for his team's Sunday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, head coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday (October 17). Tagovailoa was been in concussion protocol following the Dolphins' September 29 Thursday Night Football...
Charles Barkley Agrees To Massive New Deal With TNT: Report
Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has reportedly agreed to a massive new 10-year contract with TNT, which is expected to be "well north of nine figures," the New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported on Monday (October 17). "The exact amount Barkley will make is not yet known if he...
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot To Death At 32
Dennard, 32, was pronounced dead at a Muhlenberg Township hospital at 3:15 a.m. after being shot at Legends Bar & Restaurant, the Berks County coroner's office confirmed. Local authorities are ruling Dennard's death as a homicide, WFMZ reports. Dennard had spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants and,...
Doug Gottlieb Says Eagles 'Aren't Close to Being the Best Team in the NFL'
Doug Gottlieb: “Second-half points per game the Eagles are [31st] in the NFL [5.8 points]. Some of that has to do with gameplay— they get a big lead in the second quarter and they can be super conservative, but some of it is when it’s off-script it can be a little dicey for Philadelphia. I’m struggling to buy into a team that struggles so much to score in the second half. You’re talking about five points per game in the fourth quarter at HOME. Granted, they’ve won all these games and you’re playing with the lead and it allows your defense to pin their ears back and they can be conservative and not turn it over and that’s why they’re winning games as well, that’s fine. But even in the predictive rankings, if you go to teamrankings.com they’re like the third best, and that’s only because they’re undefeated. They haven’t played one of the top teams in the NFL, they’ve played two teams in the top 10 and they’re 2-0 against them. The Cowboys were the best team they played, but they were playing without their quarterback. I don’t think the Eagles stink, I just don’t think the Eagles are close to being the best team in the NFL, and the second-half scoring issues are a problem and will be a bigger problem when those issues creep into the first half as the season goes on.” (Full Video Above)
Guardians' Hotel Overbooked, Roster Split Up Amid ALDS Game 5 Postponement
The Cleveland Guardians reportedly faced hotel issues following the postponement of Game 5 of their American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on Monday (October 17) night. ESPN's Eduardo Perez reports the hotel the Guardians were staying at prior to Game 5 was overbooked after the team needed...
Why Shohei Ohtani's Latest Comments Should Concern the Angels
Arguably the best player in baseball Shohei Ohtani is currently not happy the Los Angeles Angels missed the playoffs with a 73-89 record. During an interview at Tokyo's Haneda Airport upon his return home to Japan, he was less pleased the team continued a postseason drought that dates back to the 2014 campaign.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 5 Postponed
Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Monday (October 17) night and rescheduled for Tuesday (October 18) afternoon, Major League Baseball confirmed. "Due to the extended inclement weather conditions tonight, tonight’s ALDS Game 5 has been postponed and...
