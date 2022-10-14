Read full article on original website
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
jammin1057.com
Hometown Halloween Carnival At Lake Las Vegas
Halloween is less than two weeks away! Lake Las Vegas is transforming into a spookish and safe Hometown Halloween Carnival, for one day only, making it the best spot to spend family-fun time. Take a leap into The Village from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. to explore all of the...
963kklz.com
7 Of The Absolute BEST Cupcakes In Las Vegas
Today is National Chocolate Cupcake Day. And you know we’re down for any reason to eat cupcakes, chocolate or otherwise. Although cupcakes have been around for over 300 years, they really took off at the turn of the century. We can probably blame some of that on the high-profile cupcakeries featured in our favorite shows. Remember Magnolia Bakery from Sex And The City? Cameos like that really boosted the popularity of boutique cupcake places worldwide.
963kklz.com
‘Cronuts’ Are Coming To Las Vegas
The “Cronuts” are coming! The “Cronuts” are coming!. Well, no, don’t be afraid at all, especially if you love sweet and delicious pastries! “Cronuts” are a delectable blend of a croissant and a donut. As you can see from the photo above, it is shaped like a donut, but it is made from flaky, croissant-like dough, and filled with flavored cream.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Moves Closer to Reality
When Elon Musk said he planned to connect the entire city of Las Vegas by putting a network of self-driving Teslas (TSLA) under the Las Vegas Strip, the idea was met with skepticism. To be fair, the entire concept of Boring Co., Musk's futuristic high-speed tunneling project, has always fallen...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $10,999,999, This Exceptional Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Home showcases The Pinnacle of Luxury Living in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Home in Las Vegas, an exceptional property boasts the pinnacle of luxury living with amazing entertaining features including resort-style backyard, pool & spa, elevator, kitchen pavilion, fire table, & an expansive turf area and more is now available for sale. This home located at 16 Flying Cloud Ln, Las Vegas, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Las Vegas.
constructiondive.com
$5B medical campus breaks ground in Las Vegas
Pacific Group, a Salt Lake City-based developer and general contractor, broke ground Oct. 4 on the $5 billion Helios Health and Wellness campus in Las Vegas, according to a company release shared with Construction Dive. The mixed-use project will include more than 2 million square feet of laboratory, research and...
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las Vegas
Iconic Footwear Company Takes Significant Steps Into Retail Expansion With Exciting New Store Locations Across The Country. FREEBIRD, the leading footwear company known for handmade leather boots, recently opened its new storefront in Las Vegas, NV. The Denver-based FREEBIRD continues to grow its industry footprint while delivering artistic designs to new and existing fans.
kiiky.com
15 Best Nail Tech Schools in Las Vegas 2022 | Requirements
Las Vegas is the ideal location to start a career in nail technology. The busy salons in Vegas are constantly crowded with tourists who want to get groomed before going out, so there is never a dull moment there. In the City of Lights, there is always a demand for...
jammin1057.com
13 Las Vegas Birthday Places You Should Visit To Celebrate Your Big Day
Did someone say celebration? It’s YOUR birthday and all of us from Jammin’ 105.7 want to wish you a special Happy Birthday!. We hope you woke up today feeling energized and happy. Celebrating a birthday is a beautiful thing especially for a beautiful person like yourself. We hope...
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Housing Market Finally Slowing Down
Las Vegas housing has been a topic of much discussion in the past few years. With the pandemic and the mass exodus of people coming from California, it seemed nothing was available. At least not at any cost the average local could afford. At the beginning of the boom, rentals were so scarce that people were bidding on rent prices.
foodgressing.com
Las Vegas Breweries, Wineries, Cocktail Lounges To Visit
Raising a glass in celebration is a Las Vegas custom for many, as the destination boasts world-class bars, nightclubs and cocktail lounges that are as diverse as they are vast. Local Las Vegas breweries and wineries, as well as extremely sip-worthy special events, also offer visitors a reason to tantalize...
Las Vegas community developments begin mandatory turf removal ahead of 2026 mandated law
The Desert Shores community already has an abundance of water with its beautiful lakes, however now it needs to cut back on turf usage.
vegas24seven.com
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND
FREMONT STREET EXPERIENCE ANNOUNCES 2022 ROCK OF HORROR HALLOWEEKEND. Revelers are invited to party all weekend-long during Fremont Street Experience’s nonstop celebration. Fremont Street Experience, the six-block entertainment district located in historic downtown Las Vegas, has announced the return of its iconic Rock of Horror Halloweekend celebration from Oct. 28-31. Guests can head down to Fremont Street Experience for Halloween haunts, flash mobs and free nightly entertainment including themed, theatrical musical performances by Alter Igor on 1st Street Stage, as well as an exclusive production show “Wicked Dreams,” complete with cirque-style, dazzling visuals, alluring dancers and aerialists on 3rd Street Stage.
How a local dentist uses 3D printing to better serve Las Vegas valley patients
A local doctor is making huge strides in the world of dentistry, using the latest technology to better serve her patients.
Las Vegas to have Kevin Hart 'New Year's Eve Experience' at Resorts World
Kevin Hart is coming to Resorts World Las Vegas for an Exclusive New Year's Eve Experience at the end of 2022.
knpr
Buy or sell? Nevada's hot housing market cools down for fall
Home prices in Southern Nevada are holding steady after sliding for three straight months. Las Vegas Realtors reports the median home price in Southern Nevada sits around $450,000. That’s down about $30,000 compared to May. And at the end of September, more than 10,000 homes, condos and townhomes were listed for sale without any sort of offer.
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Las Vegas
When visiting Las Vegas, you might be distracted by the big city lights, endless shows, casinos and entertainment. Las Vegas can be an intense destination, and if you’re looking to slow down and explore a bit further afield, whether in the surrounding state of Nevada or even further into the stunning landscapes of Utah and Arizona, you’ll find that there is a wealth of beauty.
bghslance.org
What Happens at LIB Stays at LIB
Seeing the same faces in the same uniform in the same class can become rather boring, yet on September 16-18 everything changes. These fellow classmates interact on a completely different level at Life Is Beautiful (LIB) in Downtown Las Vegas, featuring popular artists, photo backgrounds, and food options in an overall unique atmosphere.
These are the Costco Locations with the Worst Parking
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. There...
