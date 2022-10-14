Read full article on original website
$1M in investable assets won’t cut it in retirement, survey finds
Wealthier individuals are preoccupied with their eventual ability to retire comfortably, even if they have $1 million or more in assets, according to data on such US investors from a survey conducted by Natixis Investment Managers. Sixty-five percent of this group said they worry that inflation and increasing healthcare and...
Long-term care ‘still standing’ but in need of ‘reinforcements,’ LeadingAge chair says
DENVER — Despite challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, extreme weather and “cheap shots,” the long-term care sector is “still standing,” LeadingAge Board Chairman Mike King said during Monday’s opening session of the LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo. “We have been through absolutely everything,” he...
Staffing shortages ease for SNFs, but they’re not out of the woods yet
Skilled nursing properties reporting shortages of nursing staff dropped from 28% in January to 20.8% in September, according to the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. Also shortages of aides dropped from 29.7% to 21.6% over the same period, NIC Senior Data Analyst Omar Zahraoui wrote in a...
Put your head in the clouds to realize what’s important to workers
An interesting trend emerged recently when I spent time with the profiles of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Aging Services lists that Fortune published in partnership with people analytics firm Great Place to Work and Activated Insights, the senior care affiliate of Great Place to Work. To arrive at the...
GAO: US wealth and income disparities in older adult households wider than in other nations
Wealth and income disparities were wider in American households headed by those aged 55 and older than in other advanced economies, according to a report commissioned by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and released Monday by the Government Accountability Office. “Other major countries have adopted much stronger policies to protect seniors...
Immigration reform faces roadblocks, provides opportunities for long-term care
DENVER — There just aren’t enough human beings in the United States to fill the 11 million job openings in the aging services industry, making immigration reform an important target for policy change, according to LeadingAge experts. During a Sunday forum at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting + Expo,...
