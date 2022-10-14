Report: After Samanic, Valentine, Reeves and Kissoonnlal Maine Celtics offers, Boston plans to add another player to G League affiliate

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics have been making moves to finalize their regular-season roster ahead of the opener on Oct. 18 against the Philadelphia 76ers. Per reporting from the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, they have also been lining up players for their G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics, for the 2022-23 campaign.

Per Himmelsbach, both Luka Samanic and Denzel Valentine are set to join the team’s Portland-based G League affiliate with a $50,000 bonus awaiting them if they spend at least 60 days with the Maine Celtics. Recently waived wing Brodric Thomas will not join the Maine Celtics; Boston does not hold his draft rights.

Having also added both Roxbury native AJ Reeves and big man Reggie Kissoonlal to Maine’s roster, the Celtics reportedly also plan to add another player via the Exhibit-10 contract that creates the $50,000 bonus for sticking with the team.

