ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons reportedly likely to waive former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Taggr_0iZNkMPT00
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker may be headed for a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, according to new reporting from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III.

Walker was dealt to the Pistons after falling out of the rotation with the New York Knicks, his home since being bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who obtained him in a deal with the Celtics in the 2021 offseason.

With the Pistons evidently unable to find the UConn alumnus a new home via trade and Walker unable to locate a team willing to sign him and facilitate a buyout, it appears Detroit plans to eat his $9.1 million contract to get to the league maximum of 15 regular contract players by the end of the day on Oct. 17.

Walker played for the Celtics for two injury-marred seasons. He played 99 games over two campaigns and averaged 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and a steal per game.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
Yardbarker

LeBron James Speaks On Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "I Really Don't Have An Opinion. I Think Whatever It Takes For Our Team To Be As Well Equipped, And For Guys To Feel As Comfortable As Possible."

Russell Westbrook came off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers during their preseason game against the Sacramento Kings. There's no doubt that this was a departure from his usual role as starting point guard. LeBron James spoke about Russell Westbrook being the sixth man for the Los Angeles Lakers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long

Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Yardbarker

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

The Los Angeles Lakers last season put up an incredible team on paper. With a proven duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the helm, the Lakers added former MVP, Russell Westbrook. While the move seemed like a decent move initially it turned out to be horrendous for the Lakers in hindsight. Injuries and fit were certainly a big reason for the same.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Armando Bacot on Jalen Washington: ‘He has a chance to be really special’

With the college basketball season under four weeks away, a lot of preseason conversations are beginning. Whether it’s about expectations, incoming players or rotations, its a conversation every fan base and program is talking about. For the UNC basketball program, that is the case as well. One of the questions for the Tar Heels is how deep this team can be and how deep it really will be. Last year, Hubert Davis kept it right around seven guys. This year, the expectation is that will grow in large part to the jump Dontrez Styles will make as well as the incoming...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Rumours: Boston Bruins May Hold Off Breaking the Bank for Star Forward

Welcome back to NHL Rumours. Now that the regular season has begun, the NHL’s 32 teams will be looking to tie down their superstars who could hit free agency in the summer. at the top of the Boston Bruins agenda is the future of David Pastrňák. One of the best players in the league, the Bruins are desperate to keep him in Boston. However, the winger will come at a cost.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Tar Heels named to All-ACC Preseason First Team

In just under three weeks the 2022-23 college basketball season will give us our first look at the North Carolina Tar Heels, the preseason No. 1 team in the nation. With the excitement at an all-time high fresh off a Final Four run, this Tar Heels team could be even better and if that’s the case, it should be a long run in the NCAA Tournament. But before the season gets started, the Atlantic Coast Conference has announced their preseason team for the upcoming year. And right there on the first team are a pair of Tar Heels. Armando Bacot and Caleb...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy