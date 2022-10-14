Detroit Pistons reportedly likely to waive former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Former Boston Celtics floor general Kemba Walker may be headed for a buyout with the Detroit Pistons, according to new reporting from The Athletic’s Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III.

Walker was dealt to the Pistons after falling out of the rotation with the New York Knicks, his home since being bought out by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who obtained him in a deal with the Celtics in the 2021 offseason.

With the Pistons evidently unable to find the UConn alumnus a new home via trade and Walker unable to locate a team willing to sign him and facilitate a buyout, it appears Detroit plans to eat his $9.1 million contract to get to the league maximum of 15 regular contract players by the end of the day on Oct. 17.

Walker played for the Celtics for two injury-marred seasons. He played 99 games over two campaigns and averaged 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and a steal per game.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi