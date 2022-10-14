Read full article on original website
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
2 Towns in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTexas State
Austin witness reports two UFOs disappearing into cloud bankRoger MarshAustin, TX
Cheers Oklahoma! Yuengling is Bringing Its Beer to You Soon
A whole lot of people north of the Red River are going to be happy about this. I tried Yuengling’s Traditional Lager as soon as they started selling it here in Texas in August of 2021 and thought it was a really good beer. The only other one I’ve tried so far is the Light Lager and I’m a fan of it as well.
Special Election for Recreational Marijuana to be Held in Oklahoma
Oklahoma is about to take another step toward the legalization of recreational marijuana. News 9 is reporting that Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a special election to be held to determine whether or not recreational marijuana will be legalized in the state. The election is set for March 7, 2023.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams Leads Crowd in Singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea
Flea, the unmistakable funk-rock bassist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, turned 60 on Sunday (Oct. 16). To celebrate, Paramore singer Hayley Williams led the audience at Austin City Limits Festival in singing "Happy Birthday" to the musician. Both bands played ACL 2022 on Sunday. "I've loved you since I...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas
Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful.
Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border
The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.
Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022
Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
