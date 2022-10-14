ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 NIN

Here Are The 4 Creepiest Hauntings and Urban Legends in Arkansas

Who is ready for some creepy ghost stories? Arkansas is full of hauntings and urban legends. Here are four of the creepiest hauntings and legends in the state of Arkansas. Have you heard of these stories? Better yet have you been to any of these places in person and tried to see these ghosts? Did you experience something that you wish you hadn't? Let's see what the stories are behind some of these hauntings and urban legends.
ARKANSAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Abandoned Historic Home in Arkansas Looks Hauntingly Beautiful

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When traveling through Arkansas I am always amazed at how many historical homes are just left abandoned. Such is the case of an unknown location of what was once a beautiful old historic home of a prominent town doctor that still looks somewhat hauntingly beautiful.
ARKANSAS STATE
92.9 NIN

Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Meth Found Hidden in Pumpkins at the Texas Border

The Mexican cartels have gone too far this time. Forcing us to destroy pumpkins in the month of October should be a sin. Shout out to the border patrol agents who had a massive meth bust a couple of days ago. It looks like on Tuesday a SUV was trying to cross into Texas from Mexico. The Eagle Pass International Bridge agents discovered that 44 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was hidden inside of a bunch of pumpkins that were in the back of the SUV.
EAGLE PASS, TX
92.9 NIN

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy