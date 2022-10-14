Read full article on original website
Related
Ex-Pence aide shrugs off doubts in Indiana election post bid
Former Mike Pence aide Diego Morales won the Republican nomination to become Indiana's secretary of state after talking up a push for tighter state voting restrictions and appealing to those who believe the 2020 presidential election was riddled with fraud
KULR8
Biden vows abortion legislation as top priority next year
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Capitol Hill next year will be one that writes abortion protections into law — if Democrats control enough seats in Congress to pass it — as he sought to energize his party’s voters just three weeks ahead of the November midterms.
Marco Rubio and Val Demings in furious clashes on abortion and gun safety in Florida debate
Senator Marco Rubio and Representative Val Demings traded barbs about abortion, guns and immigration during Florida’s increasingly bad-tempered Senate debate. The three-term Democratic congresswoman and the two-term Republican Senator traded aggressive barbs about abortion. Mr Rubio was asked about his previous remarks saying he opposed exceptions for rape and incest. In response, he said that every piece of legislation he has backed has had exceptions.“Every one of them does because that's what can pass and that's what the majority of people support,” he said. “We’re never going to get a vote on a law that doesn’t have exceptions.”By...
KULR8
AP News Summary at 4:48 p.m. EDT
Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing four people on the ground, injuring 25 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.
Comments / 0