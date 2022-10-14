Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Wicwas Lake Grange #292 donates dictionaries to students
ASHLAND — As a part of the Grange Student Dictionary Project, Jeanne Lowrey, Cookie Boulanger, Diane LaFavre, Claire Lebel, Don Lebel and Carrie Sweetman of the Wicwas Lake Grange #292, visited Ashland Elementary School to distribute new dictionaries to all of the third- and fourth-grade students. The members explained...
laconiadailysun.com
Meredith Community Craft Fair will be held on Nov. 19
MEREDITH — The Meredith Parks & Recreation Department will be holding their 11th annual Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Meredith Community Center. The premise of this craft fair is homemade/handmade crafts, foods and items — they are looking to help local crafters while stimulating the economy and giving back to the community.
laconiadailysun.com
Senior Moment-um Halloween lunch and bingo on Oct. 31
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation is sponsoring a Senior Moment-um program on Monday, Oct. 31. Participants will meet at the Gilford Community Church fellowship hall at noon for a Halloween lunch consisting of macaroni and cheese, “mummy” dogs, dessert and mystery punch. Coffee, tea and water will also be available. Following lunch, a few games of Bingo with some “spook-tacular” prizes for the winners will be played. Participants must RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 27.
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
laconiadailysun.com
'Babysitting Basics' at the Belknap Mill for teens
LACONIA — The Belknap Mill in partnership with UNH Cooperative Extensions will be offering a 4-H "Babysitting Basics" series Wednesdays this November. Is your teen interested in becoming a babysitter? In this training, teens will learn the basics of babysitting including child development, entertaining children, safety guidelines, nutrition, the principles of positive discipline, and more.
laconiadailysun.com
Halloween activities at Laconia Public Library
LACONIA — Starting on Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon, Drop-in family and teen craft: mason jar pumpkin lanterns. Make a mason jar pumpkin lantern with tissue paper and mod podge, LED candle included. This drop-in craft is for kids through teens in the Selig Storytime Room. Wednesday,...
Superintendent: 200 students at Groton school out sick with mysterious stomach illness
GROTON, Mass. — Hundreds out students at a school in Groton called out Friday with a mysterious stomach illness, according to the town’s superintendent. A total of 200 out of 543 students at the Florence Roche Elementary School were absent due to “some sort of unknown” stomach illness, Groton Superintendent of Schools Laura Chesson said.
5 of the 10 Safest Cities to Live Both Physically and Financially Are in New England
We see A LOT of lists, don't we? So, how nice is it to see a national one that highlights New England so prevalently? Let's take a look. According to WalletHub, its Top 10 Safest Cities in the United States include five New England states. Two more also make an appearance in the top 25.
Daughter Picks Up Search for Missing Hampstead, NH Man
The daughter of a 79-year-old Hampstead man who went missing in July has resumed a search for him on her own with volunteers. A Silver Alert was issued by New Hampshire State Police for John Matson, who suffers from dementia, after he left his home on Amy Lane the afternoon of July 6 and did not return home. New Hampshire Fish & Game and Hampstead Police organized "an extensive and strategic search" using K9 units, State Police helicopter, drones, line searches, and ATVs," according to Hampstead Deputy Police Chief Robert Kelley at the time.
laconiadailysun.com
Faces of affordable housing: Meet Kathy Cass of Laconia
Editor’s note: Affordable housing is about everyone in our community being able to afford a home that supports good physical, financial, and emotional well-being. This occasional series produced by Lakes Region Community Developers, Lakes Region Community Services, and Laconia Housing features stories of people who live in affordable housing in the Lakes Region to demonstrate the diversity of people who thrive in affordable housing and how it enriches our communities.
laconiadailysun.com
David M. Shribman: My friend, James Edward Wright
He grew up in a town named for the Earth's primary mineral containing lead, which might explain his strength. Galena, Illinois, also was the home of nine Civil War generals, including Ulysses S. Grant, which might explain why he became a Marine and later was among the country's most outspoken advocates for veterans of America's wars. As a young man, he set dynamite explosives in a zinc mine, which might explain his appreciation for life above ground. He financed his education as a bartender, janitor and night watchman, which might explain his reverence for learning. He was my friend and teacher, which explains everything.
laconiadailysun.com
'Fit2Ski' adult strength and stretch program begins on Nov. 7
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with the Gilford Youth Center to offer an adult program for outdoor enthusiasts. "Fit2Ski" is a strength and stretch program geared towards getting adults ready for downhill skiing, cross country skiing and various other outdoor winter activities through different exercises that will focus on agility balance, strength and power.
FireRescue1
Decision not to renew N.H. chief's contract shocks firefighters
SWANZEY, N.H. — The select board told Fire Chief Bill Gould this month that his contract, which expires at the end of the calendar year, will not be renewed, the board chair and town administrator confirmed Wednesday. But when town officials announced the decision at a mandatory fire department...
Catch an Out-of-This-World Light Show in Eliot, Maine
I was scrolling on Instagram the other day, as I do, and I saw this photo that stopped me dead in my tracks. My first thought? "It's happening! Aliens are invading our planet and are going to abduct humans and bring them back to their home planet and program them to be their servants. Or maybe when they get to know us, they will see how useless we all are, and just leave us here on Earth."
laconiadailysun.com
Adult Chair Yoga program begins on Nov. 2
GILFORD — The Gilford Parks and Recreation Department is collaborating with Renee Cupples, E-RYT500 certified yoga instructor, to run a 6-week Adult Chair Yoga program on Wednesdays from 11 a.m to noon, held at the Gilford Youth Center. This program begins Wednesday, Nov. 2 and runs through Wednesday, Dec. 7.
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
Young boys locked in dark closet, hit with ‘teacher’s stick’ at Methuen daycare, lawsuit alleges
METHUEN, Mass. — Two young boys were locked in a dark closet, deprived of the lunches their mothers packed for them, and beaten with a “teacher’s stick,” according to a lawsuit filed against a daycare in Methuen. The civil lawsuit was filed earlier this week in...
laconiadailysun.com
Melanie Nesheim: Kate Miller is a reasonable candidate who needs to make it to the legislature
Let’s elect Kate Miller to represent the 2nd District in the New Hampshire state Senate. Ashland and Holderness folks: Kate Miller is new to us because of the redistricting. She has lived in NH for over 30 years and raised seven children here. Unlike her opponent, she is reasonable.
John Palfrey
Andover Inn prepares to reopen in mid-November
Following a more than two-year suspension of operations during the pandemic, the Andover Inn will return to its original purpose as a nationally recognized historic inn on the campus of Phillips Academy. The inn will start welcoming members of the public back through its doors on November 14, 2022. For reservations or to inquire about future events, call (978) 775-4900.
laconiadailysun.com
Tickets on sale for 'Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'
WOLFEBORO — In the first large-cast musical production on The Village Players stage since the pandemic began, seven actors and crew are preparing the colorful, toe-tapping "Joseph & the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" for performances in November. Rehearsals are underway with director Kathleen Hill and assistant Paul Stewart.
Comments / 0