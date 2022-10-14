Read full article on original website
JOYCE AMERIN
PLAINS – Joyce E. Amerin, 62, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita. She was born April 28, 1960 to John R. and Shirletta Joyce (Keeling) Amerin. She graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 1979 and later attended St. Mary of the Plains...
MIKE BROND
Michael (Mike) J. Brond, 61, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at St. Francis Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. He was born July 28, 1961 to James and Carol (Lala) Brown. He married Barbara Hattendorf Aug. 17, 1985. She survives. He was a graduate of Clay Center High School and obtained...
LOUISE KOOP
ULYSSES – Louise (Martens) Koop, 93, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born April 23, 1929 to Cornelius Isaac and Louise Jenny (Schultz) Martens. She married Ira Nathaniel Koop Aug. 19, 1950. He preceded her in death. She became a wife, mother, Sunday school teacher, and became involved...
LACF works to help provide health coverage to children
The Liberal Area Coalition for Families is one of six agencies across Kansas that has contracted with Thrive Allen County to bring the Connecting Kids to Coverage grant to communities throughout the state. Thrive Allen County is the largest and most prominent rural health advocacy organization in Kansas, and recently...
MOLLY BRENNER
MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, 24, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus in Aurora, Col. She was born March 29, 1998 to Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. She graduated from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved...
SAUNDRA GROVER
Saundra Sue Grover, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 13. She was born May 12, 1939 to Lometa Ogden Cannon and Edwin Hulcy. She married Harold Dean Hawk in 1957. He preceded her in death. She married John Grover in 1986. He preceded her in death. Many knew Saundra as "Mama Hawk,"...
Lady Redskins sweep WAC to claim 1st title since 2008
Trailing one set to none and down 24-22, the Lady Redskins were only one point away from losing the Western Athletic Conference championship to the Great Bend Lady Panthers Saturday in The Big House. The Lady Redskins rallied to not only win the second set 27-25, but they also rallied...
