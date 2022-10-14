ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portola Valley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Almanac Online

Manresa Bread expanding to new flagship location

A latté and croissant at Manresa Bread in Los Altos. Photo by Veronica Weber. is expanding to a 1,400-square-foot flagship location in downtown Los Gatos, according to a spokesperson for the bakery. The original bakery location, located at 276 N. Santa Cruz Ave. in Los Gatos, will be temporarily...
LOS GATOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy