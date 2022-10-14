Read full article on original website
MIKE BROND
Michael (Mike) J. Brond, 61, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at St. Francis Via Christi Hospital in Wichita. He was born July 28, 1961 to James and Carol (Lala) Brown. He married Barbara Hattendorf Aug. 17, 1985. She survives. He was a graduate of Clay Center High School and obtained...
Plains KS Man Missing Since September 20
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn’t been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Richard Salisbury, 55, is described as a white male, around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He also has a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder.
JOYCE AMERIN
PLAINS – Joyce E. Amerin, 62, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita. She was born April 28, 1960 to John R. and Shirletta Joyce (Keeling) Amerin. She graduated from Southwestern Heights High School in 1979 and later attended St. Mary of the Plains...
LOUISE KOOP
ULYSSES – Louise (Martens) Koop, 93, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born April 23, 1929 to Cornelius Isaac and Louise Jenny (Schultz) Martens. She married Ira Nathaniel Koop Aug. 19, 1950. He preceded her in death. She became a wife, mother, Sunday school teacher, and became involved...
Democrats to meet Oct. 20
The Seward County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberal Memorial Library at 518 N. Kansas Ave. Included on the agenda is campaign activities for the upcoming election, distribution of political signs and an election watch party. Refreshments will be served at the meeting. All Democrats and...
MOLLY BRENNER
MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, 24, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus in Aurora, Col. She was born March 29, 1998 to Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. She graduated from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved...
Lady Redskins sweep WAC to claim 1st title since 2008
Trailing one set to none and down 24-22, the Lady Redskins were only one point away from losing the Western Athletic Conference championship to the Great Bend Lady Panthers Saturday in The Big House. The Lady Redskins rallied to not only win the second set 27-25, but they also rallied...
Cards bury No. 5 Bulls, 60-12
TURPIN, Okla.— What was billed as a playoff-type matchup turned into another mercy-rule rout for the Turpin Cardinals. The Turpin defense forced the No.5 Balko-Forgan Bulls into nine turnovers and the offense totaled almost 500 yards to win, 60-12 with the game being called with over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter.
