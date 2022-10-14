A Plains, Kansas, man hasn’t been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding him. Richard Salisbury, 55, is described as a white male, around 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 220 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He also has a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder.

PLAINS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO