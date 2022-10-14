Read full article on original website
Related
Liberal First
If counties secede from Oregon, is that just the beginning for America?
Several counties in Oregon have voted to depart the state and become part of Idaho, and two more counties have the issue on the ballot in three weeks. The issue stems from the three major cities in the state dominating the political landscape with radical leftist ideas while the vast majority of the land mass in the more rural areas of Oregon, the conservative areas of the state, are forced to follow the socialist agenda.
Liberal First
Acting like cranberries
This week in the grocery store I was delighted to see the first fresh cranberries of the season. I bought a bag and will make cranberry bread with it soon. It might seem odd in Kansas but, for me, those cranberries are one of the surest signs of fall and a reminder of home.
Comments / 0