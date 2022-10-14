Wake strikes first, but Stanford still team to beat after winning potential NCAA final preview at Seminole

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DDS4Vets connects service dogs with veterans during annual galaK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
foxsports640.com
Antonio Brown makes guest appearance at FAU game
FAU beating Rice 17-14 wasn’t the biggest headline to come out of Boca Raton this weekend. Former NFL wide receiver and Broward County resident Antonio Brown was seen on the sidelines this weekend at FAU Stadium taking pictures with many fans.
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction progressing at new Kolter Homes course on Florida’s Treasure Coast
Construction work is progressing on schedule at the new 18-hole golf course at Astor Creek Country Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida, the first golf course community that Kolter Homes has developed from the ground up. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has been making weekly site visits to oversee the work with golf construction company Ryangolf, landscape designer RVI, irrigation consultant Tony Altum and irrigation contractor Nutt Irrigation.
Stanford Daily
Why does Stanford have so many Rodins?
When it comes to the art world, everything can (and should) be questioned, but not everything can be answered. That being said, Christina makes it her goal to undertake your visual art questions and give her take on the complexity, confusion and excitement of the art world. Please send your questions to arts ‘at’ stanforddaily.com — she’d love to seek answers with you!
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
A mini Chase Center for Santa Cruz, marrying the Sea Dubs and performing arts?
After a decade in Kaiser Permanente Arena, the Warriors are planning for a new downtown home. And they are already working with the Santa Cruz Symphony on how to create a place for hoops — and as many as 100 nights of arts and entertainment a year. What's the vision — and the work ahead?
Palm Beach Central leaders disciplined by state after grade-changing investigation
Years after a grade-changing scandal at Palm Beach Central High School, the principal and his former assistant principal have agreed to probation with the state Education Department. A 2019 investigation by the school district’s inspector general found that Principal Darren Edgecomb and then-Assistant Principal Laurence Greenberg raised the grades of...
cw34.com
Fantasy 5 winning ticket sold in Greenacres
GREENACRE, Fla. (CBS12) — One of five winning Fantasy 5 tickets for Sunday's drawing was sold in Greenacres. The ticket was sold at the Greenacres Discount Food on 10th Avenue North. The winning numbers were 11-17-19-27-36. The winners will split a jackpot of $32,007.19.
Neither hurricane, nor recession, nor housing crisis stays South Florida real estate
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Despite Hurricane Ian's devastating blow to the southwest coast of Florida, developers have no fear that people will shy away from the Sunshine State. It seems the allure of saltwater and warm winters is more powerful than...
luxury-houses.net
This $14,999,999 Transitional Modern Home has An Exceptional Open Floor Plan with only The Finest Finishes in Fort Lauderdale, Florida
1612 SE 11th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 1612 SE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a transitional modern home boasts an amazing open floor plan with the finest finishes, an exceptional outdoor area with a summer kitchen, pebble tech pool, covered patio and more. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 4,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1612 SE 11th Street, please contact Sandra Tagliamonte (Phone: 954-818-4219) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
wlrn.org
Election Day is three weeks away. Here is how and where to vote in South Florida
The 2022 general election — the all-important midterms — takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 8. But across Florida, those who requested mail-in ballots have started to receive them and can already cast their vote. Whether you have your ballot, would still like to request one or want to...
NBC Miami
Coast Guard Interdicts Vessel With 98 on Board Near Boca Raton
The U.S. Coast Guard interdicted a cabin cruiser with 98 people on board earlier this week 20 miles east of Boca Raton officials said. Coast Guard Cutter Dependable's crew transferred 96 Haitians, one Ugandan, and one Bahamian to Bahamian authorities on Saturday. An Air Station Miami H-65 helicopter aircrew alerted...
DeSantis draws big crowd as he campaigns in heavily Democratic Broward
Gov. Ron DeSantis delivered both a traditional election-season campaign pitch on Sunday, promising tax cuts, and touted the conservative social messaging — on gender, education and immigration — that have become hallmarks of his time in office. The crowd, hundreds of people gathered in Broward, the most Democratic county in the state, liked what it heard. They cheered when he arrived, when he ...
Rodent droppings lead to closure of buffet eatery, Mexican restaurant
Rodent feces found in a Mexican restaurant dining room and in a buffet eatery’s storage room were among the issues that triggered temporary shutdowns at two South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through ...
The Biz Beat: Enticing Caribbean food plated in downtown San Jose
Island Taste Caribbean Grill is where Jamaican and Haitian food flow through San Jose. If all you know about Jamaica is Bob Marley is from there, a visit to Island Taste will introduce your taste buds to a new world of spices and flavors that are familiar, yet deliciously otherworldly. Opened last April, the downtown San Jose restaurant has a dedicated clientele lining up for dishes like jerk chicken, goat, roasted oxtail and fried pork.
Democrat Charlie Crist In West Palm Beach Says Floridians Paying "DeSanTAX"
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' political opponent blames him for the property insurance crisis and accuses the governor of "colluding" with insurance companies.
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with Endless Views of Wide Water Asks $12.45 Million in Stuart, Florida
The Home in Stuart, a magnificent waterfront property with wonderful outdoor entertainment spaces set around an infinity pool and spa is now available for sale. This home located at 6881 SE North Marina Way, Stuart, Florida offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Martin A. Conroy (Phone: 561-523-6148) at Sailfish Point Realty, LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Stuart.
wuft.org
UF student charged with assaulting second bar employee in 3 months
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 20-year-old University of Florida student was arrested Monday for assaulting a manager at The Social — three months after he was arrested for punching a bouncer in the face at the Salty Dog Saloon. Kaleb Wiswall is being charged with aggravated battery and disorderly...
WPBF News 25
GALLERY: Confirmed tornado hits Vero Beach as severe storms roll through Treasure Coast
Weather | Radar | Hurricanes | Traffic | uLocal | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Strong storms producing high winds and a confirmed tornado swept through St. Lucie and Indian River counties Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service confirmed an EFO tornado in the Vero Beach area Monday...
cbs12.com
Cold front moves in mid-week
West Palm Beach, Fla (CBS12) — Showers ending overnight, becoming partly cloudy, lows in the mid 70's. Tuesday, partly sunny early then afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80's. Mid-week a cold front will move through the state dropping temps. The cooler and drier air moves in...
downtowncampbell.com
2022 Oktoberfest in Campbell
Photos from the first day of Oktoberfest in Campbell 2022. Oktoberfest in Campbell starts early in the day with a Fun Run at Campbell Park that includes a Kid's Dash, a 10K, and then a 5K. 2022 was the first year the Oktoberfest Fun Runs were held in person since...
