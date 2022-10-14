What's Up: Open Door Food Pantry to sponsor Walk for Hunger

TODAY

ECHNA Ghost Walk

The Elizabeth City Historic Neighborhood Association will host the second day of its 23rd annual Ghost Walk from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attendees visit historic homes in Elizabeth City and hear stories of famous personages from the early 20th century told by “ghosts” portrayed by local actors. “Murder and Mayhem” is the theme of this year’s Ghost Walk. Tickets are $15.

Homecoming Parade

Elizabeth City State University will host its Homecoming Parade in downtown Elizabeth City from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The parade will start at the National Guard Armory building near West Ehringhaus Street, proceed to Water Street, move past the waterfront, pass down Southern Avenue and Parkview Drive and end at G.R. Little Library. The Homecoming football game against Lincoln University Lions at Roebuck Stadium at 1 p.m.

Classic Car Show

Corinth Baptist Church will host a Classic Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles at 1035 U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature trophies, door prizes and food. Registration fee is $20. Free admission. Register at Corinth’s Facebook page. Contact: 335-7287.

Yacht Club breakfast

The Holiday Island Yacht Club will host a breakfast fundraiser at 744 Holiday Island Lane, Hertford, from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Menu will include scrambled eggs, hash browns, pancakes/waffles to order, bacon and/or sausage, grits, oatmeal, coffee, tea or juice.Cost is $7 for members, $9 for non-members.

Walk for Hunger

The Open Door Food Pantry of Perquimans County will hold its annual Walk for Hunger starting at 9 a.m. Walkers will leave the Perquimans County Library, head down Church Street to Newby Street. From there, they’ll turn on to Front Street and walk back to Market Street. After turning onto Church Street, walkers will end up back at the library.

SUNDAY

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MONDAY

EC Rotary Club

The Elizabeth City Rotary Club will meet at the Parish House of Christ Episcopal Church at 1 p.m. Lunch will be served. Pasquotank County Clerk of Superior Court Jennifer Thompson will be the speaker.

Library classes

The Pasquotank County Library will host an Excel 1 class Monday, email class Tuesday, PowerPoint class Wednesday, Good Drive documents class on Thursday and Word 1 class on Friday. All classes are at 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

Library programs

The Pasquotank Library will host a program on pumpkins for kids ages 3-5 with an adult. A similar program will be held on Wednesday for kids ages 1-2. Both classes are at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a meatloaf/liver and onions meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

History for Lunch

Historian Michael C. Hardy, author of the book, “A History Lover’s Guide to North Carolina,” will talk about the history of North Carolina through its sites, monuments, museums and public spaces during Museum of the Albemarle’s History for Lunch program at noon in the museum’s Gaither Auditorium. The program will be both in-person and on Zoom.

Lunch Bunch

The Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce’s Lunch Bunch will meet at Van’s Pizza House at 800 N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, at noon.

‘Adopt a Sailor’

College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will participate in a public reading of the play, “Adopt a Sailor,” at the Performing Arts Center at 5 p.m. The event is free but donations for the Evered House, an artist residency program in Virginia, will be accepted.

THURSDAY

COA Study Abroad

College of the Albemarle will host an online meeting to gauge interest in the college’s upcoming Study Abroad Program in Belize in April. The meeting will be held on Zoom at 6 p.m. Access the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95897179586. Contact: Bradley Boswell at 252-335-0821, ext. 2205 or at bradley_boswell22@albemarle.edu; or Leslie Lippincott at 252-482-7900 ext. 6017 or at leslie_lippincott@albemarle.edu.

One-stop voting

Early, one-stop voting for the Nov. 8 general election begins statewide. In Elizabeth City, voters will cast ballots at the K.E. White Center. In most other area counties, voting will be at the Board of Elections Office. Early voting continues through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Litter Sweep

Green Saves Green will host a Litter Sweep cleanup on Halstead Boulevard Extended from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Volunteers can meet in the Southern Bank parking lot at 1875 W. City Drive, Elizabeth City. All cleanup supplies will be supplied. Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes and bring work gloves and a reusable water bottle. Contact: info@greensavesgreen.org.

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Fellowship Baptist Church in Moyock from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

VRS to host Job Fest

Vocational Rehabilitation Services will host a Job Fest at Museum of the Albemarle from 10 a.m. to noon.

‘A Time to Remember’

Carolina Moon Theater in Hertford will stage performances of “A Time to Remember,” an original play based on Hertford life during World War II, at 110 W. Academy St., Hertford, Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 23, at 4 p.m. The play will also be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For tickets, call 252-426-5102 or visit carolinamoontheater.org.

Masons Ghost Walk

The Hertford Masons will host the first-ever Ghost Walk in Hertford Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening. The event will include five locations and highlight the lives of five Masons who lived in Perquimans County in the early 1900s. Tickets are $10 and available at Larry’s Drive In, Barley and Vine, and the Perquimans Chamber of Commerce. For information about wheelchair access, contact (252) 331-3535, (252) 339-4927 or (252) 313-0295.

COVID Consequences

Harvest Christian Fellowship Church will host a program titled, “COVID Consequences,” at 6:30 p.m. at 765 Oak Stump Road. Contact: 252-331-7008.

UPCOMING

Dismal Day

The Dismal Swamp State Park and Camden Tourism Development Authority will host the 8th annual Dismal Day at Dismal Swamp State Park in Camden County on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dismal Days will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event includes wildlife-themed vendors, educational wildlife exhibits, and animals indigenous to North Carolina.

5K Run/Walk

Registration is underway for the Dismal Swamp State Park’s annual 5K Run/Walk for Fun on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. Pre-register for free by calling (252)771-6593 or register at 8:30 a.m. the day of the event. The first 100 participants to register will receive a free Dismal Day souvenir, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VFW weekly meal

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will host a lasagna meal at 1403 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $12. Free local delivery available. Contact: 338-2828.

Community Connections

Elizabeth City State University will host journalist Leila Fadel, a host of “Morning Edition” on Thursday, Oct. 27, as part of its free Community Connections: Performance and Lecture Series in the Mary Albritton Douglas Auditorium at the Walter N. & Henrietta B. Ridley Student Center. In collaboration with National Geographic, Fadel, who was raised in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, won the 2019 Godziher Prize for her “Muslims in America: A New Generation” series.

COAST performs ‘Clue’

College of The Albemarle’s COAST Players will perform the murder mystery “Clue,” based on the 1985 film, at COA’s Performing Arts Center Thursday, Oct. 27 at 10 a.m. Additional performances will be at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, and at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30.

Active Adults

The Camden Center for Active Adults will host a Monster Mash and cookout Friday, Oct. 28, at 11 a.m. A $5 donation is suggested.

Craftsman’s Fair

The Albemarle Craftsman’s Guild will host its 62nd Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 28-30, at Museum of the Albemarle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The fair features the work of both local and regional craftspeople, all of whom are guild members. Admission is $2 for persons over 12. Visit: info@albemarlecraftsmansfair.com.

Grief workshop

Evangelical Methodist Church will host the program, “Surviving the Holidays,” in the church fellowship hall at 820 Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, for those who have lost a loved one on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. Register for the event by calling 264-2254, ext 200.

Decoy carving

Museum of the Albemarle will open its new exhibit, “Working Birds: Decoys and Their Carvers” on Thursday, Nov. 3. The museum will also host Kroghie Andresen, author of “Gunnin’Birds,” who will share information on decoy collecting and introduce Sid Daughtridge, the donor of many of the decoys in the exhibit.

Designers Workshop

Museum of the Albemarle will host a Designer Workshop at which participants will create no-sew quilted Christmas ornaments Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Cost before Oct. 31 is $20 for Friends of the Museum members, $25 for non-members. Cost goes up $5 for both after Oct. 31. Materials to make two ornaments and a light catered lunch are included in the supply fee. Registration forms are available in the lobby of the museum and its Facebook page and website. Contact: 252-331-4054.