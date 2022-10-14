Follow Richmond Hill and Bryan Co. high school football all season long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Redskins, Wildcats and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribe. Richmond Hill's football team has made the GHSA state playoffs the past six years. On the other side of the county, it has been seven years since Bryan County played a post-season game. ...

RICHMOND HILL, GA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO