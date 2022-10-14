Those wanting to show off their Halloween costumes before trick-or-treating will have just that chance Halloween afternoon thanks to the Liberal Noon Kiwanis. This year's Pet and Spook Parade will be Monday, Oct. 31, with lineup starting at 4 p.m. at the Rock Island Depot and the parade itself starting at about 4:15 p.m. The parade will start at the Depot and go north on Kansas Avenue, ultimately ending at Liberal Memorial Library. Each child will get a coupon for a goodie bag. Once everyone gets to the library, there will be a party with games and other fun activities, which will last until 6 p.m.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 15 HOURS AGO