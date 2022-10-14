Read full article on original website
Pet and Spook Parade slated to return for 2022 Halloween
Those wanting to show off their Halloween costumes before trick-or-treating will have just that chance Halloween afternoon thanks to the Liberal Noon Kiwanis. This year's Pet and Spook Parade will be Monday, Oct. 31, with lineup starting at 4 p.m. at the Rock Island Depot and the parade itself starting at about 4:15 p.m. The parade will start at the Depot and go north on Kansas Avenue, ultimately ending at Liberal Memorial Library. Each child will get a coupon for a goodie bag. Once everyone gets to the library, there will be a party with games and other fun activities, which will last until 6 p.m.
LOUISE KOOP
ULYSSES – Louise (Martens) Koop, 93, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. She was born April 23, 1929 to Cornelius Isaac and Louise Jenny (Schultz) Martens. She married Ira Nathaniel Koop Aug. 19, 1950. He preceded her in death. She became a wife, mother, Sunday school teacher, and became involved...
Chief Cutshall steps down from LPD
The chief of the Liberal Police Department, William Cutshall, resigned his post Friday, Oct. 14. Cutshall, a 30-year veteran of law enforcement, retired from the Richmond, Va. police department five years ago and has served as chief in Liberal since 2020. “We appreciate Bill’s efforts over the past five years,...
Democrats to meet Oct. 20
The Seward County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Liberal Memorial Library at 518 N. Kansas Ave. Included on the agenda is campaign activities for the upcoming election, distribution of political signs and an election watch party. Refreshments will be served at the meeting. All Democrats and...
MOLLY BRENNER
MEADE – Molly Anne Brenner, 24, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 at the University of Colorado Health Aurora Campus in Aurora, Col. She was born March 29, 1998 to Mitch and Cindy (Cordes) Brenner. She graduated from Meade High School in 2016. During her school years, Molly was involved...
SAUNDRA GROVER
Saundra Sue Grover, 83, died Thursday, Oct. 13. She was born May 12, 1939 to Lometa Ogden Cannon and Edwin Hulcy. She married Harold Dean Hawk in 1957. He preceded her in death. She married John Grover in 1986. He preceded her in death. Many knew Saundra as "Mama Hawk,"...
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
Former Kansas police officer of year facing rape charges
A onetime Kansas law enforcement officer of the year is accused of raping a woman who could not provide consent because she was drunk.
Garden City man allegedly strangles woman, arrested on domestic battery
Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On October 16, 2022, at 9:05 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the north part of Garden City for unknown problems. Communications received an inaudible 911 call from a woman, who then texted 911 stating she needed help. Upon arrival, Officers observed a woman in distress and learned she had been in a physical altercation with a man known to her.
15 Best Restaurants in Dodge City, KS
Dodge City was originally part of Mexico, and its restaurants reflect this, with many eateries serving Mexican and American food. The city is home to several western style eating places; however, Asian and Italian cuisines are also part of its repertoire. Most eating places have a wild west or typical...
One dead after Gray Co. crash
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Garden City man is dead after a rollover crash in Gray County Sunday. KHP says just before 7:30 a.m., 42-year-old Mulu Berhane was driving eastbound on highway 50 in a 2005 Ford Focus. Troopers say Berhane left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled in the north ditch and was ejected from the vehicle.
Lady Redskins sweep WAC to claim 1st title since 2008
Trailing one set to none and down 24-22, the Lady Redskins were only one point away from losing the Western Athletic Conference championship to the Great Bend Lady Panthers Saturday in The Big House. The Lady Redskins rallied to not only win the second set 27-25, but they also rallied...
Conqs snap two-game losing streak in win over Ellsworth
Dodge City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at Dodge City’s Memorial Stadium, the Dodge City Conquistadors never trailed on homecoming, and held off Ellsworth for a 21-14 win. Dodge City would drive down to the Panther 19 on their opening series, but were stuffed on fourth down,...
Cards bury No. 5 Bulls, 60-12
TURPIN, Okla.— What was billed as a playoff-type matchup turned into another mercy-rule rout for the Turpin Cardinals. The Turpin defense forced the No.5 Balko-Forgan Bulls into nine turnovers and the offense totaled almost 500 yards to win, 60-12 with the game being called with over ten minutes left in the fourth quarter.
