Pittsburgh, PA

Yardbarker

L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game

Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Marc-Andre Fleury Booed, Penguins & Crosby Are Rolling

The Pittsburgh Penguins are rolling. As Sidney Crosby noted following the Penguins’ 6-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, wins in October count for the same two points as wins in March. PHN has full Penguins coverage below. Minnesota fans booed Marc-Andre Fleury, and he agreed with them. The NHL cleared Ian Cole. Matt Murray is out for several weeks after injuring his groin in the morning skate. Pat Brisson could lead Hockey Canada, and the Washington Capitals signed an unemployed fan favorite.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss

Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
NBC Sports

Feeding off Phils' celebration, Flyers rally and go to 2-0-0 under Tortorella

The Flyers rode the momentum of the NLCS-bound Phillies by beating the Canucks, 3-2, Saturday night. At a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies eliminated the Braves in the NLDS. The final out was shown on the Jumbotron at the Wells Fargo Center. Fans erupted and then saw a comeback from the Flyers, who improved to 2-0-0 under new head coach John Tortorella.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks

Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Edmonton Oilers

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Patrick Kane not thinking about where he might end up. Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The expectations for the Chicago Blackhawks aren’t that high this season. Patick Kane, Jonathan Toews and the Chicago Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Reveals His True Feelings On Upcoming Game Against The 76ers: "F---, I Can't Wait To Go There."

After four years with the 76ers, young star Ben Simmons severed all ties with the franchise last summer, going ghost mode and refusing to comply with their demands. What ensued was a long and bitter battle between Simmons and GM Daryl Morey, with both sides essentially playing hardball. But, by the end, Simmons had been sent to Brooklyn and Embiid had himself a new partner in James Harden.
NBA
Yardbarker

'Hungry' Penguins eye third straight win, face Canadiens

The Pittsburgh Penguins will look to make it three straight wins to start the season when they visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. Pittsburgh has won each of its first two games of the season against the Arizona Coyotes and Tampa Bay Lightning, each by 6-2 scores. "They're a proud...
PITTSBURGH, PA

