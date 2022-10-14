ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FanSided

FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson

FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment

Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
gsabizwire.com

West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road

GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
SPARTANBURG, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist

On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
GREENVILLE, SC
AllSyracue

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Clemson

Syracuse football released its depth chart on Monday for its game at Clemson on Saturday. The winner will take control of the ACC Atlantic standings.  QUARTERBACK Starter: Garrett Shrader Backup: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson RUNNING BACK Starter: Sean Tucker Backup: LeQuint Allen TIGHT END Starter; ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WYFF4.com

Clemson, DHEC launch expanded food access map to tackle food insecurity statewide

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control unveiled an expanded food access map Tuesday. “I think it’s needed with before COVID there was a need and with COVID it amplified it and we want to be able to help people find resources," said Brooke Brittain, Associate Director for Food and Nutrition Security for Clemson Rural Health. "So many folks are experiencing some level of food insecurity.”
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Man dies in camper fire in Westminster, coroner says

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A camper fire claimed the life of a man Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Robert Grant Drive near Westminster, coroners said. Coroner Karl Addis identified the man as Alfred Kelly, 72, of Westminster.
WESTMINSTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy