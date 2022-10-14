Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The World’s Oldest Dog Passes Away Aged 22Andrei TapalagaTaylors, SC
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBelton, SC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
Related
Owens back with Tigers after FSU visit reinforces how different Clemson is
Clemson has regained a verbal commitment for its 2023 recruiting class. After decommitting from the Tigers last week, Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy (McDonough, Ga.) four-star offensive tackle (...)
FOX Carolina
TL Hanna’s Reagan Scanlon cheers through pain
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - TL Hanna’s cheer squad is one of the best in the Upstate. Junior Reagan Scanlon was looking forward to her first year on the varsity squad. She had to fight through the pain to stay on the sidelines. Reagan Scanlon worked hard to...
2023 OL Zechariah Owens Once Again Committed to Clemson
After decommitting last week, 2023 OL Zechariah Owens is back in the fold with the Tigers.
Clemson vs. Syracuse picks, predictions: Week 8 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of undefeated ACC foes square off in a battle for first place in this division as Clemson and Syracuse meet in college football's Week 8 action on Saturday. Syracuse is one of the pleasant surprises of the college football season after coming in with head coach Dino Babers on the proverbial ...
FSU football: 3 overreactions to ‘Noles loss against Clemson
FSU football suffered its third consecutive loss Saturday night against Clemson. The Noles went toe-to-toe with Clemson for nearly the first half before a costly turnover turned the tide in the game for good. A special teams kickoff breakdown on the second-half opening kickoff gave the FSU defense virtually no...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mazeo Bennett, 4-star 2024 WR out of South Carolina, announces SEC commitment
Mazeo Bennett, a 4-star wide receiver recruit out of Greenville, South Carolina, has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Bennett committed to Tennessee, perhaps influenced by the Vols’ big win over Alabama on Saturday. Bennett is 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds. He is the No. 30 wide receiver in the class of 2024, and the No. 3 player in the Palmetto State, according to the 247Sports Composite.
WYFF4.com
'Young' person shot at fair in South Carolina, fair officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Fair officials in South Carolina released a statement about a young person being shot at the fair in Spartanburg on Saturday night. Spartanburg police said the shooting was reported at about 9 p.m. at the Piedmont Interstate Fair. Officers said one person was shot and taken...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina student arrested after weapon found in car, district says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Spartanburg County student was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice on Monday after a weapon was found in her vehicle, according to Spartanburg County District 3. The district said the female student arrived at Daniel Morgan Technology Center and smelled of marijuana. "As part...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of man killed in downtown Greenville motorcycle vs. SUV crash
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The name of a 23-year-old man who was killed in a downtown Greenville crash last week was released Monday by an Upstate coroner. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Jenn Cason said Samuel Greene was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning. Cason...
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
greenvillejournal.com
Fire in West Greenville devastates local artist
On October 14, local artist Joseph Bradley reported on Instagram that his art studio caught on fire and “burned to the ground.” Bradley notes it remains unclear how the fire began, but he intends to continue rebuilding. “I’m heartbroken,” he said, adding that the studio was being built...
Clemson Dominates Important Section of FSU Game
Clemson won the "middle eight" minutes of the Tigers' game at Florida State en route to a 34-28 victory in Week 7.
WYFF4.com
2 South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers injured, one critically, in hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol trooperswere injured in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. It happened on Cedar Lane Road and Alamo Street around 2 a.m. An arrest warrant for the suspect said troopers were hit while giving field sobriety test in the median.
Syracuse Depth Chart vs Clemson
Syracuse football released its depth chart on Monday for its game at Clemson on Saturday. The winner will take control of the ACC Atlantic standings. QUARTERBACK Starter: Garrett Shrader Backup: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson RUNNING BACK Starter: Sean Tucker Backup: LeQuint Allen TIGHT END Starter; ...
Upstate student found with gun on campus
An Upstate student is in custody after bringing a gun on campus. Officials in Spartanburg County say, a female student arrived at the Morgan Technology Center Monday morning smelling of marijuana.
Odds and Ends: Early Line Has Clemson Favored Big Over Syracuse
No. 4 Clemson opens as a nearly two-touchdown favorite in a battle of unbeaten teams with Syracuse, which has had the upper hand against the spread in the recent series.
WYFF4.com
Clemson, DHEC launch expanded food access map to tackle food insecurity statewide
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control unveiled an expanded food access map Tuesday. “I think it’s needed with before COVID there was a need and with COVID it amplified it and we want to be able to help people find resources," said Brooke Brittain, Associate Director for Food and Nutrition Security for Clemson Rural Health. "So many folks are experiencing some level of food insecurity.”
WYFF4.com
Man dies in camper fire in Westminster, coroner says
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — A camper fire claimed the life of a man Tuesday morning, according to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. on Robert Grant Drive near Westminster, coroners said. Coroner Karl Addis identified the man as Alfred Kelly, 72, of Westminster.
Comments / 0