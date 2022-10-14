Read full article on original website
Tennessee collects record $8.7M in taxes on September sports betting after June rule change
(The Center Square) — Tennessee collected $8.7 million in taxes on $336.9 million in sports wagers in September, according to new numbers from the state’s Sports Wagering Advisory Council. The taxes are more than the state has collected in a month since wagering opened in November 2020. The...
LSSD kindergarten teacher Jenni Mason joins state advisory council
Sam Houston Elementary kindergarten teacher Jenni Mason has been selected to be a member of the 2022-2023 Educator Advisory Council by the Governor’s Early Literature Foundation. Because only 35% of Tennessee third graders able to read proficiently, the foundation’s Educator Advisory Council serves as a consulting body for its...
Ms. Cheap: Free tours of the Tennessee State Capitol entertain and enlighten
Did you know that the Tennessee State Museum staff offers weekday tours of the Greek Revival 170-year-old Capitol building?. Well, they do and the tours are not only entertaining, easy to access and historically enlightening, but also, they are also free.
MJCA's Johnson will lack title but not incentive
Going into the season, young Mt. Juliet racer Chase Johnson had his sights set on a track championship at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, like the one his dad, Andy, won in 2008. But, with one race to go, it’s not to be.
Mt. Juliet organization receives Parkinson’s grant
OPTIMUM HOPE of Mt. Juliet has received a $15,000 grant from The Parkinson’s Foundation. The foundation recently made more than $2 million in community grants for Parkinson’s disease programs across the U.S.
