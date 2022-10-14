ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After shots fired, 10-hour standoff ends in arrest

Oct. 18—ST. ELMO — Police encountered multiple gunshots Monday while trying to serve a warrant in rural Fayette County, authorities said. There were no injuries. The U.S. Marshal Service Great Lakes Task Force (USMS) and Fayette County deputies were attempting to serve a Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court at a residence at Fayette County East 2855 Lane, near Wright's Corner.
