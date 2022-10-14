Read full article on original website
Spillane on New Bedford Councilor Hugh Dunn and Ballot Questions [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Jack Spillane – columnist for New Bedford Light, an online newspaper covering Greater New Bedford – stops by Townsquare Sunday every few weeks to review some of the top news stories of the day. Spillane always has something interesting to say. This week's topics include New Bedford Ward...
frmedia.org
Election 2022: Attleboro Mayor Heroux Brings Correctional Center Experience in Challenge to Hodgson
FRCMedia is publishing stories of candidates running in the November 8 State Election. Today’s entry features Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux, Democrat running for Bristol County Sheriff. He is challenging Republican incumbent sheriff Thomas Hodgson on November 8. You can view our complete interview with Paul Heroux on our special...
vineyardgazette.com
Neighbors Object to Oak Bluffs Inn Proposal
Neighbors took issue with a plan to build a three-story, four-room inn on a vacant lot at 14 Narragansett avenue in Oak Bluffs during a public hearing Thursday. Pitched as the Four Sisters Inn, the project includes the construction of a 2.5-story, 4,000 square foot inn that would be open year round and have capacity for eight guests. The inn would also include a separate bedroom for the inkeeper.
frmedia.org
(VIDEO) Community Recycling Drive to be Held at the End of the Month
The Fall River legislative delegation, in conjunction with National Grid and Eversource, is sponsoring a community recycling drive at the end of October. The drive will take place Saturday, October 29 from 10 am to 1 pm under the solar carport at Bristol Community College. State Representative Carole Fiola says items not normally accepted for local trash pick-up will be allowed to be dropped off at the event.
RI Congressional Debate: Tuesday at 7 pm on WPRI 12, WPRI.com
Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner and former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung will go head-to-head at PPAC on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
mybackyardnews.com
BRIDGEWATER STATE UNIVERSITY – “SEEKING ANSWERS”
International student finds her place as researcher. As a first-time researcher Paulina Aguilar, ’23, admits she was initially nervous about participating in Bridgewater State University’s nationally recognized undergraduate research program. “Sometimes we think of research as collecting data in a lab or it’s science-based,” the criminal justice major...
mybackyardnews.com
TIVERTON FOUR CORNERS – ANNUAL RETREE FESTIVITIES
CALL to MAKERS for the 9th Annual “re-Tree Outdoor Exhibition. A Festive Showcase of trees created with Recycled Materials” Open to individuals, kids & families, community organizations, businesses and art enthusiasts of all ages. Registration for this event begins on October 12th and runs thru November 18th. The...
‘This is unacceptable’: McKee calls on RIPTA to address service disruptions
In a letter written to RIPTA's board of directors on Oct. 13, McKee criticized the agency for how the disruptions are affecting Providence students.
Despite progress, some residents fighting South Coast Rail service
The South Coast Rail is expected to begin service in late 2023.
reportertoday.com
Rehoboth Wells Tested After Sludge Dumping
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has tested 18 town wells after toxic sludge was dumped on a site on Almeida Road. According to Robert Materne, chairman of the Rehoboth Conservation Commission: “seventeen have PFA and PFO levels that are below the maximum safe limit, and a number of those don't register any PFAs- PFOs. One well was high, DEP is trying to figure out the source.”
nypressnews.com
2024 Watch: Christie argues GOP is not dominated by Trump but rather by ‘conservative principles’
NORTH SCITUATE, R.I. – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was back in his element, working the crowds and exhibiting his strong retail campaigning skills. The 2016 Republican presidential candidate and possible 2024 contender was on a 2022 mission last week, stumping at the Scituate Art Festival in Rhode Island along with former Cranston mayor Allan Fung, the GOP nominee who has a very good shot at becoming the first Republican in over three decades to win election in Rhode Island’s Second Congressional District.
frmedia.org
Events at the Fall River Public Library- October 17 to October 22
Here are events scheduled at the Fall River Public Library beginning Monday, October 17. October is here, and we’re counting down the days to Halloween with a full scare schedule! Here’s what’s happening the week of Monday, October 17 – Saturday, October 22, 2022. Take-home Crafts:...
nbcboston.com
10 Questions for Geoff Diehl: The Gov. Candidate on Politics, Sports and More
The countdown to Decision 2022 continues in the state of Massachusetts. With less than a month before the election, the two candidates for governor, Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, squared off in their first debate at the Boston Media Center. The next day, Diehl talked to "10 Questions with NBC10 Boston" about his career, the last time he watched a sports game and his plans for the state of Massachusetts if he is elected. (Healey's campaign has not made her available for "10 Questions.")
New Bedford to See First Transgender Pastor Installed on Sunday
NEW BEDFORD — In a first for the city, the Greater New Bedford region, and possibly for southeastern Massachusetts, a local church will be getting a transgender woman as its leader. Rev. Dr. Donnie Anderson will be formally installed as pastor at the Pilgrim United Church of Christ in...
WBUR
A deep dive into what the so-called "Millionaire's Tax" could mean for Massachusetts
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 13. Tiziana Dearing is our host. As part of our ongoing political coverage this election season, we dig into Question 1 on your ballot, which deals with the so-called "Millionaire's Tax." Evan Horowitz, executive director of the Center for State Policy Analysis, breaks down the data behind Question 1 and explains what's at stake for the state.
Fall River Government Center Lights Have a Busy Night Life
Fall River residents, and maybe people just passing through on I-195, have been scratching their heads about how Government Center decides what colors to light up the building at night. We decided to dig for answers. Recently I found a few people on social media asking a version of this...
independentri.com
South Kingstown looks to get better handle on local rental market
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — There are about 12,000 properties in South Kingstown, but no one knows with any certainty how many of those are rental dwellings. “Anecdotally, from talking with residents, it’s growing, for sure,” Town Manager James Manni told the Town Council this week. Now that...
This Massachusetts city ranked among ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
In a new report by Fortune, researchers scoured the nation to find the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, with one Massachusetts town making the list.
Brown Daily Herald
Construction underway on East Providence offshore wind terminal
Construction is currently underway for the South Quay Marine Terminal, a new hub for the shipping and assembly of wind turbines in East Providence, just south of India Point Park. The terminal will facilitate the development of wind turbine technology and the installation of wind farms across the Ocean State and coastal New England.
Somerset Police Fall Safety Tips Post Called ‘Sexist’ and ‘Victim Blaming’
Somerset Police caused a stir Sunday morning with a Facebook post meant to warn women about the dangers of it getting darker earlier, but instead had commenters calling the post “sexist” and “victim blaming.”. The post, which went up at 8:33 a.m. on October 16, had the...
