Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Atlanta man airlifted to University of Missouri Hospital after crashing on Route J
The Highway Patrol reports an Atlanta resident sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road five miles west of Atlanta the night of October 13th. A medical helicopter airlifted 20-year-old Tucker Waddle to the University of Missouri Hospital. The truck traveled east on Route J...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri man injured after crashing pickup into creek
MACON COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly hurt Thursday night after crashing his pickup truck into a creek. It happened at 10:30 p.m. on Macon County Route J, five miles west of Atlanta. State troopers say a pickup driven by Tucker Waddle, 20, of Atlanta, traveled...
Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ) A Mexico man had to be flown to University Hospital on Thursday night after crashing his car in Callaway County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Thurman Warren, 46, totaled his 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix after failing to negotiate a turn and hitting a tree on Highway 2002, about a half The post Audrain County man hurt in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
One of two Chillicothe residents sentenced to prison in connection with child’s death
One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.
muddyrivernews.com
Palmyra man arrested on assault charges
PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man was arrested Thursday following a reported assault. Palmyra Police Department responded to 119 E. Jackson after 10 a.m. Thursday. A report from PPD said Sloan Chamberlain, 25, of Palmyra, was involved in a verbal argument. Witnesses said the incident escalated and turned physical.
kchi.com
One of Two Sentenced In Christmas Eve Death of 2 Year Old
One of two arrested in Chillicothe in the death of a two-year-old child on Christmas Eve 2021 has been sentenced. 47-year-old Christopher Wilson of Chillicothe pled guilty on October 6th and was sentenced to 4 years for Involuntary Manslaughter and 7 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance. The sentences will run consecutively.
ktvo.com
Macon County man hurt in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri driver was injured Monday afternoon when his car collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Shelby County gravel road. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on Shelby County Road 302, one-half mile west of Clarence. State troopers say a car driven by Anthony Allen,...
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal man arrested for trafficking narcotics, now in Marion County Jail on $50,000 bond
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man is in the Marion County Jail after he was arrested for trafficking narcotics. Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad took Gary M. George, 52, into custody shortly after midnight on Thursday, Oct. 13. The squad had been conducting surveillance on George for several weeks.
KSDK
Woman carjacked, grandson assaulted outside Sumner High School
Wednesday afternoon, a 65-year-old woman and her grandson were carjacked outside Sumner High School. Her grandson is a student at Sumner.
muddyriversports.com
Flash and crash: Monroe City uses lightning-and-thunder backfield to overrun Macon in CCC battle
MONROE CITY, Mo. — Waylon DeGrave and Ceaton Pennewell give the Monroe City football team two entirely different looks in the backfield. DeGrave, a junior, provides the flash, while Pennewell, a senior, counters as the Panthers’ punisher. Both proved to be hard to stop on Friday night at Lankford Field. DeGrave broke off two long TD runs, while Pennewell bullied his way through the Macon defense for three scores.
kttn.com
Car destroyed by fire in Trenton
A car is considered a total loss due to a fire in the parking area at Adams Park Apartments in Trenton on the morning of October 14th. Trenton Fire Department Lieutenant Derek Hert reports that, upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front engine compartment of the car owned by Angela Veirs. The smoke and fire had spread to the rear of the vehicle.
kttn.com
Wind a contributing factor in fire that burned 12 acres of a cornfield
About 12 acres of a cornfield burned in a fire near Grundy County Route Y on October 14th. Grundy County Rural Fire Chief Kenny Roberts reports two of the acres of corn that burned on property owned by Dennis Morris had not been shelled, and around 10 acres had been.
northwestmoinfo.com
Gallatin Teen Charged With Six Felonies in Grundy County
A Gallatin teen faces eight charges, including six felonies, in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Caleb Scott Kinnison faces felony charges of unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage.
kttn.com
17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility. He has...
kchi.com
Two Arrests By The Highway Patrol
Two arrests for the area counties are in the Highway Patrol report for Tuesday. In Caldwell County at about 11:55 am, Troopers arrested 58-year-old John C Rueschhoff of Exxcello for alleged DWI and speeding. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. In Shelby County at about 1:35 pm,...
KMZU
James Royce Birch
A Bogard resident, James Royce Birch, 62, died Saturday, October 15, 2022. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home in Carrollton. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Bittiker Funeral Home.
Man sentenced for making crystal meth near Kansas City elementary school
A man was sentenced for his role in making crystal meth within 1,000 feet of George Melcher Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man accused of Audrain County murder scheduled for March trial
A trial date is set for a Columbia man accused of taking part in an Audrain County murder two years ago. Timothy Midgyett was scheduled last week for a jury trial to begin March 27, 2023. Midgyett, along with Deyton Fisher of Mexico and Sadiq Moore of Kirksville, are accused...
kchi.com
Livingston County Sheriff’s Department Bookings
Two bookings for Livingston County law enforcement are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Thursday, Ray County authorities arrested 64-year-old Kevin Leroy Hobeck of Lawson for alleged 1st-degree Child Molestation. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center with no bond allowed. Livingston County Deputies arrested 37-year-old...
kchi.com
Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections to begin serving sentences and programs ordered by the courts. Sheriff Steve Cox says the list includes:. 20-year-old Jonathan Meservey of Mooresville, sentenced to 4 years for Probation Violation – Failing to Register as...
Comments / 0