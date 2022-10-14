One of two Chillicothe residents arrested after an investigation into a child’s death on December 24th has been sentenced. Online court information shows 47-year-old Christopher Robert Wilson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections for four years on second-degree involuntary manslaughter and seven years on possession of a controlled substance. The sentences are to run consecutively to each count and all other sentences. A jury trial for Wilson scheduled for November 15th through 17th was canceled.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO