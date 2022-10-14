ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

lehifreepress.com

Lehi boys golf finishes fourth in league

The Lehi High School boys golf team earned fourth place in the final Region 8 standings with a 315.0 stroke average. Orem was first at 299.0, Timpview was right behind in second place at 301.0 and Alta just edged the Pioneers to finish third at 313.0. In the individual medalist...
wyo4news.com

Evanston student one of two injured in Saturday grizzly bear attack

October 17, 2022 — Two members of the Northwest College wrestling team suffered severe wounds after being attacked by a grizzly bear while hiking outside Cody on Saturday. One of those injured, Kendell Cummings, is from Evanston. The other student was identified as Brady Lowry of Cedar City, Utah.
Gephardt Daily

Utah native has sizable role in latest Jurassic Park movie.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A historic resident of Utah has a large role in the most recent entry in the Jurassic Park movie franchise. The performer is pegged as one of the stars of Jurassic Park Dominion, which came out this summer, according to the University of Utah. Which has a bias, of course, since some of the screen star’s remains are kept on campus at the U’s Natural History Museum of Utah.
KUTV

69 mph gust reported as high winds blow into Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — High winds blew into Utah early Sunday morning, with one gust of 69 miles per hour being reported at Park Lane in Farmington. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Weber and Davis counties until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. A wind advisory was also issued for parts of eastern Salt Lake County.
ABC4

Haunted house shut down in Murray, moves to Tooele

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A former Murray haunted house owner is moving his spooky animatronics to Tooele after Murray City said his business didn’t meet code. The former business owner disagreed, and said he was treated unfairly.  “It’s extremely hard to run any entertainment business, let alone a haunted house business, because all of your […]
Gephardt Daily

Logan City firefighters knock down grass fire

LOGAN, Utah, Oct. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Logan City firefighters knocked down a grass fire Saturday. “Engine 70, Engine 72, Brush 70, and Battalion 70 responded to a grass fire in the area of 700 North and 350 West in Logan,” says a post issued Saturday afternoon.
