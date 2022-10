Erhardt Construction, the general contractor, construction management firm responsible for some of West Michigan’s most well-known buildings, turns 60 years old today. Larry Erhardt started in the basement of his home on Woodcliffe Avenue in Grand Rapids and eventually moved the company from his home to 48th St. for a number of years. In the early 1980s Erhardt built themselves an office in Ada, 6060 Fulton St. E., which serves as its headquarters.

ADA TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO