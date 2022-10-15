Early voting begins Monday for November general election

In this May file photo, residents head into the Tim Lee Senior Center in east Cobb to early vote. Robin Rayne

Starting at 7 a.m. sharp Monday, early voting for the 2022 general election will kick off across Cobb County.

At stake will be all the top statewide offices in Georgia from governor on down, as well as the seat of Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, facing a challenge from Republican Herschel Walker.

The elections also have major implications for Cobb, with critical school board, county commission and state legislature seats up for election, along with a cityhood referendum in Mableton.

Early voting will run for three weeks at a dozen locations (a 13th polling place, at Jim Miller Park, will be added for the final week). Monday through Friday, locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The final day of early voting will be Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day.

New for this year will be a Sunday early voting option, though it’ll be limited to one day at one location. Voters can cast a ballot at the main elections office on Oct. 30 from noon to 4 p.m.

Worth noting for voters is that the main Cobb elections office, which was previously on Whitlock Avenue west of downtown Marietta, has moved. The office is now at 995 Roswell Street near the Big Chicken. Elections Director Janine Eveler said the old location will have signage posted to notify voters of the change.

Statewide, Georgia residents will decide a number of major contests. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is in a rematch with his Democratic 2018 opponent, Stacey Abrams, while Republican state Sen. Burt Jones will face former Democratic attorney general nominee Charlie Bailey in the lieutenant governor’s race.

Democrats Bee Nguyen and Jen Jordan, meanwhile, will look to knock off Republican incumbents Brad Raffensperger and Chris Carr for secretary of state and attorney general, respectively.

South Cobb will have its eyes on the Mableton cityhood referendum, which could bring 78,000 people into a new city. The referendum will be the fourth this year after efforts in east Cobb, Lost Mountain, and Vinings failed in May.

On the county commission, Republican Commissioner JoAnn Birrell will look to secure a fourth term in office against Democrat Christine Triebsch (Commissioner Keli Gambrill is running unopposed for her second term). And in the only countywide office on the ballot this year, Democrat Makia Metzger and Republican Courtney Brubaker will vie to replace retiring Solicitor General Barry Morgan.

Perhaps the marquee local matchup is the race between Republican incumbent and Cobb school board Chairman David Chastain and his Democratic challenger Catherine Pozniak. The hotly contested race could determine whether the school board remains Republican. Both former Gov. Roy Barnes and former Congressman Buddy Darden told the Journal Friday that as best they recall, the last time Democrats controlled the Cobb school board was when Jimmy Carter swept the state in 1976.

The list of early voting locations is as follows:

♦ Cobb Elections Main Office, 995 Roswell Street, Marietta

♦ East Cobb Government Center, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

♦ Tim Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta

♦ North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 S. Main Street, Acworth

♦ Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, Smyrna

♦ Collar Park Community Center, 2625 Joe Jerkins Boulevard, Austell

♦ South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton

♦ South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell

♦ Ward Recreation Center, 4845 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs

♦ West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Lane, Kennesaw

♦ Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw

♦ Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs

♦ Jim Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta (Oct. 31 — Nov. 4 only)

♦ Locations marked with an asterisk () will also have drop boxes where voters can return absentee ballots in-person. Absentee ballots must be returned by the close of the polls on Election Day (Nov. 8) and can only be returned during voting hours.

Voters can check their registration status at mvp.sos.ga.gov . More information about early voting hours can be found on the county’s website at cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/advance-voting.